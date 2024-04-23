Actor who played 12-year-old kissing grown woman in Disney movie responds to calls for film to be removed

Brian Bonsall, star of the film Blank Check, has recently responded to criticism regarding a controversial scene from the 1994 Disney movie. Bonsall was only 12 years old when he starred in the comedy flick which follows a young boy’s journey after he inherits a blank check and uses it to buy a house under an alter ego.
When the film was initially released, it received mixed reviews but didn’t stir up any particular controversy, however, people have recently rewatched Blank Check and called out a particular moment that shows Bonsall being kissed by his then-31-year-old female co-star.
A lot of people have taken to social media to share their disgust and criticism of this moment:
Moreover, many netizens have called out Disney for removing certain LGBTQIA+ TV shows and films from the platform for being too adult but still leaving Blank Check as available to watch.
One example is the streaming platform removing the Love, Simon spin-off Love, Victor—a move that a lot of critics have said is reflective of Disney’s inherent issue with hosting queer TV shows or films that aren’t what it considers to be ‘PG’.
With the film receiving so much attention recently, Bonsall took to Facebook to dispel rumours that he had a negative experience, stating: “I had an absolute blast filming this movie! Everyone was a joy to work with and it’s awesome to see so many people still enjoy it!”