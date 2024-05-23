Culture
JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she's singing in German

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 23, 2024 at 11:47 AM

I’ve become so accustomed to seeing JoJo Siwa in the headlines that no story really surprises me anymore. That being said, I wasn’t exactly expecting to stumble across a side of TikTok where netizens are ripping into the singer, dancer, and media personality for thinking that Lady Gaga was actually speaking legit German in her iconic track ‘Scheiße’. Spoiler alert: it’s gibberish.

Siwa has been everywhere recently. Whether it’s people gagging—and not in a good way—over her interesting ‘Karma’ dance move, or netizens generally teasing her about some of the relatively unhinged things she’s said regarding her rebrand, Siwa is definitely on everybody’s radar.

New dance floor!!! No one has made this dramatic of a change yet. 🪩💃 #jojo #jojosiwa #karma

freddie mercury is seizing in his grave rn #queen #bohemianrhapsody #jojosiwa #karma #fyp

The latest video currently trending is actually from 2022, and in it, Siwa can be seen lipsynching along to a Lady Gaga song. Thing is though, while the former Dance Moms star seems to believe that she’s singing in German alongside Gaga, the section of the track that she’s miming along to is complete gibberish.

Replying to @rabeaandbaby prettyy sure this was meant to be a hate comment but i took it literally… happens to be my favorite gaga song

The song starts with Gaga saying, “I don’t speak German, but I can if you like.” The artist then immediately launches into a spoken verse in faux-German.

Numerous netizens have been recently flooding the clip’s comments section, poking fun at Siwa’s apparent confusion. One user wrote: “Please do a serious German song, that isn’t a German song,” while another ironically said: “I love her confidence…”

#ad #fyp #real #toes #relatable #xyzbca #fypシ #jojosiwa

Whatever your thoughts on Siwa are, you’ve got to give the girl credit, she knows how to pull a crowd—both digitally and in person.

