Reese Witherspoon reveals upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 15, 2024 at 12:54 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

I spy with my little eye something that is pink, blonde, iconic, and not Barbie. If you’re clued into pop culture, you’ll know that there can only be one other legendary girly pop that I could be talking about, and it is Elle Woods Esquire. It’s time to start getting back into the ‘bend and snatch’ habit once more, because Reese Witherspoon has just announced a prequel series for the Legally Blonde movies, aptly titled Elle, that will stream on Amazon Prime. No, I’m not crying, you’re crying.

@reesewitherspoon

Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @Prime Video ✨ I’M SO EXCITED! 🩷💫🎀💅🏻🤩

♬ Perfect Day - Hoku

This is not a drill. I repeat, this is not a drill. A long-awaited continuation of the Legally Blonde saga is set to grace our screens. The project was unveiled at Prime Video’s inaugural upfront presentation. The prequel series is being produced by Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine and TV writer Laura Kittrell from Insecure as its creator and showrunner. Naturally, Ms Witherspoon turned up in a pink tweed suit with a Bruiser-like dog in tow to make the glorious announcement.

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said, as reported by Deadline.

“What could be better than that?! I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine—along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell—for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios added: “One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that are ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honoured to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers.”

“Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable,” the Amazon exec added. Is anyone else dancing to ‘Perfect Day’ by Hoku right now, or is it just me?

What will the show ‘Elle’ be about?

The series is reportedly set years before the events of the first movie, which famously kicked off with Elle Woods graduating from college and heading off to Harvard Law to pursue a legal career.

Elle will follow our favourite blondie in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love.

Who will play young Elle Woods?

Netizens are campaigning hard for Witherspoon’s 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe to pick up the mantle. Especially since the actor and her daughter are quite literally twin lookalikes.

Others also asked if singer Sabrina Carpenter was available to take on the coveted role. Well, whatever the cast, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely iconic.

