Culture
>

Toxic masculinity

Are we entering the Bronaissance?

By Gabriela Serpa

Published Jun 21, 2024 at 04:12 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Are we entering the Bronaissance?

In the summer of 2023, the media sounded alarms on a crisis of masculinity. The narrative punctuated the season, but the phenomenon was years in the making. Back in 2016, when the #MeToo movement cracked gender issues wide open, masculinity was put on a stage to be torn off and sent to the gallows. Over these past six years, critical examinations of toxic masculinity, patriarchy, and male privilege have become a hallmark of cultural discourse. In that discourse, feminism found a new voice. Men, on the other hand, reserved the right to be silent.

In more ways than one, 2016 wrenched a knife into traditional archetypes of masculinity. For much of history, the ‘ideal man’ was stoic, dominant, and hopped up on testosterone. But once he was also unmasked as cruel, inconsiderate and inflexible, he shed his aspirational quality. In his wake lay a new landscape of social expectation for what it means to be a man, one that has, for the better part of a decade, lacked a clear roadmap forward.

It’s not uncommon to hear from men that they have, at some point or another, felt victimised and discriminated against in the years post-Me Too. The so-called ‘crisis of masculinity’ of 2023 saw boys and men across the Western world feeling heightened loneliness, with men aged 18 to 23 having the lowest levels of social support.

“With masculinity and culture in flux, many Gen Zers are looking for new cultural scripts,” says Tom Novak, senior behavioural analyst at Canvas8. “They’re seeking direction, and in the absence of a clear new male narrative, confused and vulnerable young men are turning to the safety of ultra-traditional masculinity and male influencers like Andrew Tate.” In the UK alone, nearly eight in ten 16- to 17-year-old boys have watched Andrew Tate’s content, pointing to toxic masculinity as a coping mechanism offering men “safety, clarity, and a sense of aspiration, however misguided,” according to Novak.

Meanwhile, the girl economy has been taking over the world (and the internet), from girl maths and girl dinners to box office hits like Barbie and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie. With social media trends like ‘dump him’ feminism and pages like @Swipe4Daddy, which mercilessly mock men for their sub-par flirting, the message last year felt clear: femininity was soaring while masculinity looked like it was dipping down from liminality into rock bottom.

But times of destruction precede eras of reconstruction, and a more hopeful version of masculinity has been emerging in response. In an attempt to pave the way forward, parents are hiring male nannies as role models for young kids. Supportive masculinity retreats are popping up across the US. Schools around the globe are bringing positive masculinity into the curriculum. A new brand of influencers, dubbed the ‘anti-Andrew Tates’ is popping up online. In a similar vein, boy melodrama sports films explore the struggles of male athletes in a more nuanced, emotional light. The question of how to be a man has even gotten its own documentary.

Though media narratives often fixate on toxic masculinity as the emerging sentiment running through male circles, the quest to redefine the modern man runs across many different lines of identity, politics, and values. On all sides of the debate, there is a growing appetite for new definitions of masculinity, one made evident by the onslaught of labels being thrown onto all things man. For the sensitive, vulnerable types we have the babygirl man and the soft masculinity movement. The sweet, emotionally thoughtful types have been labelled ‘Cinnamon Roll men’. Let’s not forget the ‘himbos’. The manosphere has ‘mascuzynity’. Even marketing and the media are starting to get the bro treatment—from Brozempic to Bromakazes.

@mrlandry

Replying to @guillaumep98 i guess im a himbo 🫢 #himbo #greenscreen

♬ original sound - Landry Grandstaff

The rise of male-centric labels feels emblematic of how difficult it’s become to interpret masculinity under a singular umbrella. It also speaks to a culture that quickly grows uncomfortable with the undefinable. “Masculinity is intrinsically a very fragile identity, rather than some kind of deep biological essence,” says Novak. “From 19th-century anxieties about ‘unruly’ Black men to 1950s ‘gay panic’ and today’s real fears, crisis is a defining feature of manhood.”

For Novak, what it means to be a man in society has always been defined “in opposition to a set of ‘others’” be those racial minorities, sexual minorities “and above all, women and their changing status in society.” It’s no wonder that the bro moniker is being tagged onto everyday activities like sushi and weight loss. As men struggle to find community, bro-ification is helping them claim mundane events as their own, exclusionary spaces. For women, labelling men as ‘so babygirl’ or himbos is, in its own way, a form of othering.

The abundance of male-centric labels, whatever those may be, signals masculinity trying to find and define itself. It sheds new light on men and their crisis, imbuing the concept of modern maleness with a certain dynamism and willingness to explore. For better or for worse, what it means to be a man is up for grabs. With that, people are transforming masculinity into a site of transformation, and possibility. We don’t know what the future of men might hold, but for the time being, it looks like a crisis has given way to a new phenomenon entirely—the era of the Bronaissance.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

How Brittany Broski went from viral Kombucha meme to internet royalty

By Alma Fabiani

What does being so babygirl mean and what’s Jacob Elordi got to do with it?

By Phoebe Snedker

What’s wrong with the girl dinner TikTok trend? Gather your cheeses and grapes and let us explain

Keep On Reading

By Phoebe Snedker

What’s wrong with the girl dinner TikTok trend? Gather your cheeses and grapes and let us explain

By Abby Amoakuh

Move over rat girl summer, TikTok celebrates the hot rodent boyfriend trend

By J'Nae Phillips

The girls are using maths and dinner to redefine womanhood, one TikTok trend at a time

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith’s braids are causing outrage on TikTok. Here’s why

By Charlie Sawyer

What is HYROX? The new Gen Z fitness craze that makes running clubs look mega boring

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police left children at mercy of grooming gang paedophiles, review finds

By Alma Fabiani

Best pick-up lines to make your date laugh and break the ice

By Abby Amoakuh

Why gen Zers don’t want to climb the corporate ladder: A deep dive into the middle management problem

By Charlie Sawyer

O.J. Simpson dies at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer 

By Charlie Sawyer

Nail salon offers customers discounts in exchange for consent to sell their feet pics

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Dementia diagnosis for Trump? Experts weigh in as Anderson Clayton emerges as Biden’s secret weapon

By Charlie Sawyer

You are shaming me: Nancy Mace calls news presenter disgusting for rape-shaming her over Trump

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Andrew Tate says MrBeast’s support of trans friend Kris Tyson is fake and a psyop

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden is the murder suspect standing for re-election in Australia

By Charlie Sawyer

Megan Fox accused of xenophobia after comparing bad photo of herself to Ukrainian blowup doll

By Gabriela Serpa

Are we entering the Bronaissance?

By Abby Amoakuh

Which surprise songs is Taylor Swift performing during the Eras tour? A guide on what to expect

By Abby Amoakuh

RuPaul’s new online bookstore Allstore removes anti-trans and far-right books following controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker tells women to stay in the kitchen in commencement speech

By Abby Amoakuh

Where is Alexa Demie, the breakout star of Euphoria season one, and what is she doing now?