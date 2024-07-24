YouTuber Chunkz’s secret wedding leaked online with fans believing he married OnlyFans model

The internet went feral after it was revealed that British YouTuber Chunkz got married over the weekend in a secret ceremony which he hid from the public. Only friends and family were reportedly invited to the private affair. However, it appears as though one or two unwanted cameras were able to sneak inside the ceremony to give the internet a sneak peek of what Chunkz’s secret wedding looked like…

Chunkz is married? This is his wife? What a W pic.twitter.com/iBsigcIdXm — Mr Prince2 certified 🇨🇩 🇬🇭 (@Mprince21998) January 27, 2023

Chunkz spoke about the pressure from his family to get married and discussed his future wife. He mentioned that he would never post her publicly, but X was very quick to react. Smh 🤦



People are so jealous of him and expose his identity, how pathetic.

May Allah protect Chunkz's… pic.twitter.com/RzV20XXTh0 — Wajid Ali 1 (@WajidAli5062) July 22, 2024

To people who are familiar with Chunkz, aka Amin Mohamed, this intimate ceremony shrouded in mystery didn’t come as a surprise. The internet personality has previously stated on his podcast that if he gets married, he doesn’t want the celebrations or his wife to be posted on social media.

When quizzed on why he’d be so secretive, the former musician stated that he knows “how evil the world is” and didn’t want to subject his new spouse to it.

And Chunkz might have been on to something as it turns out. Within hours of the footage being leaked, legions of users online started disparaging the ceremony and accusing his wife of being an OnlyFans model.

Active netizens were quick to debunk these obvious attempts at bullying and slutshaming as completely unsubstantiated.

This is not Chunkz wife, they have been using an image of my friend because they have the same name and this has led to a barrage of hateful behavior and lies!! https://t.co/VdtVsGshKJ — bp🪐 (@sansan1600) July 24, 2024

ok bismillah, so a few clarifications:



- that's not chunkz wife

- the kareema girl account is actually a bloke

- they're concern trolling, pretending to defend by 'dropping' false info here and there

- and then feeding it to the incels of DarkNN



how can someone block me but… pic.twitter.com/8Ngj2mfCoP — ꧁ 🍂𝕤𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕕 اخت 🍂꧂ (@Phantasmagori3) July 22, 2024

Nevertheless, an ugly trend of disparaging the internet personality, his private nuptials, and his new wife seemed to be taking hold online.

Loyal fans of the British entertainer started to insist that the pictures of the wedding and his wife should have never been leaked in the first place. Especially, since it is becoming increasingly obvious that an attendee must have shared the content without the couple’s consent.

The whole Chunkz situation really got reiterating the fact that I will not have one single random or +1 at my wedding. No invite no entry. I don’t care for ur partner, child, aunty or dog. No invite no entry. — Moyo Jordan Ajibade (@YourBoyMoyo) July 23, 2024

Marriage is hard enough as it is especially at the start, and having these clowns airing out all your shit will only make it harder. May Allah make it easy for Chunkz and his wife to get through these testing times!!



What is meant to be a beautiful time has been ruined. — Mohamed Salad (@MohamedASalad) July 22, 2024

Congrats to chunkz and his wife but exposing her face and wedding



U guys are weird



Respect his privacy lol …. U guys are too entitled lol — Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) July 22, 2024

“So disrespectful,” one user replied on a leaked picture of Chunkz’s wife. “Miserable, jobless people,” another user bemoaned. “Even posting pics of her without a hijab on, even though she’s a hijabi, truly wild man,” someone else commented.

Still, others noted that Chunkz was a public figure, meaning that public interest in his nuptials was to be expected. “He can’t choose what’s private and what’s not, he’s out there,” one TikTok user noted. Another TikToker said: “Listen nothing now is private he needs to get over it.”

There is no clear public consensus on whether Chunz deserves his privacy in this situation. The material is still circulating online, gaining thousands of views and mixed comments every day.

The only thing that can really be said is congratulations to the happy couple and hopefully, they’ll have quieter, more peaceful times ahead of them.