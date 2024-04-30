Culture
George Santos revives drag character Kitara Ravache on Cameo, charging $275 per video

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 30, 2024 at 02:01 PM

Disgraced politician and Washington troublemaker George Santos is nothing if not an entertainer. Despite being expelled from Congress in December 2023, Santos has shown no signs of slowing down or hiding from the public spotlight. In fact, recently, the politician announced that he would be reviving his infamous drag character Kitara Ravache—a persona he once denied ever existed…

Announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that he was bringing Ravache out of the closet “after 18 years,” Santos revealed that the drag persona would be available on Cameo for people to purchase private videos.

Indeed, the former politician stated that a portion of the proceeds would be going to two organisations: Tunnel to Towers and The Fellowship.

If you visit Ravache’s personal Cameo profile, it explains that private videos are available for $275. You can also message Ravache for $16.

This is not Santos’ first rodeo with Cameo, having set up an account for himself back in December after he was removed from Congress for tampering with campaign funds. According to The Guardian, Santos claimed in February that he had sold over 1,000 videos—resulting in an approximate income of around $500,000.

@cameo

This was not on our 2023 bingo card #georgesantos #cameo

♬ original sound - Cameo

Interestingly though, back in January 2023, after pictures emerged of Santos in drag, the politician explicitly denied that he had ever been a drag queen. In fact, the politician actually tweeted: “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results.”

Then, only days later, the former congressman further explained the situation to reporters: “No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

Well, it seems as though Santos is now fully embracing his history and indeed his drag persona. And, I won’t lie, I’m incredibly tempted to snag myself one of those personal videos.

