As the US TikTok ban looms, here’s how Alyssa McKay grew a brand via Snapchat

Images courtesy of Alyssa McKay

As a potential ban of TikTok in the US looms, Alyssa McKay’s journey offers valuable insights into how content creators can (and should) diversify their platforms and revenue sources.

Alyssa McKay first captivated audiences with her lip-syncing videos back in TikTok’s Musical.ly days, bringing scenes from Mean Girls and Pretty Little Liars to life. Her content quickly amassed a huge following, laying the foundation for her expansive presence across various social media platforms. Today, at only 24, she stands out not just as a TikTok influencer but as a versatile creator who has skillfully navigated the evolving landscape of digital content, especially through her groundbreaking work on Snapchat.

As a potential ban of TikTok in the US looms, McKay’s journey offers valuable insights into how content creators can (and should) diversify their platforms and revenue sources. Her transition from TikTok to other platforms like Snapchat and YouTube was both strategic and well-supported. “My management did a great job ensuring I was diversified across all platforms since we started working together,” she tells SCREENSHOT. This strategic diversification has been key to her sustained success, especially as the social media landscape continuously evolves.

McKay began her journey on Snapchat in 2019/2020, a time when the platform was not yet over-crowded with fellow creators. “I started [using Snapchat] as a creator because it was a lot different from all the other platforms. It really allows me to be my true self and engage with my audience in such a real and genuine way,” she explains. This genuine engagement has been key to her success on the platform, where she now boasts the title of ‘Top Female Lifestyle Creator in the World’.

“It’s an incredible honour! It truly is insane the amount of love and support I get from my audience for just being myself. No editing, no scripting, just me being me,” McKay shares when asked about what this title means to her. And it’s honestly not hard to see why the influencer is so deserving of it considering that McKay has been posting over 150 times a day without taking a single day off in three years.

McKay’s apparel brand, Beyond Lost NYC, is a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection with her audience. “We created a streetwear brand that is not only made ethically with ethically sourced materials but that’s even higher quality than some of the biggest names in streetwear at a fair price point,” she explains. Interestingly, the brand became a hit on Snapchat without any marketing spend, a feat achieved by involving her audience in the design process.

“What’s so different about the Beyond Lost brand is that I take my audience with me from start to finish. They see the good and the bad. I will even post polls and have my audience choose what colourways we do because, at the end of the day, we’re making the clothes for them,” McKay explains. This inclusive approach has fostered a loyal community that feels deeply connected to the brand’s journey.

Monetising her Snapchat presence through midroll ads, Mckay strikes a balance between engagement and revenue. She emphasises the importance of meaningful content, saying: “A lot of new creators on Snap take this approach but forget the meaningful part and just dump 1,000 photos onto their story and expect people to stay engaged.”

Her favourite way to engage with fans on Snapchat is through the replies feature. “The more you interact and involve your fans, the better! Not enough creators take the time to reply directly to their audience and instead talk at them,” the creator observes.

Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, McKay remains committed to authenticity. “I struggle on the line of being fully authentic but having to hold some parts of me back,” she admits. Her future goals include continuing to grow her presence on Snapchat and pursuing her passion for acting, with an upcoming TV pilot this summer.

For aspiring content creators, McKay’s advice is straightforward yet profound: “Be authentic, and be consistent. If you want this to be a full-time job, you need to treat it like one.”

Alyssa McKay’s journey exemplifies the power of diversification and authenticity in the ever-changing digital landscape. Her ability to leverage platforms like Snapchat to build a brand and engage with her audience offers valuable insights for creators navigating the modern content revolution. As many content creators face uncertainty with a potential TikTok ban in the US, and possibly in other countries, McKay’s success highlights the importance of not relying on a single platform. By expanding their presence across multiple platforms, creators can ensure their longevity and continued success, regardless of the shifting tides in the social media world.