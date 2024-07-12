Politics
>

Global politics

Russian kids attend North Korean summer camps for White House attack simulations

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 12, 2024 at 12:24 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Russian kids attend North Korean summer camps for White House attack simulations
59633

As many of us have come to learn, Russia and North Korea have gotten uncomfortably close in the past few weeks. Yet, it was still a surprise to many that young Russians are entering the heavily restricted Republic of North Korea now, for summer camp of all things.

The ‘Solidarity with North Korea’ group on VKontakte, Russia’s Facebook equivalent, currently offers the opportunity to attend Songdowon International Children’s Camp in Wonsan, on North Korea’s east coast. About $500 covers all expenses for a 15-day trip.

According to CNN, 100 Russian nationals were the first tour group allowed to visit North Korea earlier this year since the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, the largest source of inbound tourists to North Korea wasn’t Russia—it was China. This shows that the relationship between the two countries is deepening, culminating in a mutual defence treaty and commitment to strengthening military ties.

The camp hosted children from various countries, including Laos, Nigeria, Tanzania and China. However, interactions with North Korean kids were limited to the final day, a deliberate move to prevent any exchange of real experiences.

Of course, camps like these offer typical summer activities like beach outings and sandcastle-building competitions. However, they also include stranger rituals. For instance, campers were required to wake up at 6 am and clean the statues of former North Korean leaders, such as Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, even though professionals were already maintaining these monuments.

For lunch and dinner, they were served soup, rice and potatoes.

Another one of the more bizarre activities on offer was a computer game where players, as a hamster in a tank, had the opportunity to destroy the White House. You know, the one currently located in Washington D.C. that is housing the American president, aka leader of the Free World and a key adversary for both these countries.

When the campers were openly asked who they were shooting, they responded, “Our sworn enemy, Americans.” After a CNN journalist asked: “What if I told you I’m an American? Do you want to shoot me too?” Without hesitation, the young pupils replied: “Yes.” After reassuring the youngsters he was a “good American,” they decided he could live. A strange encounter to say the least.

“This is the paradox of North Korea. People were usually friendly and polite, even as they told me the United States should ‘drown in a sea of fire,’” reporter Will Ripley concluded.

When Ripley interviewed a Russian teen about his impressions of the camp, the teen replied: “Many things seemed fake, especially the science and innovation buildings. They were not convincing, even for a kid. It wasn’t a totally awful experience. I was mostly just bored. Apart from the lack of internet, it felt like any basic Russian camp for children.”

When Russian officials were quizzed about these camps, they explained that these were established to build respect for the communist ideology and cultivate Russia’s standing among North Korea’s youth. Children are the future, as we all know.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

A digital war: Russia is using fake Ukrainian social media profiles to promote its propaganda

By Malavika Pradeep

North Korea has been executing Kpop fans in front of their families, report reveals

By Abby Amoakuh

Making ordinary Russians pay for Putin’s aggressions? We take a look at the war’s impact on Russian civilians

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Making ordinary Russians pay for Putin’s aggressions? We take a look at the war’s impact on Russian civilians

By Alma Fabiani

New mysterious disease infects over 800 families across North Korea province

By Harriet Piercy

OnlyFans stops paying Russian content creators on its platform over Ukraine war

By Charlie Sawyer

Has hen do culture gone mad? TikTokers say bridal group chats give them financial anxiety

By Abby Amoakuh

Video of Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of founding ISIS goes viral days after Moscow attack

By Charlie Sawyer

George Santos revives drag character Kitara Ravache on Cameo, charging $275 per video

By Abby Amoakuh

Ariana Grande shakes off haters with new song as long-time stalker finally gets convicted

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Former boy band member accuses Taylor Swift of performing demonic rituals at concerts

By Alma Fabiani

Cult leader accused of being behind 400 deaths including 191 children

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Vatican declares London teen Carlo Acutis a saint after historic approval by Pope Francis

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden is the murder suspect standing for re-election in Australia

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

By Charlie Sawyer

Tennessee Republican Gino Bulso fights ban on cousins getting married

By Nicolas Nhalungo

The internet has declared it’s going to be a Brat summer

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan hits back at journalist who shamed her for nude scene

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump warns of chaos and bedlam if his name is kept off the US presidential election ballot

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Fox News host accuses trans community of trying to replace God

By Abby Amoakuh

Here is what really happened between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Dublin

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Problematic P Diddy Nickelodeon cameo surfaces following house raids and Quiet On Set documentary

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans models are using breastfeeding content as a loophole to bypass Instagram’s nudity policy