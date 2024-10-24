Bonnie Blue’s claim that all men should cheat on their wives isn’t the hot take she thinks it is

While there are a number of things about Bonnie Blue’s hustle that I massively respect, her most recent stunt has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

I first heard of adult content creator Bonnie Blue about two weeks ago, when one of her videos found its way onto my TikTok FYP. As someone who has written about how to sell feet pics and OnlyFans icons Belle Delphine, I’m always here for a story that highlights women making some moolah off of men. So you’d think I’d be the adult star’s biggest fan, right? But despite the fact that there are some aspects of her hustle that I massively respect, her most recent stunt has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

It’s me again babes, here for another Explained By a Blonde column. This week, I’m unpacking a story that doesn’t just delve into Blue and her growing online reputation, but also raises a number of ethical questions. I’d like to preface that in no way, shape, or form will this article shame or criticise Blue’s career as an adult content creator or the sex work industry in general. If there’s one thing I’m not going to do, it’s come for another woman’s business, literally and figuratively. The influencer’s spicy profession is of no concern here, it’s her opinions on cheating and the so-called duty of women that have got people (myself included) thoroughly vexed.

But, before we delve into the topic at hand, let’s first take a little looksie into exactly who Bonnie Blue is and how she made a name for herself online.

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a 24-year-old British adult content creator who currently lives in Australia.The influencer’s social media reach is constantly growing—with currently 123,000 followers on Instagram and 15,000 followers on TikTok. Plus, you only have to spend a few hours online to come across hundreds of videos that feature the adult star.

Most of Blue’s popular content is inherently sexual. Moreover, any clips that include her speaking about sex or hinting at anything remotely sexual immediately get reposted across social media and rack up an inordinate amount of views:

One of Blue’s most well-known series involves hoards of men lining up outside an unknown building as the star makes her way down the line and offers each individual either two minutes of time with her or to double it and pass it along to the next participant.

The creator has also appeared on several trending podcasts to share intimate details about why she decided to become an adult star and different stories she’s accumulated over the past year or so:

Why is Bonnie Blue controversial?

Bonnie Blue has been labelled as controversial by some netizens. Up until recently, this criticism mainly centred on the adult content creator’s specific interest in taking 18-year-olds’ virginities and using university events such as Freshers’ Week as a way to rack up business. However, much of the negative attention has now shifted towards Blue’s opinions regarding cheating in relationships.

During a radio interview with Australian presenters Kyle and Jackie O, Blue claimed that “all men should cheat on their wives” if they aren’t being “treated” properly.

The creator went on to double down on her statement, insisting that if a man has gone out to work a hard shift and his partner isn’t willing to pleasure him, he has every right to look elsewhere.

One caller who rang into the radio station called Blue a “pick me” girl, to which the 24-year-old responded: “I don’t need to be ‘pick me’, I have already been chosen, like, I am the main character.”

“I’m not asking for respect, your husbands and partners are paying my bills and my family’s bills, and have made me a millionaire so I’ll continue doing it,” she went on to add.

As I’ve previously mentioned, how Blue gathers her cash is of no concern to me. Sex work is a completely valid and legitimate career, and in many ways, it has successfully provided empowerment and financial stability to thousands of people.

That being said… Girl, what are you saying? Make all the money you want, but going on the radio and actively encouraging men to cheat on their partners—while simultaneously blaming women for not properly servicing all the man-babies of the world—is a gross take.