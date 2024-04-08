Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes speaks about her depression following Quiet On Set documentary

Child star Amanda Bynes has opened up about her ongoing battle with depression in a candid Instagram update that comes just weeks after the actor’s time on Nickelodeon was addressed in the ‘Quiet On Set’ documentary.

Amanda Bynes has shared yet another intimate update with her followers, shedding light on her ongoing health journey. In a series of Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old former teen star bravely discussed her struggles with depression and weight gain, emphasising her commitment to pursuing a better state of health and well-being.

“I’ve gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed,” the actor shared. Highlighting her recent progress, Bynes continued, “I’m in a much better place now and have adopted healthier habits, even when I lack motivation to exercise or eat well.”

During a conversation with PAPER Magazine in 2015, Bynes discussed how media depictions of Adderall had swayed her as a means to lose weight, with the actor ultimately obtaining a prescription through deceptive means. By the time of the interview, Bynes had maintained four years of sobriety. “I definitely abused Adderall,” she acknowledged.

As rumours continue circulating, the former Nickelodeon star’s recent decision to address her weight aligns with ongoing talks about her and her parents potentially joining the documentary Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. This documentary delved into the less wholesome aspects of children’s television programming during the 90s.

According to TMZ, Bynes, whose rise to stardom began with Nickelodeon’s All That and later The Amanda Show, decided not to participate, feeling she couldn’t offer significant insights.

“Amanda did not view the documentary. In essence, she didn’t share the same experiences as the subjects featured in QOS,” a source close to TMZ said.

Contrarily, sources indicate that the actress seems appreciative of her beginnings with Nickelodeon, acknowledging that it served as a launchpad for her career at the time.

Despite Bynes’ non-participation in the controversial documentary, her path has been fraught with challenges. The actress has grappled with personal hurdles, including a nine-year conservatorship initiated by her parents in 2013 out of concern for her well-being. By 2022, the conservatorship concluded, marking a new chapter in Bynes’ life.