YouTuber Chunkz’s secret wedding leaked online with fans believing he married OnlyFans model

The internet went feral after it was revealed that British YouTuber Chunkz got married over the weekend in a secret ceremony which he hid from the public. Only friends and family were reportedly invited to the private affair. However, it appears as though one or two unwanted cameras were able to sneak inside the ceremony to give the internet a sneak peek of what Chunkz’s secret wedding looked like…
To people who are familiar with Chunkz, aka Amin Mohamed, this intimate ceremony shrouded in mystery didn’t come as a surprise. The internet personality has previously stated on his podcast that if he gets married, he doesn’t want the celebrations or his wife to be posted on social media.
When quizzed on why he’d be so secretive, the former musician stated that he knows “how evil the world is” and didn’t want to subject his new spouse to it.
And Chunkz might have been on to something as it turns out. Within hours of the footage being leaked, legions of users online started disparaging the ceremony and accusing his wife of being an OnlyFans model.
Active netizens were quick to debunk these obvious attempts at bullying and slutshaming as completely unsubstantiated.
Nevertheless, an ugly trend of disparaging the internet personality, his private nuptials, and his new wife seemed to be taking hold online.
Loyal fans of the British entertainer started to insist that the pictures of the wedding and his wife should have never been leaked in the first place. Especially, since it is becoming increasingly obvious that an attendee must have shared the content without the couple’s consent.
“So disrespectful,” one user replied on a leaked picture of Chunkz’s wife. “Miserable, jobless people,” another user bemoaned. “Even posting pics of her without a hijab on, even though she’s a hijabi, truly wild man,” someone else commented.
Still, others noted that Chunkz was a public figure, meaning that public interest in his nuptials was to be expected. “He can’t choose what’s private and what’s not, he’s out there,” one TikTok user noted. Another TikToker said: “Listen nothing now is private he needs to get over it.”
There is no clear public consensus on whether Chunz deserves his privacy in this situation. The material is still circulating online, gaining thousands of views and mixed comments every day.
The only thing that can really be said is congratulations to the happy couple and hopefully, they’ll have quieter, more peaceful times ahead of them.