Problematic P Diddy Nickelodeon cameo surfaces following house raids and Quiet On Set documentary

Amid the controversy surrounding rapper P Diddy, an unearthed clip from 2002 has resurfaced depicting the musician on Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ TV show.

Following the raid conducted by federal agents on the homes of P Diddy, aka Sean Combs, on 25 March 2024, a video clip depicting the rapper acting with children on the Nickelodeon show All That has resurfaced. The raid, executed by agents from US Homeland Security, targeted two of Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami following the issuance of a warrant in New York.

Seemingly with so many people digging into Combs’ past, netizens came across and began circulating an old video from 2002—specifically, a scene from the Nickelodeon show All That, during the era when Dan Schneider helmed the production. In this snippet, two young actors are caught on camera attempting to wake up child star Shane Lyon in the most unconventional way possible.

When the two actor’s initial efforts fall short, they unleash a bucket of sour milk on Lyon’s unsuspecting face, resulting in a laugh-out-loud moment that has resurfaced amid recent events. However, still struggling to wake him up, one of the boys exclaims in desperation: “What’s the P Diddy move here?”

As it turns out, the boys’ dilemma wasn’t just hypothetical as they then stumble upon the rapper himself lounging on a sunbed, complete with a magazine and a cocktail. After learning of their failed attempts, Combs hands them a toy helicopter with the suggestion: “Put it down his pants.” Despite their initial reluctance, the boys comply, only to find Lyons still asleep. Diddy then hands them the controller, leading to an unexpected wake-up call that leaves the young actor startled.

While the scene was originally met with laughter, viewers now find it unsettling upon revisiting the clip.“Another weird cold open from ‘All That’ with Diddy,” remarked one X user in response to the clip. Another expressed disbelief, stating: “it just keeps getting worse and worse.”

Following the raids, Combs’ attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement clarifying that the rapper was “never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

In recent months, the 54-year-old American music mogul has faced multiple lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault. In February, a music producer sued Combs, accusing him of coercing solicitation of sex workers and pressuring him for sexual relations. Combs’ lawyer vehemently denied these claims, citing overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Additionally, Combs’ former protege and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit in November, alleging trafficking, rape, drug administration, and physical abuse by the rapper over a time span of a decade. The suit, which claimed Combs filmed her engaging in sexual acts with male sex workers, was settled the day after it was filed.

With Combs’ indiscretions well and truly seeing the cold light of day it’s likely that we’ll continue to see more creepy moments like this Nickelodeon one make the rounds on social media.