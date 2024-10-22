Culture
>

Internet culture

Why are cheating partners putting upside down bell peppers in their shopping carts?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Oct 22, 2024 at 12:18 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Why are cheating partners putting upside down bell peppers in their shopping carts?
62678

Remember when it was recently revealed that singles are popping upside-down pineapples into their shopping carts to signal to other shoppers that they are on the market? Well, apparently subtle supermarket dating codes don’t just stop there. Oh no. A new dating code involves people using red bell peppers to communicate to the entire vegetable aisle that they’re looking to have an affair. Here are the details.

Why are people using upside-down bell peppers to have an affair?

It all started on Illicit Encounters, the UK’s leading website for married people wanting to have an affair. So yes, this trend is 100 per cent made in the UK.

In the Flirt Forum, where cheaters can debate hot topics such as ‘Wild Excuses You Told to Avoid Getting Caught’, ‘How to Hide The Ring’, or the suggestive ‘hotels’, someone proposed the understated new ‘Bell Pepper Code’.

“I was chatting with a friend about how we all should come up with a fun, low-key way to signal to others that we’re… how shall we say, open to meeting someone new in public?” The new entry by an anonymous user started.

Then they continued with detailed instructions on how to exercise this hyper-complex code: “Here’s the deal: If you’re at the supermarket, feeling adventurous and maybe not quite as satisfied at home as you should be, you simply put TWO BELL PEPPERS in your trolley/basket BUT the stems have to be facing downward. That’s the key… It’s like a secret handshake but with veg.” Interesting proposition.

“Think about it. You’re casually browsing the aisles, and suddenly you spot someone with the telltale peppers in their basket. Your eyes meet. There’s a knowing glance. An instant connection, all thanks to a couple of peppers. What do we reckon? Secret meets in Tescos?”

Interestingly, the post gained a lot of traction with multiple users in the comment section stating that they had recently discovered other spouses with the two upside-down bell peppers at the supermarket.

One user quipped they “had not seen so much traffic on a forum topic,” while others noted that they would also be trying the trick soon.

Some even suggested that these underhanded supermarket codes have existed for a long time: “There was a similar signal in the ‘80s! A pair of grapefruit in your trolley. Being a young Army wife with two young’uns and a husband on a 6-month UNFICYP tour, I used to get a couple of trolley loads a month with that.”

Nevertheless, it didn’t take long until users pointed out that this playful hack might undermine the secret of their cheating, particularly if the masses catch on to the code…

After all, openly and visibly sending a signal to the whole supermarket that they are looking to explore outside of their marriage or relationship might not be the hidden, stealthy move they were hoping for.

So, while it might add some excitement to grocery shopping, this cheeky code could also turn a simple errand into a risky affair—quite literally.

Commenting on the discussion, Jessica Leoni, a spokesperson for Illicit Encounters told Indy100: “While we normally encourage discretion in these matters, we never thought we’d see the day where people would be checking out each other’s vegetables in the supermarket – and not in the way you’d expect! If this catches on, I suppose we can only hope everyone’s keeping their cool in the frozen food aisle.”

I suspect things will be heating up quite quickly, either from the sparks flying between two cheating spouses, or a partner fuming from catching the other red-handed with a simple look at their basket or trolley.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Meet Laura and Becky, the women hunting and exposing cheaters live to thousands on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Girl who charges $70 to test people’s boyfriends’ loyalty reveals 90% usually fail

By Abby Amoakuh

Micro-cheating is a millennial dating trend gen Zers aren’t worried about

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Micro-cheating is a millennial dating trend gen Zers aren’t worried about

By Bianca Borissova

TikTok’s obsession with exposing strangers for cheating and being shitty friends, explained

By Alma Fabiani

Megan Fox returns to Instagram to deny Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours following breakup

By Charlie Sawyer

Vampire facials at unlicensed New Mexico spa have infected three women with HIV

By Charlie Sawyer

The internet just found out that Hello Kitty isn’t a cat, and they’re not coping well

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Gen Z in Kenya is reshaping politics by taking a stand against the Tax Bill on social media

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What does the US Supreme Court’s decision to abolish mass protests in three states mean for democracy?

By Abby Amoakuh

Here is what really happened between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Dublin

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What is nugu? Exploring the viral term for underrated Kpop groups

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

By J'Nae Phillips

Cyber nostalgia: How Gen Z-coded Y3K fashion is going to shape the future

By Charlie Sawyer

What is JoJo Siwa’s net worth? Unpacking the Karma singer’s business empire

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Blake Lively criticised for another tone-deaf comment in new It Ends with Us interview

By Abby Amoakuh

YouTuber Chunkz’s secret wedding leaked online with fans believing he married OnlyFans model

By Charlie Sawyer

Performers like Grace Campbell and Sophie Duker are boycotting Latitude Festival 2024, here’s why

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hits back at critics following problematic commencement speech

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

By Abby Amoakuh

Harris Dickinson and Nicole Kidman’s horny Babygirl trailer bound to divide viewers

By Abby Amoakuh

How mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado tricked the world with hidden 2-year weight loss transformation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Candace Owens’ YouTube channel suspended over antisemitic remarks in Kanye West interview