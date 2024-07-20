From Alix Earle to bougie private chefs, Gen Z are taking over the Hamptons this summer

From renting houses in Montauk to exemplifying what it means to embrace quiet luxury, the Hamptons have become the newest spot for the Gen Z influencer Olympics.

Summer in the Hamptons. As someone who has consumed their fair share of Gossip Girl and The Real Housewives of New York, I’m very familiar with the concept of the upper echelon spending a summer in one of the most luxurious corners of the state of New York. But, while the Hamptons were once exclusively home to middle-aged couples who fancied a beachy break from their penthouse apartments on the Upper East Side, a new cohort of visitors has arrived: Gen Z influencers.

The summer of 2024 has seen some of TikTok’s most familiar faces flocking to the Hamptons to go on boat trips and just generally remind the entire FYP that their lives will always be much better than ours. Renting houses in Montauk, one of the Hamptons’ most exclusive hangouts, and exemplifying what it means to embrace ‘quiet luxury’ has become commonplace on social media.

And while I’m sure Real Housewives veterans Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer probably didn’t expect to see Alix Earle become the hottest (and most relevant) thing at the annual 4 July White Party, it’s safe to say that Gen Z have well and truly made their mark on one of America’s most expensive coastal hotspots.

So, with that in mind, let’s explore this trend and maybe figure out exactly why some of the biggest TikTok influencers are flocking to the Hamptons for a taste of the finer things in life.

Since we’ve already mentioned Earle, it seems right that we kick off this exploration with the 23-year-old content creator. Earle has been living her best life the past few weeks, having only just gotten back from a lengthy European summer.

And since she’s been back on US soil, Earle’s content has pretty much exclusively revolved around her time in the Hamptons, having revealed to followers that she’d rented a home in Montauk for the rest of the summer.

OOTDs, night-out vlogs, and bougie grocery hauls—this kind of content goes down an absolute treat with Earle’s 7 million followers. And I definitely think a lot of it has to do with the intense pop culture references so many fellow Gen Zers have when it comes to the Hamptons and the kind of excessive wealth that exists there. Oh to be Blair and Serena…

Another creator who has also gotten involved with the Hamptons Gen Z hype is Carly Weinstein, a TikToker from New York with over 500,000 followers.

But it’s not simply your run-of-the-mill influencers taking up space in the Hamptons. Other kinds of content creators have built a career solely off the area’s exclusive appeal. For example, private tennis coach Madison Appel (who frequently features the Hamptons in her videos) has garnered a significant following recently:

There are also the hella bougie (and expensive) private chefs based in the Hamptons whose cooking and use of fresh herbs make me feel beyond inferior:

While there’s no question that this location is still dominated by old money, it’s interesting to see a new generation of young people showcasing their interest in the Hamptons lifestyle. Now, this is not to say that there’s anything particularly relatable about the summer lives that Earle or Weinstein are documenting, but for people who only ever saw that part of the eastern end of Long Island through their TV screen, seeing things through a camera lens is like experiencing a whole new world.