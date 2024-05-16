Nail salon offers customers discounts in exchange for consent to sell their feet pics

Would you let a nail salon sell pictures of your feet for a 20 per cent discount? If you thought to yourself ‘Yeah, why not?’ then I might have just found the perfect beauty spot for you. Fix NailBar in Toronto, Canada is currently giving customers a significant discount on their pedicure procedures if they agree to sign a consent form allowing the salon to sell their feet pics on FeetFinder. Talk about having an entrepreneurial spirit!

Selling feet pics has become an incredibly popular side hustle and I can definitely see the appeal: you can keep your identity anonymous, it’s an incredibly simple process, and people are happy to pay significant sums for ‘custom’ snaps.

For context, the price of a feet pic can vary depending on several factors. For a standard feet pic, a seller will usually charge up to $20. However, videos and more personalised content can be far more expensive, with some sellers receiving payments of up to $500 per piece of content. Slay.

Plus, there’s a lot less stigma surrounding sex work—no matter what body part you’re interested in monetising—and it’s allowed people of all ages to become far more financially independent. For example, OnlyFans creators pocket 80 per cent of their earnings, and in 2022 alone, the platform reported a staggering $1.09 billion in net revenue.

So, why exactly is Fix NailBar jumping on the feet pic trend? And is it ethical?

Well, it all kicked off on 25 April 2024 after the salon shared a video on its page announcing the launch of its new offer scheme aptly called ‘Foot Your Bill.’ The caption read: “If you haven’t thought about selling feet pics in this economy… you’re lying Lol! So let us do it for you, get you ready for the summer and save 20% on a pedicure of your choice!”

A week or so later, Fix NailBar shared another video, this time from podcast host Jordan Bonaparte who had covered the “innovative” and “exciting” new deal on his news show Keep Canada Weird.

Now, it should be said that netizens had some mixed reactions to the announcement. While some found it “hilarious” and a “good” idea, others criticised it as “exploitative” and insisted that if the salon would be pocketing the full amount of money from the feet pics, the pedicure procedures should be completely free.

FeetFinder reached out to the salon to understand a little bit more about the offer. In response, Fix NailBar’s founder, Neketa Andrews, explained that the ‘Foot Your Bill’ campaign will support its business growth as customers “dip their toes into the platform while creating a truly memorable experience.”

While feet pics are nothing new, this is 100 per cent the first time I’ve seen a business use it not only as a way to get customers through the door but also to make an extra little lump sum on the side. Of course, one of the biggest incentives for selling feet pics is the fact that you have complete control over where they end up—as well as complete agency over the money made. So, it begs the question: is Fix NailBar’s promotional scheme a savvy business idea or an unethical misuse of a platform built for individual use?