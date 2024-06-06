TikTok Peter Griffin filter goes viral after glitch reveals random man flashing

Images courtesy of TikTok

Instead of showing the ‘Family Guy’ character, anyone who clicked on the filter was shown a video of an unknown man exposing himself to the camera.

A number of videos recently went viral on social media after people began reporting that one of TikTok’s filters, the Peter Griffin face feature, was glitching. Instead of showing the Family Guy character, anyone who clicked on the filter would be shown a video of an unknown man exposing himself to the camera.

‘I’m traumatised with this filter Peter Griffin’ currently has 7.7 million associated posts, with people seemingly trying to warn others about the feature’s hidden jumpscare:

@_stopstalkingmedamn No warning!!! Get that peter griffin filter out of here now😤@TikTok #victim if I were you guys I’d stay curious ⚠️ ♬ Goofy song - ♪⭑

One woman shared that her young daughter had actually seen the video accidentally while trying to make a funny TikTok using the filter.

The creator stated: “Here’s the thing, 13 and above, that’s what it’s supposed to be on this app. I’m 37 and didn’t want to see that. You guys need to watch your filters, a lot better than you do. Because a person like me, I got bananaed [banned] once for just saying the real word for doll hairs [dollars] but yet you let this sh*t be on there. Do better.”

TikTok filters have always been pretty temperamental. Over the last year in particular lots of creators have complained about their filters either disappearing or not working properly:

The man’s identity in the flashing video has not yet been discovered, nor the origin of the actual video.