Culture
>

Internet culture

TikTok Peter Griffin filter goes viral after glitch reveals random man flashing

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 6, 2024 at 01:11 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

TikTok Peter Griffin filter goes viral after glitch reveals random man flashing

A number of videos recently went viral on social media after people began reporting that one of TikTok’s filters, the Peter Griffin face feature, was glitching. Instead of showing the Family Guy character, anyone who clicked on the filter would be shown a video of an unknown man exposing himself to the camera.

I’m traumatised with this filter Peter Griffin’ currently has 7.7 million associated posts, with people seemingly trying to warn others about the feature’s hidden jumpscare:

@jo.dan0428

#tiktok please figure this out before kids start seeing this🤯 #petergriffin #filter #4youpage #fyp #foryou #fypシ #foryoupage #repost #warning

♬ original sound - Jo😴💓
@_stopstalkingmedamn

No warning!!! Get that peter griffin filter out of here now😤@TikTok #victim if I were you guys I’d stay curious ⚠️

♬ Goofy song - ♪⭑
@mustycrustard

#yowtf

♬ Early to rise - 🌬🌬
@melissastylediaries

This is not a drill! #fyp #fypage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypシ゚viral #familyguy

♬ original sound - melissastylediaries

One woman shared that her young daughter had actually seen the video accidentally while trying to make a funny TikTok using the filter.

The creator stated: “Here’s the thing, 13 and above, that’s what it’s supposed to be on this app. I’m 37 and didn’t want to see that. You guys need to watch your filters, a lot better than you do. Because a person like me, I got bananaed [banned] once for just saying the real word for doll hairs [dollars] but yet you let this sh*t be on there. Do better.”

@michellehefner83

This is so so wrong on so many different levels. #dobetter #tictokfilters🧡💛😘🤩

♬ original sound - CountryHomeScents

TikTok filters have always been pretty temperamental. Over the last year in particular lots of creators have complained about their filters either disappearing or not working properly:

@kayt_167

This has been happening for over a month btw 🙌🏼 The only effects i can use are the ones i previously had saved #fyp #tiktok #help #helpme #tiktokeffects #glitch

♬ original sound - kayT_167
@oailinka

HELP🚨 Is it just me? #filtersnotworking #filtersdontworkforme #tiktoksupport #foryou #fypシ #fyp

♬ i'm so sad - gnash

The man’s identity in the flashing video has not yet been discovered, nor the origin of the actual video.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

10 juicy rumoured celebrity romances that began on TikTok

By Monica Athnasious

7 times TikTokers have caught Hermes drivers stealing packages in the worst ways possible

By Alma Fabiani

As the US TikTok ban looms, here’s how Alyssa McKay grew a brand via Snapchat

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

As the US TikTok ban looms, here’s how Alyssa McKay grew a brand via Snapchat

By Alma Fabiani

‘He had such a temper tantrum’: TikToker exposes Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘nightmare’ behaviour

By Abby Amoakuh

Is football apolitical? Here is how FIFA and the UEFA are used to further political agendas

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

AI used to resurrect dead Indian politician M. Karunanidhi ahead of elections

By Charlie Sawyer

Mystery girl behind Nigel Farage milkshake saga sparks online theories

By Charlie Sawyer

The Criminal Justice Bill will negatively impact over 300,000 homeless people across the UK

By Charlie Sawyer

Timothée Chalamet finally addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez feud in TMZ video

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Leo Skepi faces backlash for fatphobic comments in now-deleted video

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s depiction of Griselda Blanco was wrong. Why the cocaine godmother was not a feminist icon

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel after taking distasteful jab at Amy Schumer’s appearance

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches, Ivana Trump reveals

By Charlie Sawyer

How to sell feet pics: A guide to the side hustle helping Gen Z pay their rent

By Charlie Sawyer

Why is Amish TikToker Sarah Joy being questioned on her religion?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Natalia Grace launches GoFundMe following explosive docuseries revealing her true age

By Abby Amoakuh

Which surprise songs is Taylor Swift performing during the Eras tour? A guide on what to expect

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ISIS started trending on X after the terrorist group allegedly threatened to attack Champions League

By Charlie Sawyer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says husband Ryan Anderson’s D is fire after trolls call him a creep

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Husband sues tech company after wife burned and killed by surgical robot

By Malavika Pradeep

Understanding the uwu girl persona in internet culture with two Discord kittens

By Louis Shankar

The London HIV/AIDS Memorial statue proves collective histories triumph over individual tributes