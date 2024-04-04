Culture
>

Internet culture

Problematic P Diddy Nickelodeon cameo surfaces following house raids and Quiet On Set documentary

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 4, 2024 at 12:13 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Problematic P Diddy Nickelodeon cameo surfaces following house raids and Quiet On Set documentary

Following the raid conducted by federal agents on the homes of P Diddy, aka Sean Combs, on 25 March 2024, a video clip depicting the rapper acting with children on the Nickelodeon show All That has resurfaced. The raid, executed by agents from US Homeland Security, targeted two of Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami following the issuance of a warrant in New York.

Seemingly with so many people digging into Combs’ past, netizens came across and began circulating an old video from 2002—specifically, a scene from the Nickelodeon show All That, during the era when Dan Schneider helmed the production. In this snippet, two young actors are caught on camera attempting to wake up child star Shane Lyon in the most unconventional way possible.

When the two actor’s initial efforts fall short, they unleash a bucket of sour milk on Lyon’s unsuspecting face, resulting in a laugh-out-loud moment that has resurfaced amid recent events. However, still struggling to wake him up, one of the boys exclaims in desperation: “What’s the P Diddy move here?”

@latemillenium

Another weird cold open from All That with Diddy #allthat #nick #nickelodeon #diddy #weird #danschneider #2000s #quietonset #why #puffdaddy #pants #creepy #bryanhearne #shanelyons #jackdesena #avatar #y2k #2000sthrowback #2000sthrowbacks #90s #90skids #childhood

♬ original sound - Maddi

As it turns out, the boys’ dilemma wasn’t just hypothetical as they then stumble upon the rapper himself lounging on a sunbed, complete with a magazine and a cocktail. After learning of their failed attempts, Combs hands them a toy helicopter with the suggestion: “Put it down his pants.” Despite their initial reluctance, the boys comply, only to find Lyons still asleep. Diddy then hands them the controller, leading to an unexpected wake-up call that leaves the young actor startled.

While the scene was originally met with laughter, viewers now find it unsettling upon revisiting the clip.“Another weird cold open from ‘All That’ with Diddy,” remarked one X user in response to the clip. Another expressed disbelief, stating: “it just keeps getting worse and worse.”

Following the raids, Combs’ attorney Aaron Dyer released a statement clarifying that the rapper was “never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

In recent months, the 54-year-old American music mogul has faced multiple lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault. In February, a music producer sued Combs, accusing him of coercing solicitation of sex workers and pressuring him for sexual relations. Combs’ lawyer vehemently denied these claims, citing overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Additionally, Combs’ former protege and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit in November, alleging trafficking, rape, drug administration, and physical abuse by the rapper over a time span of a decade. The suit, which claimed Combs filmed her engaging in sexual acts with male sex workers, was settled the day after it was filed.

With Combs’ indiscretions well and truly seeing the cold light of day it’s likely that we’ll continue to see more creepy moments like this Nickelodeon one make the rounds on social media.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

90% of UK female surgeons have witnessed sexual misconduct in the last 5 years, new report shows

By Monica Athnasious

A breakdown of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scandals from racism to sexual assault

By Jack Ramage

Is your boss tripping on acid? New research suggests so

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

To speak or not to speak: Celebrities are facing backlash over Israel-Palestine social media posts

By Charlie Sawyer

Women in Gaza are using parts of tents as period products

By Charlie Sawyer

Kill them all, US Congressman Andy Ogles tells activist when asked about Gaza

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Glover’s Mr & Mrs Smith TV show has got people gagging

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Plane forced to turn back after horse breaks lose on board

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK police left children at mercy of grooming gang paedophiles, review finds

By Alma Fabiani

Watch Dan Schneider’s 19-minute video response to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids accusations

By Phoebe Snedker

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t dramatic, she’s yet another victim of eldest daughter syndrome

By Charlie Sawyer

Will the Supreme Court banish Trump from the presidential ballot? Social media users have their say

By Alma Fabiani

Watch terrifying moment waterslide explodes into huge fireball at theme park

By Abby Amoakuh

GQ Australia Man of the Year Troye Sivan dominated 2023. Here are all the receipts

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Problematic Christmas songs you probably shouldn’t sing anymore

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker reveals tragic story of finding out his best friend is a hired actor

By Abby Amoakuh

Who are the California Girls? Inside the women’s gang that stole $8 million in cosmetics and clothing

By Charlie Sawyer

The UK Conservative government is out to get the entire LGBTQIA+ community. Here’s how

By Charlie Sawyer

Jacob Elordi accused of grabbing radio employee’s throat over Saltburn bathwater prank