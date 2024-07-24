Culture
>

Internet culture

YouTuber Chunkz’s secret wedding leaked online with fans believing he married OnlyFans model

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 24, 2024 at 01:26 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

YouTuber Chunkz’s secret wedding leaked online with fans believing he married OnlyFans model
59965

The internet went feral after it was revealed that British YouTuber Chunkz got married over the weekend in a secret ceremony which he hid from the public. Only friends and family were reportedly invited to the private affair. However, it appears as though one or two unwanted cameras were able to sneak inside the ceremony to give the internet a sneak peek of what Chunkz’s secret wedding looked like…

To people who are familiar with Chunkz, aka Amin Mohamed, this intimate ceremony shrouded in mystery didn’t come as a surprise. The internet personality has previously stated on his podcast that if he gets married, he doesn’t want the celebrations or his wife to be posted on social media.

When quizzed on why he’d be so secretive, the former musician stated that he knows “how evil the world is” and didn’t want to subject his new spouse to it.

And Chunkz might have been on to something as it turns out. Within hours of the footage being leaked, legions of users online started disparaging the ceremony and accusing his wife of being an OnlyFans model.

Active netizens were quick to debunk these obvious attempts at bullying and slutshaming as completely unsubstantiated.

Nevertheless, an ugly trend of disparaging the internet personality, his private nuptials, and his new wife seemed to be taking hold online.

@screenshothq

YouTuber Chunkz got married over the weekend in a private ceremony which he hid from the public and only invited his close family and friends. #chunkz #yungfilly #wedding #twitter #leaked #fyp

♬ Drake style/HIPHOP beat(1491552) - Burning Man

Loyal fans of the British entertainer started to insist that the pictures of the wedding and his wife should have never been leaked in the first place. Especially, since it is becoming increasingly obvious that an attendee must have shared the content without the couple’s consent.

“So disrespectful,” one user replied on a leaked picture of Chunkz’s wife. “Miserable, jobless people,” another user bemoaned. “Even posting pics of her without a hijab on, even though she’s a hijabi, truly wild man,” someone else commented.

Still, others noted that Chunkz was a public figure, meaning that public interest in his nuptials was to be expected. “He can’t choose what’s private and what’s not, he’s out there,” one TikTok user noted. Another TikToker said: “Listen nothing now is private he needs to get over it.”

There is no clear public consensus on whether Chunz deserves his privacy in this situation. The material is still circulating online, gaining thousands of views and mixed comments every day.

The only thing that can really be said is congratulations to the happy couple and hopefully, they’ll have quieter, more peaceful times ahead of them.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake responds to his nudes being leaked just hours ago

By Charlie Sawyer

Girlies just leaked the teaser trailer for Mean Girls: The Musical and people aren’t happy

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

By Charlie Sawyer

Spine-chilling leaked video has been scheduled to play the day the world ends

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Watch shocking leaked video of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mocking trans women

By J'Nae Phillips

Exploring the rise of dental aesthetics and women’s grillz for Gen Z

By Charlie Sawyer

Jake Paul puts full weight behind Donald Trump with $10,000 donation to the Republican’s campaign

By Charlie Sawyer

Netflix docuseries reveals Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have a similar salary to Chick-fil-A worker

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside Johnny Depp’s bizarre new bromance with Saudi Crown Prince MBS

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s depiction of Griselda Blanco was wrong. Why the cocaine godmother was not a feminist icon

By Charlie Sawyer

How to sell feet pics: A guide to the side hustle helping Gen Z pay their rent

By Charlie Sawyer

Straight men are lying about their sexuality on dating apps to try and get more likes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Kardashian curves to slimmer figures, personal trainer reveals the latest fitness trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Taxing the rich and a 4-day work week: Why the Green Party’s manifesto is trending on TikTok

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Dementia diagnosis for Trump? Experts weigh in as Anderson Clayton emerges as Biden’s secret weapon

By Gabriela Serpa

Are we entering the Bronaissance?

By Charlie Sawyer

Valentina Gomez calls basketball player Brittney Griner an unpatriotic lesbian in new video

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Abby Amoakuh

Ballerina, beauty queen and Mormon: Who is Ballerina Farm owner, Hannah Neeleman?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK landlords to ban tenants from having sex with new no-sex tenancy clauses

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Raven-Symoné tells fans to stop sending death threats to her wife Miranda amid online hate

By Abby Amoakuh

Woman sues her boyfriend after he decides not to take her to the airport