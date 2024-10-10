Fight me: Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy appearance was more productive than any presidential debate

On Sunday 6 October 2024, current Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on influencer and media titan Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy. Before my cutesy little acrylic nails even got the chance to click the link myself and watch the episode in order to form my own opinion, the internet had already gone into total meltdown mode. People had lots of opinions on Harris’ decision to go on the show. Maybe it was because the podcast infamously first found fame for loudly and unapologetically platforming conversations around female sexual pleasure and empowerment. Or was it because people don’t consider Cooper to be a legitimate journalist? Perhaps it was simply because people didn’t like how ingenious the damn idea was.
Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. I’ve been following Harris’ campaign strategy from the start and from my perspective, it’s clear that the VP knows exactly what she’s doing. From capitalising on Brat summer to employing a team of Gen Zers to run her TikTok page, Harris has proved time and time again that engaging with younger audiences isn’t just an element of her game plan, it’s a central focal point.
That’s why going on Call Her Daddy was such a smart move. According to Elle, Cooper’s show is the most-listened-to podcast by women on Spotify. Moreover, the series’ primary audience is between 18 and 29 years old. This means that Gen Z are locked in and they’re motivated. Call Her Daddy might not be a political show, but neither is Logan Paul’s Impaulsive, and I don’t doubt for a second that Donald Trump’s appearance on the podcast back in June didn’t further fuel the misguided rage among conservative Gen Zers.
Oh, and did we all catch the incredibly sickly and disturbing conversation between loser comedian Andrew Schulz and Trump that aired on 9 October 2024. Any backlash for that one kids?
So, with this in mind, let’s break down some of the most important moments from Harris’ Call Her Daddy episode and exactly why it has prompted such misogynistic discourse online.
The main topics Kamala Harris spoke about while appearing on Call Her Daddy revolved around women’s issues, with a large emphasis on reproductive rights. Dozens of states across the US have completely eradicated people’s abilities to access abortions and seek out legitimate and safe reproductive medical care.
Harris expressed that her mother had taught her invaluable skills regarding agency and autonomy, and emphasised during the interview with Cooper that prioritising the safety and freedom of women across the US would be a core pillar of her presidency.
Naturally, Harris also addressed JD Vance’s infamous “childless cat lady” comment, wherein he attempted to shame the VP for not having any biological children. Responding to the blatant and embarrassing sexism, Harris, who is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, told Cooper: “There are a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life and children in their life, and I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up. We have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing.”
Building on the Republican’s current theme of “trying and desperately failing to diss Harris in public,” the VP also replied to a comment made by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a recent Trump rally. At the event, the politician stated that Harris’ lack of biological children means she “doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” And in absolute boss form, the presidential candidate effortlessly responded: “I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble.”
The people angriest about Kamala Harris’ appearance on Call Her Daddy are, of course, primarily conservatives, many of whom have criticised the VP for associating herself with a “sex podcast.” These right-wingers accused the politician of selfishly choosing to spend her time on self-promotion instead of actively helping support victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton—two environmental disasters affecting thousands of people in Florida right now.
So, let’s fact-check this last claim really quickly, shall we? Shortly after it was revealed that Cooper was going to be doing the interview with the VP, the influencer posted a vlog-style TikTok documenting the lead-up to the conversation. However, as made clear within the podcast host’s social media posts, Harris had to postpone the interview due to the fact that she was needed on the East Coast to help make decisions regarding the hurricanes.
Next, we should probably address the fact that it wasn’t solely right-wing conservatives who took issue with this collaboration. A number of Cooper’s loyal followers—I’m presuming some of which are not staunch Trump supporters—reacted negatively to the news, commenting that the show had always been non-political and that this move was “disappointing.”
Is the criticism stemming from the fact that Cooper is featuring a politician on her podcast? Is it because it was Harris? Or is it just because people have never properly given Cooper her dues as a legitimate journalist within this industry? I have a feeling it’s a combination of all three.
There were of course a lot of people who applauded this interview and took the time to marvel at how far Cooper has come over the past few years. Irrespective of political affiliation, earning the right to interview a presidential candidate and current VP is objectively a win for girlies everywhere.
You do you Alex, and I’ll be here supporting you.