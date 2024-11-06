Politics
Human rights

Election Day 2024: What will a second Trump term mean for women across the US?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Nov 6, 2024 at 01:17 PM

Election Day 2024: What will a second Trump term mean for women across the US?
After winning the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina and accumulating roughly 277 votes in the electoral college, former President Donald J. Trump has emerged as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. And, given the current political climate, it’s easy to argue that a second Trump term could usher in one of the most dangerous and terrifying periods for women in the US that we’ve ever seen.

The Republican’s eager victory speech on election night was followed by acknowledgements from world leaders around the globe, including Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olaf Scholz, and Benjamin Netanyahu, cementing Trump’s position as the next President of the United States. It’s a dark day, guys.

The news is understandably both shocking and upsetting: Trump led an administration that spewed false information daily, largely eroded LGTBTQAI+ and abortion rights, tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and incited an insurrection on the nation’s capitol, which almost precluded him from being listed on the ballot in two states. I don’t need to spell this out for you, he’s a despicable man.

Abortion rights, specifically, took centre stage in this election following the reversal of Roe v. Wade during Joe Biden’s first term, seemingly paving a perfect path for the first female president. But now that that’s not happening, SCREENSHOT decided to provide a breakdown of what a second Trump term would mean for people with uteruses.

What will a second Trump term mean for abortion rights in the US?

Although Trump initially applauded himself for his instrumental role in overturning Roe v. Wade, since he nominated three of the Supreme Court Justices who enabled the ruling, he has recently adopted a more moderate position on abortion amid polls that show that Americans largely support legal abortions.

The former president has recently spoken out against Republican attacks on IVF treatments and even announced that he wants to make these practices paid for by the government or insurance companies, if elected.

Still, Trump has repeatedly refused to say if he would veto a national ban if it ever crossed his desk as President. Of course, such a ban is highly unlikely unless Republicans earn significant majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Likewise, long-held plans by Republicans to block access to birth control for women across the United States are also tied to majority approvals in both of these legislative arenas. Trump has been ambiguous about his position on birth control recently. With him back in office, however, conversations about how to institute new restrictions will likely be reopened.

It’s important to note that women’s reproductive rights are going to be under greater threat in a Trump administration as opposed to a Kamala Harris one.

Reproductive rights advocates, medical providers, and politicians have, in fact, sounded the alarm over how abortion restrictions can prevent people from receiving medical care—even in life-threatening situations. Remember when Trump got cussed out by Hillary Clinton over the sudden rise in pregnant women being denied ER care?

https://twitter.com/HillaryClinton/status/1782419907277164975

Well, the email lady is sipping coffee (or probably really strong wine today) out of her ‘she was right’ mug, as an essential part of women’s healthcare faces an uncertain future.

During Clinton’s campaign in 2016, she warned over and over again that Trump was a misogynist with zero regard for the American people and no respect for women or their constitutional rights and needs. And given the fact that the next President of the United States will be a man found liable for sexual abuse, it looks as though Hilary had a point.

Was abortion on the ballot on election day?

So, what else is there to be worried about, except for the man who has made it his sole mission to prevent a woman from being the first female president twice now?

Well, on Tuesday 5 November, Americans in 10 states also voted on whether to put the right to abortion into their state constitutions. And lo and behold, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New York, Maryland, and Missouri have thus far voted to protect the measure. Yay!

South Dakota, Florida and Nebraska have voted against amendments to the state constitution and the results are still outstanding for Montana. However, amid an uncertain future, these wins on a state-level serve as a silver lining for many women living there, whose right to choice has previously been threatened by a lack of access to abortion.

What’s next?

For now, that’s a wrap on one of the bleakest days of the year for many women, both in the US and worldwide. We’re looking at another four years of potential misinformation, sexist and racist rhetoric, maybe even another impeachment, who knows. Sure, we’ll see small wins in some states, but for those staring down another Trump term, it’s a mix of uncertainty, frustration, and anxiety. So, I’m signing off to process this news and maybe pour myself a drink, or two.

