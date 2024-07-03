Lily Allen creates an OnlyFans account to sell feet pics for $10 per month

After being told she had ‘five-star feet’, singer Lily Allen has decided to start selling pictures of her feet on the popular online platform OnlyFans.

The feet pic industry is thriving right now and it looks like even established celebrities want a piece of the pie. Singer Lily Allen recently revealed that she had joined OnlyFans with the intention of selling pictures of her tootsies to the general public. Turns out Miss Allen is both a lyrical genius and a savvy entrepreneur.

It all began with an Instagram story. On Tuesday 2 July, while vacationing with her family in Italy, Allen shared a picture of her perfectly manicured toes, captioning the image “La dolce feeta.” Alongside the picture was a link to the artist’s new OnlyFans account where netizens found a series of feet-themed photos available to view at the price of £7.80 ($10) a month. Personally, I think she’s underselling herself.

Some of the captions alongside Allen’s feet pics include “Just bought these at the airport, will take them off later,” “sole trader” and “summer pedicure.”

So far the account, @LilyAllenFTSE500, has around 400 likes—although I can imagine that this will skyrocket over the next few days. There’s nothing more that the public loves than a nostalgic celebrity willing to do something most of society still deems as morally unacceptable. Let loose girl!

Regarding how this whole thing came about, the 39-year-old explained the entire story on her podcast Miss Me, which she co-hosts with TV presenter Miquita Oliver.

“I have a lady that comes and does my nails. They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet,” Allen shared.

The singer continued: “She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘Not no’.”

If you’re living under a rock and don’t know what WikiFeet is, let me enlighten you. WikiFeet is basically a fan site where netizens share photos of celebrities’ feet and then everyone will judge the images and give that individual an overall rating out of 5. I’m pretty sure there’s even WikiFeet merch available.

Allen has never been one to shy away from discussing more ‘taboo’ topics or contemplating the wide range of fetishes that exist out there in the ether. To be honest, her creating an OnlyFans account exclusively for feet pics feels like a completely natural progression.