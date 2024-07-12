Biden remains in US presidential race despite NATO blunders and growing Democrat pressure

Internal dissent among Democrats and a few notable slip-ups during his NATO summit address have underscored growing uncertainties about President Biden’s leadership.

It’s that time again. With the world closely watching President Biden’s recent blunders and the growing doubts within his own party, it seems fitting to dedicate this week’s recap of the 2024 US presidential elections to the unfolding drama. From Biden’s SNL-worthy gaffes to significant dissent among Democrats, let’s dive into the highlights and lowlights of the past week.

The challenges for President Biden have been mounting this week. During the conclusion of the NATO summit in Washington last week, it was announced that Biden would hold a more extensive press conference. This was Biden’s chance to prove he’s still got the chops for a campaign, engaging in the kind of spontaneous press interactions that Trump made his trademark, as opposed to Biden’s usual curated and carefully managed encounters.

However, the mission miserably failed. Just hours before the grand event, Biden made a notable gaffe while discussing NATO’s support for Ukraine. He mixed up the names of two leaders who couldn’t be more different: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Oops…

Biden quickly corrected himself by saying: “President Putin? I mean, President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin.”

He didn’t stop there either. Minutes into his press conference, after delivering remarks on the success of the NATO summit, Biden responded to a question about Vice President Kamala Harris’ qualifications by calling her “Vice President Trump.” Yes, you read that right. He called his own VP, Vice President Trump.

Despite these blunders, the remainder of Biden’s one-hour, four-minute session proceeded smoothly. He addressed complex foreign policy questions with detailed responses, demonstrating a level of knowledge expected from someone who once chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and served as Vice President.

Meanwhile, a significant voice of dissent emerged within the Democratic Party as Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington stated that President Biden’s tenure “must come to an end,” making her the 15th congressional Democrat to urge Biden to end his re-election bid.

Perez cited concerns about Biden’s age and health, reflecting the sentiments of her constituents: “Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job. The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first.”

Both Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi have privately expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to defeat Trump in 2024, though they remain uncertain about the best course of action. Democrats are anxious for the infighting to cease, hoping Obama or Pelosi can help unify the party, given the lack of trust between Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the insufficient rapport with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

However, Biden steadfastly confirmed he’s staying in the presidential race. When asked about his cognitive health, he confidently stated that his doctors saw no need for additional neurological exams beyond the three he’s already had since moving into the White House. Take that, doubters!