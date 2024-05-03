Raven-Symoné tells fans to stop sending death threats to her wife Miranda amid online hate

Raven-Symoné’s wife faces a storm of controversy and death threats online after having admitted she’s never watched ‘That’s So Raven’.

Raven-Symoné has taken to TikTok to stand up for her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, amid a surge of online criticism and death threats. The 38-year-old actor addressed the wave of negativity that Miranda has faced following a recent podcast interview where she displayed unfamiliarity with Raven’s work and songs from The Cheetah Girls and That’s So Raven.

In Raven’s TikTok video, the Disney actor expressed her dismay at the disrespectful and out-of-control nature of the hate directed towards Pearman-Maday, emphasising that such behaviour reflects poorly on her wife and herself. The singer also called for an end to the death threats and misinformation being spread about her wife, urging people to stop the hate and instead focus on spreading positivity.

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop. ♬ original sound - ravensymone

Pearman-Maday also spoke out in the video, seeking to clarify the situation and set the record straight. The 36-year-old explained that while she may not have grown up watching Raven’s shows, she has been supportive of the actor’s work since they met back in 2015. Pearman-Maday also emphasised that she has seen the majority of Raven’s work and has been present at many of her professional engagements, including backstage at The View and 25 Words or Less.

Despite the backlash, Pearman-Maday affirmed her love for Raven and praised her accomplishments, stating that her wife is not just a celebrity to her but also a loving partner. She implored people to see beyond the superficial aspects of celebrity status and recognise the real-life relationships and experiences that lie beneath.

However, scepticism among netizens has persisted, fueled by longstanding doubts regarding Raven’s wife. These criticisms have ranged from fans questioning Pearman-Maday’s claim of not knowing Raven before, to controversial statements made by Miranda in the past.

One notable instance occurred during an appearance on the comedy podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, where Pearman-Maday shared a startling anecdote about her relationship. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Mandel queried Raven about her wife using her own menstrual blood in cooking, particularly in pasta sauce.

In response, Miranda disclosed that her period blood played a surprising role in her relationship with Raven-Symoné: “Um, you know, that is the way that I got Raven to fall in love with me. I never thought anyone would ask me that question, so I can’t lie,” Pearman-Maday jokingly remarked.

Raven has also faced controversy for quite some time. Remember the time when, during an interview with Oprah, the actor rejected the label of African American, preferring to identify as a person without colour? Oprah’s reaction was memorable, with her cautioning, “Oh, girl, don’t set Twitter on fire.”

Raven’s recent TikTok video, and indeed the couple’s message, resonated with many, drawing attention to the harmful impact of online hate and the importance of empathy and understanding.

In addition, during the video, Raven and Pearman-Maday called out verified accounts that were engaging in trolling behaviour, urging them to refrain from spreading negativity. As the video concluded, the married couple reiterated their commitment to each other and expressed gratitude to those who have shown them support and kindness.