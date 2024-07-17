What is auramaxxing? Everything you need to know about the toxic self-improvement TikTok trend

How one should measure self-improvement is a difficult question to answer. After all, there’s no scale or point system we can use to track our progress. At least that was the case until the ‘auramaxxing’ trend started sweeping through TikTok. However, what began as a simple method to pursue self-improvement quickly morphed into a source of guilt and shame for young men. Oh, and did I mention that it’s another side of the internet which is often rife with misogyny. Here’s the dirt on one of TikTok’s most bizarre trends:

What is auramaxxing?

In very simple terms, auramaxxing is another word for the practice of continuously working towards becoming the best possible version of yourself. This, in turn, will improve your aura, the distinctive and pervasive spiritual atmosphere or quality of character people emit to their outside world. Having a good aura is known to attract wealth, prosperity, and healthy relationships.

Auramaxxing has become incredibly popular among young men and boys, who are trying to increase their worth and upgrade their social lives to compete with the overwhelmingly high standards set on social media.

One of these men is TikToker Frankie Meki, who has been taking his followers through his aura maxxing journey.

According to Meki, having a “good aura” is “a new term for being cool”, and auramaxxing is “knowing who you are as a person first before you try to show other people.”

The content creator even believes that a good aura can have physiological effects. Meki frequently speaks about ‘heightmaxxing’ (aka attempting to grow taller by prioritising sleep), intermittent fasting, and sprint training.

‘Looksmaxxing’ is another element of this, describing the practice of performing several body care routines to improve one’s physical appearance. This practice also reared an ugly head with the incel practice of ‘bone-smashing’, the art of hitting the face with hammers, bottles, massagers or other blunt objects to cause injuries that will adjust one’s appearance.

The TikToker also pushes advice such as changing wardrobe and working on social skills to complete the full aura transformation that will lead to a better life.

What are aura points?

Auramaxxing can also be gamified, as exemplified by many TikTok’s who track their progress through ‘aura points’.

In line with this concept, one can add points when they do things that positively contribute to their aura, like going for a long walk, journalling and daily meditation sessions. On the other hand, you’d have to subtract points from your aura if you do things that jeopardise it, like texting your ex or sleeping in till the afternoon. Just simply, aura maths, you know. Despite the point system, however, there are no goals or premium levels here.

Why is auramaxxing toxic?

Auramaxxing content often includes heavily gendered advice. Aaron, a 25-year-old TikTok dating personality who refers to women as “females” for instance, suggested that women should avoid posting their bodies online and advises men to be the breadwinners, financially responsible, and stay in shape. Needless to say, he is perpetuating some pretty outdated patriarchal gender roles there.

Derek Beres, co-host of the Conspirituality podcast, also pointed out that auramaxxing content can lock young men into hypermasculine echo chambers, where they want women without actually interacting with them.

So, where does auramaxxing leave young men in the journey to self-optimisation? On their way to a better self, or locked into ideals of the past while chasing standards that hardly can be attained? The answer probably depends on the approach. The concept of auras has fascinated both Western men and women alike because it encourages self-awareness, internal transformation and emotional growth that can transcend into other areas of life. Maybe young men would be good to remind themselves that it seems to be less about measurable achievements and more about inner strength, clarity and peace.