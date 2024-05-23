JoJo Siwa roasted for cringe TikTok where she thinks she’s singing in German

JoJo Siwa has made headlines once again after netizens began poking fun at the dancer’s apparent mishap when lip syncing along to iconic Lady Gaga song.

I’ve become so accustomed to seeing JoJo Siwa in the headlines that no story really surprises me anymore. That being said, I wasn’t exactly expecting to stumble across a side of TikTok where netizens are ripping into the singer, dancer, and media personality for thinking that Lady Gaga was actually speaking legit German in her iconic track ‘Scheiße’. Spoiler alert: it’s gibberish.

Siwa has been everywhere recently. Whether it’s people gagging—and not in a good way—over her interesting ‘Karma’ dance move, or netizens generally teasing her about some of the relatively unhinged things she’s said regarding her rebrand, Siwa is definitely on everybody’s radar.

The latest video currently trending is actually from 2022, and in it, Siwa can be seen lipsynching along to a Lady Gaga song. Thing is though, while the former Dance Moms star seems to believe that she’s singing in German alongside Gaga, the section of the track that she’s miming along to is complete gibberish.

@itsjojosiwa Replying to @rabeaandbaby prettyy sure this was meant to be a hate comment but i took it literally… happens to be my favorite gaga song ♬ Scheiße - Lady Gaga

The song starts with Gaga saying, “I don’t speak German, but I can if you like.” The artist then immediately launches into a spoken verse in faux-German.

Numerous netizens have been recently flooding the clip’s comments section, poking fun at Siwa’s apparent confusion. One user wrote: “Please do a serious German song, that isn’t a German song,” while another ironically said: “I love her confidence…”

Whatever your thoughts on Siwa are, you’ve got to give the girl credit, she knows how to pull a crowd—both digitally and in person.