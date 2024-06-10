Culture
>

Influencers

A woman in Nigeria is facing three years in prison after reviewing a can of tomato puree

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jun 10, 2024 at 01:11 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

A woman in Nigeria is facing three years in prison after reviewing a can of tomato puree

A woman in Nigeria was arrested last year after posting a review of Nagiko tomato puree on her Facebook business page. On September 16, 2023, Chioma Okoli, who had purchased the puree at a street market in Sangotedo, Lagos, commented that it tasted more sugary than other products and asked her followers for their opinions. This one post sparked various reactions, including a defensive comment accusing her of damaging the product’s reputation. What proceeded was a series of events that changed Okoli’s life forever.

According to Al Jazeera, following Okoli’s post, one user responded with the statement: “Stop spoiling my brother’s product, if [you] don’t like it, use another one then bring it to social media…”

Retorting this, Okoli suggested that the owner of the company, Erisco Foods, should stop killing people with the products. This exchange quickly escalated, generating over 2,500 comments and responses in just two days.

A few days later, on 24 September, Okoli was arrested while leaving the church with her husband, having been approached by three individuals claiming to be police officers. They took her to Ogudu police station, where she was presented with more than 20 pages of charges. The 39-year-old mother of three was then accused of extortion, blackmail, and running a syndicate.

According to legal documents reviewed by CNN, the Nigeria Police Force accused Okoli of using her Facebook account “with the intention of instigating people against Erisco Foods.” In a statement on 7 March, the police asserted that their preliminary investigations had “unearthed compelling evidence” against her.

Okoli’s case is part of a troubling trend in Nigeria where cybercrime laws, originally designed to protect against cyber threats, are used to suppress journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens from expressing their opinions. In fact, in recent years, the act has been employed to imprison several individuals, including the publisher of a series on financial accountability, a journalist who reported on alleged corruption at Sterling Bank of Nigeria, and a website owner who claimed that a Covid isolation centre had collapsed in a storm.

Okoli’s lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, highlighted that despite amendments to the 2015 Cybercrime Act to prevent misuse, the Nigerian authorities continue to exploit its vague language. These amendments followed a 2022 ECOWAS court ruling, which stated the act violated the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

https://x.com/InibeheEffiong/status/1787028316710432991

Nonetheless, the day after her arrest, Okoli was transported to Abuja for further interrogation. At the police headquarters, Eric Umeofia, CEO of Erisco Food Limited, confronted her, accusing her of trying to destroy his 40-year business and demanded she apologise publicly. Under pressure, and without a lawyer, Okoli copied a pre-written confession statement. The mother was released after three days but not without consequences; Erisco Foods filed a civil lawsuit demanding over $3 million in damages.

Okoli’s arrest led to significant personal and professional upheaval. Okoli fell ill, and her baby suffered due to premature weaning. Moreover, the creator’s business Facebook page was also hacked, affecting her livelihood.

Okoli’s attempts to continue her normal life are shadowed by the trauma of her arrest and the ongoing legal battles. On 9 January, the police attempted to rearrest Okoli, accusing her of jumping bail, but left after she refused to see them without her lawyer.

This case has raised significant concern among Nigerians and rights groups about freedom of speech and the misuse of the Cybercrime Act.

https://x.com/AmnestyNigeria/status/1778811097740398934

Journalist Daniel Ojukwu’s similar experience further illustrates the misuse of this law to silence dissent. Ojukwu was detained for exposing alleged corruption and held in harsh conditions before being released on bail.

Since the introduction of the Cybercrime Act in 2015, at least 25 journalists have been prosecuted under its provisions, reflecting Nigeria’s low ranking on the World Press Freedom Index.

On 28 May, Okoli was arraigned in court, where her lawyer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage due to the stress of her case. As the 39-year-old awaits her trial on 13 June, facing a possible three-year prison sentence, Okoli remains hopeful for justice, maintaining her innocence.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Nigeria officially bans white models and foreign voiceover artists in adverts

By Abby Amoakuh

Human rights activists petition to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Nigeria

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Influencer Chiara Ferragni issues apology amid €1M fine for misleading charity Christmas cake sale

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Influencer Chiara Ferragni issues apology amid €1M fine for misleading charity Christmas cake sale

By Bianca Borissova

Amazon is now hiring influencers but what does it mean to be an ‘Amazon Influencer’?

By Harriet Piercy

Burberry’s approach to virtual influencers: how sustainability backlash drove it to innovation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The internet is convinced that Kate Middleton just had a BBL

By Abby Amoakuh

Men are warming up to lip fillers and finding more than just one use for the injections

By Charlie Sawyer

Michael J. Fox speech at the BAFTA Awards 2024 leaves viewers in tears

By Louis Shankar

The London HIV/AIDS Memorial statue proves collective histories triumph over individual tributes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Annie Leibovitz’s Zendaya Vogue shoot reignites call for Black photographers

By Abby Amoakuh

US election Nostradamus predicts formidable odds for Biden as Trump’s lead narrows

By Charlie Sawyer

Tennessee Republican Gino Bulso fights ban on cousins getting married

By Charlie Sawyer

What is snarking? TikToker Lily Chapman reveals intense online harassment she’s experienced on Reddit

By Charlie Sawyer

Are Selling the OC stars Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa swingers?

By Abby Amoakuh

Piers Morgan’s shocking interview reveals Fiona Harvey set on suing Netflix and Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

By Charlie Sawyer

Who are Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend and ex-girlfriend, Meagan Good and Grace Jabbari?

By Charlie Sawyer

New Armie Hammer ex-girlfriend reveals actor has only gotten worse since cannibalism claims

By Charlie Sawyer

Will the Supreme Court banish Trump from the presidential ballot? Social media users have their say

By Abby Amoakuh

Three young girls in Sierra Leone have died after female genital mutilation rituals despite calls for ban

By Charlie Sawyer

British Museum attempts Roman Empire TikTok trend, fails miserably and gets called sexist

By Charlie Sawyer

Topicals brand trip goes viral after Nella Rose claims influencers were subjected to racism and Islamophobia

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans campaign for Jonathan Majors’ Marvel comeback after actor avoids prison in domestic violence case