Why are singles in Spain putting upside down pineapples in their shopping carts?

The dating trend involves singles placing a pineapple upside down in their trolley and lingering in the wine aisle, signalling to others in the shop that they’re looking for romance.

Finding a significant other in 2024 is basically the equivalent of attempting to explain democracy to Donald Trump—not an enjoyable experience. But what if all it took to find a potential partner was heading to a particular supermarket chain during a specific hour and popping an upside down pineapple in your shopping cart? Boom, instant boo thang. Well, if that sounds like something you could see yourself trying, you might want to head to Spain.

Why are people in Spain putting pineapples in their shopping carts?

A recent dating trend has gone viral in Spain, wherein eager singles head to the supermarket chain Mercadona between 7 pm and 8 pm and use a fruit-based code to try and find their one true love. By placing a pineapple upside down in their trolley and lingering in the wine aisle, individuals signal to others in the shop that they’re not just looking for ingredients to make a fruit platter, they’re actually looking for romance.

While you wouldn’t exactly catch me at Aldi attempting the same thing, it’s fair to say that this trend has well and truly taken off, with both local residents and tourists getting involved. One video, which shows three girls participating in the dating ritual, has already racked up 2.9 million views on TikTok.

@jeronimoooo0000 Dating apps are out, mercadona is in, am i right @spain? ♬ original sound - Jeronimo

The official TikTok account for Mercadona has also gotten involved in the fun, posting a video on its page captioned: “The pineapple on the shelf of Mercadona waiting for you to get a date.”

As for all of you wondering what the hell a pineapple has to do with dating, you might be interested to find out that this particular fruit has a symbolic meaning in the swingers community. However, in swinging, the pineapple indicates that a couple are interested in swapping partners with another pair.

Lidl, clearly wanting to get involved, launched its own dating campaign, encouraging shoppers to come into the store and instead place a watermelon in their trolleys if they were eager for love.

Considering the fact that we’re already experiencing a serious cucumber shortage across Europe due to the viral recipes from food TikToker @logagm, is it possible that we’ll also begin seeing a fruit deficit?

According to the BBC, while some people were genuine in their intentions, others flocked to Mercadona supermarkets just to be a nuisance. For example, in Bilbao, police were called to a branch during the 7pm to 8pm time slot because of rowdy scenes inside, although they were not required to intervene.

Moreover, in Madrid, there were multiple reports of groups of teenage boys ramming trolley carts and spending time in the store during the ‘love hour’ without actually buying any products.

So, if you find yourself picking out some nice chicken wine next time you’re in Tesco, maybe pop some grapes or a couple of kiwis into your shopping cart and see where the night takes you.