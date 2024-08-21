Culture
>

Internet culture

How did TikToker Logan’s viral cucumber recipe send an influencer to the hospital?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Aug 21, 2024 at 12:50 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

How did TikToker Logan’s viral cucumber recipe send an influencer to the hospital?
60957

Remember when we made fun of Kendall Jenner for not knowing how to slice a cucumber? Well, it’s 2024, just two years after the viral video of Jenner perplexed fans, and it turns out that the reality TV star might not be the only one who struggles with it. The whole internet is now making trips to the hospital because of this one, inconspicuous vegetable.

It all started with a series of videos posted by TikTok content creator @logagm, aka Logan. Although I think now he’s more casually referred to as ‘king of the cucumbers’. 

@logagm

Another day another cucumber salad

♬ original sound - Logan

“I was about to go to sleep, but I was craving an entire cucumber,” the celebrated chef said in a video shared to the platform on 19 July.

The content creator showed off his trademark cooking style, which consists of using a whole cucumber and slicing it with a mandoline over a Tupperware container. Then the chef seasons, usually including delicious additions in the form of soy sauce (a cucumber classic), chilli crunch, shaved garlic, sesame seeds, rice vinegar, and sesame oil.

To finish the vegetables off, Logan passionately shakes the container, mixing the ingredients together. Then, he enjoys the literal fruits of his labour by eating one slice at a time with a pair of metal chopsticks. Following the success of his first few videos, this series became a staple on Logan’s page, which now boasts an impressive 5.4 million followers. Some of his most popular cucumber recipes have gotten over 20 million views.

@logagm

New cucumber recipe alert🚨

♬ original sound - Logan
@logagm

The original best way to eat entire cucumber

♬ original sound - Logan

Logan’s eager following has since been trying to replicate this meal complete with the chef’s very special slicing technique.

@crunchyfeast

Inspired by @Logan Spicy chili cucumber: * Sesame oil * Fish sauce * Soy sauce * Rice vinegar * Chili crunch * MSG * Garlic * Green onion (optional) #viral #cucumber #cucumbers #cucumbersalad #foodie #foodies #food#easyrecipes

♬ original sound - Foodtok

However, some have been doing so with little success. In fact, the attempt to grate the cucumber above the container has resulted in many users hurting themselves to the point where they had to visit the hospital.

One of these unlucky testers was one Bec Hardgrave, who gave the recipe a go only to end up wounded.

In a clip, which racked up more than 130,000 views, Bec first finely slices a cucumber using a mandolin but then shows the viewers footage of her in the hospital with a bandage covering her hand.

“I didn’t show the clip on TikTok because I didn’t want the clip to get flagged but after that, I sliced my hand on that mandolin,” Bec told viewers. “Here’s a warning for everyone.”

“I had just bought that mandolin from K-Mart and didn’t open up the box fully but it comes with a guard – so that doesn’t happen,” she added while showing a shot of her bandaged hand. “No stitches because it’s too wide to stitch. He said if I had brought the skin in with me, he could have stitched it on my hand so I just have to wait.”

@bechardgrave

Viral cucumber trend turns into a visit to urgent care 🥲 #trendgonewrong #cucumber #cucumbersalad

♬ original sound - Bec Hardgrave

Popular TikToker Alix Earle also warned users of how dangerous the mandolin is. “You guys said to be really careful with this,” she said of the mandoline. “Apparently, these are really sharp and dangerous.” In the video, Earle proceeded to slice the cucumber, being careful not to move her fingers close to the blades. “Oh, I see how these can be really dangerous,” the influencer confessed.

@alixearle

Give me more recipe ideas to make 🥒🥒 this was a 12/10

♬ original sound - Alix Earle

Over the past few weeks, others have been sharing their near injuries, near-cut experiences, and recovery from the Logan-mandolin-cucumber recipe on the video-sharing platforms.

@dani_nunez22

Replying to @Giulia Stephania Mallory cucmber salad with a side of finger 🥒🔪👈🤡 10/10 reccomend not buying a mandolin 😭😵‍💫 #cucumbersalad #mandolin

♬ original sound - Dani
@yacksondean

Im recovering just fine

♬ KEHLANI - Jordan Adetunji

So, may I suggest just sticking to the good, old-fashioned knife and maybe issuing an apology to Kendall Jenner? It looks like it’s easy to get swapped up in a fancier method of doing things when the easiest and safest one might be right in front of you.

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

Privileged brat or PR stunt? The seedy truth behind Kendall Jenner’s viral Cucumbergate

By Abby Amoakuh

What’s going on with the fake vegetables and fruits in America? Unpacking TikTok’s latest conspiracy

By Phoebe Snedker

What’s wrong with the girl dinner TikTok trend? Gather your cheeses and grapes and let us explain

Keep On Reading

By Phoebe Snedker

What’s wrong with the girl dinner TikTok trend? Gather your cheeses and grapes and let us explain

By Malavika Pradeep

From pasta chips to smash burgers, you’ll soon be able to order your favourite TikTok food for delivery

By Harriet Piercy

A salty situation: Japan invents electric shock chopsticks that trick your tongue into tasting salt

By Fleurine Tideman

When did travel become so… unsexy? Aviation experts and flight attendants spill the tea

By Charlie Sawyer

Would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear? Unpacking our viral TikTok video

By Abby Amoakuh

Russian kids attend North Korean summer camps for White House attack simulations

By Charlie Sawyer

From being besties with Eminem to birthing the royal baby, here’s things you didn’t know about Trisha Paytas

By Abby Amoakuh

Instagram influencer slammed for promoting dangerous DIY face mask for smoother skin

By Alma Fabiani

What is a nepo baby, and why do they make everyone so mad?

By Abby Amoakuh

Dear millennials, you’re wrong for hating on Bluebella’s Strong is Beautiful campaign featuring Team GB rugby stars

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Student calls for stricter voyeurism punishment after discovering stepfather hid camera among teddies

By Charlie Sawyer

What is the No Thanks app? And how are people using boycotting methods to protest the war in Gaza?

By Abby Amoakuh

Former Brandy Melville employees recount horrifying experiences after trailer for HBO documentary airs

By Charlie Sawyer

Did NFL player Cody Ford cheat on fiancé and TikTok creator Tianna Robillard?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Andrew Tate says MrBeast’s support of trans friend Kris Tyson is fake and a psyop

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What just happened? Breaking down the most viral moments from the Biden-Trump debate

By Abby Amoakuh

Video of Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of founding ISIS goes viral days after Moscow attack

By Abby Amoakuh

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover’s long history of controversies and problematic behaviour

By Charlie Sawyer

Straight men are lying about their sexuality on dating apps to try and get more likes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Fashionably late to the satirical bash, conservatives finally get the message behind The Boys