Meet Laura and Becky, the women hunting and exposing cheaters live to thousands on TikTok

Images courtesy of Laura and Becky via TikTok and Instagram

The pair are pros at tracking down potentially cheating partners by scouting the locations they told their significant others they would be at.

61385

I still remember the day trust took a nosedive: 21 June 2017, the day Snapchat dropped the Snap Map. As you might recall (or have PTSD-induced flashbacks about), despite Snap Inc.’s best efforts to pitch it as a fun and wholesome way to stay connected, the app’s 16 to 24 crowd quickly turned it into their go-to tool for busting cheating partners. “They said they’d be there, but guess what—they were somewhere completely different,” became the heartbreak anthem of that year.

But cheaters are a crafty bunch, and they’ve since figured out how to dodge apps like Snapchat. So, what’s the real way to know if someone’s being faithful? Trust and honesty? Maybe. But a little espionage never hurt. Enter Laura and Becky from the Laura and Becky Show, which is popping up on TikTok, Instagram, and wherever you get your podcasts.

The pair are pros at tracking down potentially cheating partners by scouting the locations they told their significant others they would be at. SCREENSHOT spoke with Laura and Becky to get the inside scoop on their sleuthing secrets and what drives them to help others catch a cheat.

“It started last year when a friend of ours suspected her boyfriend was being unfaithful,” Laura explained. “We’d talked about it many times, and she half-jokingly suggested that we check if he was where he said he’d be. One day, she was away for work and asked us to go to the gym to see if he was actually there, as he claimed. We thought, ‘Why not?’ since we were both free. So, we went, and, funny enough, we were both wearing matching fleeces. We looked ridiculous and were laughing about it, so we decided to film the whole thing for social media. We didn’t name anyone or reveal locations, but the video blew up. After that, more and more women started reaching out, asking us to check on their partners, and it just snowballed from there.”

“We were doing a live stream, and our followers would plan their entire evenings around it,” Becky shared. “They’d say things like, ‘My husband’s out for the night, we’ve got Prosecco, the girls are coming over!’ It was like an event for them. But if we couldn’t go live at the time we said we would—because of logistics or something—they’d be like, ‘Where are you? We’ve been waiting! Why aren’t you on?’ They really looked forward to it.”

Oh, and their friend’s boyfriend? He was confirmed as a cheater, which the duo revealed on social media later on.

Ever since then, the two have been known as the ‘cheater girls’ or ‘cheater hunters’ on social media. And they are having just as much fun as you’d think they would. Imagine trench coats, wigs, sunglasses, binoculars, all while sitting in a car with tinted windows.

Yet, even the most creative disguise can’t completely protect the girls sometimes.

“We’ve had a few close calls. One time, we were parked outside a pub, and the guy we were watching walked right past our car. We thought he might have seen us, but thankfully, there was no confrontation. Another time, on Valentine’s Day, we were doing a stakeout in a restaurant, and some other people in the pub seemed to recognise us from our videos. We got nervous and left without finishing our drinks,” Laura reflected.

That’s the downside of fame when one dabbles in private investigator work, I suppose.

“As we’ve gotten more recognisable, it’s gotten riskier to be out and about without being spotted, especially when we’re not just sitting in the car. We’ve had to be more careful and sometimes even consider disguises.”

Still, there is also a complex legal and ethical web the two cheater hunters must navigate with their work. “There are definitely unspoken guidelines we follow, like never involving kids or crossing certain ethical lines. We don’t film people, show faces, say names, or reveal locations, and we never chase anyone down the street,” Becky added.

She continued: “Most of the time, we just report what we see, like confirming if someone’s where they said they’d be. We never take photos or videos of the subjects, and we don’t confront anyone, even when people in our live streams tell us to. It’s not our place.”

Laura agreed: “That first case was wild—we went from checking if he was at the gym to discovering he was cheating. But with strangers, we have to be careful and respectful of boundaries.”

So, what is the strangest request these two ladies have ever gotten? It’s the question on all of our minds, come on.

“Probably the strangest was when someone asked us to sit outside a brothel in Birmingham between 1 am and 5 am to see if her husband showed up. We were like, ‘Absolutely not!’ Most of the requests are pretty standard, but that one definitely stood out,” Laura pondered.

“Another odd one was when a woman wanted us to spy on her boyfriend in Ibiza. She was like ‘Girls, you need to get on a plane now!’ We were like, ‘Hang on, we need a bit more notice!’ It was so last minute and just not realistic, but she was really desperate.”

This story got me thinking: with a job like this, surely there must be some backlash from angry or scorned customers, right?

“Surprisingly, we’ve never really had anyone who was completely distraught or angry. By the time someone reaches out to us, they usually already suspect something’s up with their relationship. No one’s ever truly shocked; they kind of know what’s going on. They’re often just relieved to get confirmation. We’ve never had anyone take it out on us because really, if you have to ask two girls to go and see if your boyfriend’s at the gym or not, your relationship is on rocky ground,” Laura said.

Their podcast The Morning Show with Laura & Becky has become a firm staple for women interested in anything from exposing suspected cheaters and trashy reality TV show reviews, to relationship and sex questions. The only audience the two haven’t quite cracked yet? Men.

“Most of the men we encounter on social media are just, well, assholes, to be honest. They leave negative comments, and it’s like, ‘Oh God, just go away’,” Laura noted.

“But we do have some regular male listeners, a few who’ve been with us from the start, and some who’ve joined recently. I think they enjoy listening to what women talk about and getting a glimpse into how a woman’s mind works. It’s almost like they’re being nosy, just eavesdropping, really, because we don’t discuss things that typically interest men. The majority of our audience—about 98 per cent—are women, so the few men who tune in are kind of like, ‘Wow, this is what women are talking about.’”

In other words, Laura and Becky are all about supporting the girlies with everything they need—including moral support on their dates. In fact, their latest venture even involves accompanying girls on dates with someone new to help ease those first-date jitters.

The duo is offering to help women pick an outfit before the big date, give them conversation pointers and a little bathroom pep talk if required. Essentially, it’s your own personal hype crew for an evening.

“This is something we really want to do because it flips into something really positive. Not that the stakeouts are negative, but this feels a bit more uplifting. I actually went on one of Becky’s dates, and it was hilarious. I was hiding in the loo, trying not to laugh. It was such a funny experience. It just felt like the perfect way to do what Becky and I are all about: uplifting women. Sometimes going on a date alone can be terrifying, so we thought, ‘Why not go along and offer a bit of support?’ We’ve put the idea out there and have already received loads of responses. Now, it’s just about going through them, getting to know the women, and seeing if we can step in and help them.”