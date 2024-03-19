Culture
>

Entertainment

Dan Schneider addresses accusations revealed in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV 

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 19, 2024 at 03:21 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Dan Schneider addresses accusations revealed in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV

On 17 March 2024, the first episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV dropped, and it set the internet on fire. Stories of abuse and toxic work relationships began to emerge, with Nickelodeon ringmaster Dan Schneider at the centre of it all.

Clearly wanting to get ahead of the firestorm, Schneider made sure to have his team address the media narrative. Shortly after the documentary’s trailer was released, a representative for the TV producer told UNILAD: “Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not. He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinners for their families and the pressure that comes along with that. Add on top of that the difficulties of growing up and having to do so under the spotlight while working a demanding job, all as a child.”

“That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan,” the statement continued.

For context, Schneider was a TV producer, screenwriter, and actor who created some of the most successful kid’s TV shows to date, including the likes of iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101. While he was once considered a respected and adorned feather in Nickeodeon’s hat, recent rumours and accusations over the past few years have tarnished Schneider’s position in the entertainment industry.

Most recently, in 2022, Zoey 101 actor Alexa Nikolas came forward with some incredibly seedy revelations about the TV producer. Specifically, Nikolas has revealed a lot of insight into Schneider’s inappropriateness on set, claiming that the TV executive would often demand to participate in each one of her costume fittings when she was just 12 years old.

Speaking about these situations while appearing on the podcast Real Pod in 2022, the actor shared: “Whenever I had wardrobe fittings, [Schneider] always had to be in them. Thank God there was a curtain, but he was literally [sitting] on [a] chair right outside of the curtain.”

@etalkctv

Zoey101’s #AlexaNikolas shares her “uncomfortable” experiences in wardrobe fittings with #DanSchneider (🎥: Real Pod with Victoria Garrick)

♬ original sound - etalk

Nikolas continued: “[It was] to the point where he would sit in the chair, and I would come out and do a little spin. [Schneider] would look at the wardrobe artist and say, ‘Can I have the Polaroids?’”

In another interview, Nikolas also accused Schneider of frequently taking pictures of the young actors’ feet. Moreover, a number of netizens have said that they believe Ariana Grande’s character Cat was heavily sexualised during her stint on the Nickelodeon show Victorious. And don’t even get me started on the creepy things the documentary revealed about Schneider’s relationship with Amanda Bynes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCREENSHOT (@screenshothq)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCREENSHOT (@screenshothq)

Back in 2022, when these allegations first began circulating, a representative for Schneider came out with a statement refuting any and all speculations regarding the producer’s behaviour on set: “Dan has said himself that he was a tough boss to work for and, if he could do things over again, he would act differently. But let’s be clear, when Dan departed Nickelodeon, a full investigation was done and again, all that was found is that he was a challenging, tough and demanding person to work for and with, nothing else.”

Jeanette McCurdy, another famous Nickelodeon actor who appeared on both iCarly and the spin-off Sam & Cat, has also made comments about an “un-named” TV producer/creator on set who would constantly yell at her.

Lots of netizens have unleashed their anger on Schneider and other Nickelodeon execs on X, formerly Twitter:

With the documentary airing out even more of Schneider’s secrets and resurfacing moments that have us all feeling extremely queasy inside, it’s evident that TV producer is feeling well and truly blacklisted. Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is now fully available to stream on Max.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Alma Fabiani

Jonah Hill accused of sexual misconduct by former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

By Alma Fabiani

Jonah Hill texts: Men who brag about going to therapy tend to be emotional abusers

By Abby Amoakuh

Grace Beverley is being cancelled for asking fans to fund her wedding by buying her £42 planners

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Female students fear harassment after all-male committee form pro-life society in Manchester

By Abby Amoakuh

The most controversial Supreme Court cases that lie ahead and what they mean for the US

By Charlie Sawyer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says husband Ryan Anderson’s D is fire after trolls call him a creep

By Charlie Sawyer

Michael J. Fox speech at the BAFTA Awards 2024 leaves viewers in tears

By Charlie Sawyer

Ryan Gosling teases potential 2024 Oscar performance of I’m Just Ken

By Charlie Sawyer

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacks Home Secretary Suella Braverman as cabinet reshuffle begins

By Abby Amoakuh

Carnivorous turtle able to chew through human bone found in Cumbria by local parish

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega fans left grossed out by steamy scene with Martin Freeman in new film Miller’s Girl

By Alma Fabiani

Las Vegas Sphere to open in East London but here’s the issue…

By Abby Amoakuh

Nikki Haley pushes ahead of Ron DeSantis as Chris Christie drops out of presidential race

By Charlie Sawyer

364 days away from election day, Trump leads the 2024 US presidential election polls 

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman inspired by Netflix docuseries Don’t F*ck With Cats butchers cat and man in brutal murder

By Abby Amoakuh

Mother-daughter pole dancing class sparks uproar over concerns of child sexualisation

By Jack Ramage

Gen Alpha, Gen iPad: What’s the consequence of raising a generation of iPad kids?

By Jack Ramage

We spoke to the viral Oompa Loompa girl about the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

By Abby Amoakuh

Muslim Germans feel censored and alienated as the country continues to ignore its Islamophobia problem

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Best Director to Best Picture, here are our top 2024 Oscar predictions