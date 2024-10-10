Fight me: Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy appearance was more productive than any presidential debate

Going on Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ was another ingenious move from Kamala Harris to reach Gen Z voters and audiences she would’ve never been able to otherwise.

On Sunday 6 October 2024, current Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on influencer and media titan Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy. Before my cutesy little acrylic nails even got the chance to click the link myself and watch the episode in order to form my own opinion, the internet had already gone into total meltdown mode. People had lots of opinions on Harris’ decision to go on the show. Maybe it was because the podcast infamously first found fame for loudly and unapologetically platforming conversations around female sexual pleasure and empowerment. Or was it because people don’t consider Cooper to be a legitimate journalist? Perhaps it was simply because people didn’t like how ingenious the damn idea was.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. I’ve been following Harris’ campaign strategy from the start and from my perspective, it’s clear that the VP knows exactly what she’s doing. From capitalising on Brat summer to employing a team of Gen Zers to run her TikTok page, Harris has proved time and time again that engaging with younger audiences isn’t just an element of her game plan, it’s a central focal point.

There are a number of young women for whom Call Her Daddy is their go-to source for entertainment. The fact that Kamala Harris is talking directly to them, through an interview with their trusted messenger, Alex Cooper, matters. pic.twitter.com/PU3HPtxD1w — Rachel Janfaza (@racheljanfaza) October 6, 2024

That’s why going on Call Her Daddy was such a smart move. According to Elle, Cooper’s show is the most-listened-to podcast by women on Spotify. Moreover, the series’ primary audience is between 18 and 29 years old. This means that Gen Z are locked in and they’re motivated. Call Her Daddy might not be a political show, but neither is Logan Paul’s Impaulsive, and I don’t doubt for a second that Donald Trump’s appearance on the podcast back in June didn’t further fuel the misguided rage among conservative Gen Zers.

Logan Paul linked up with Donald Trump 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zr2wufqeRm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 12, 2024

BREAKING: The media is losing their mind because of Kamala Harris’ innovative campaign strategy to meet with new audiences like Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. Kamala Harris’ innovative approach may upset the media, but it’s going to win her the election. — Crystal viator collins (@crystal_brown) October 7, 2024

Oh, and did we all catch the incredibly sickly and disturbing conversation between loser comedian Andrew Schulz and Trump that aired on 9 October 2024. Any backlash for that one kids?

So, with this in mind, let’s break down some of the most important moments from Harris’ Call Her Daddy episode and exactly why it has prompted such misogynistic discourse online.

What did Kamala Harris talk about on ‘Call Her Daddy’?

The main topics Kamala Harris spoke about while appearing on Call Her Daddy revolved around women’s issues, with a large emphasis on reproductive rights. Dozens of states across the US have completely eradicated people’s abilities to access abortions and seek out legitimate and safe reproductive medical care.

Alex Cooper: “Can we try and think of any law that gives the government the power to make a decision about a man’s body?”



Kamala Harris: “No”pic.twitter.com/VLMXXnB3gj — Tom Pogasic (@TPogasic) October 6, 2024

Harris expressed that her mother had taught her invaluable skills regarding agency and autonomy, and emphasised during the interview with Cooper that prioritising the safety and freedom of women across the US would be a core pillar of her presidency.

@wearenotgoingback_ These are the conversations we need to be having. There is such a lack of education around domestic violence and this is such an important message and warning ALL women need to hear. Gained so much respect for @Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper after this episode. What a defining moment in her career. . . . #domesticviolenceawareness #callherdaddy #daddygang #alexcooper . . . Call her daddy. Call her daddy Kamala Harris interview . Alex Cooper and Kamala Harris interview. ♬ Overcome - Skott

Naturally, Harris also addressed JD Vance’s infamous “childless cat lady” comment, wherein he attempted to shame the VP for not having any biological children. Responding to the blatant and embarrassing sexism, Harris, who is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, told Cooper: “There are a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life and children in their life, and I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up. We have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing.”

Building on the Republican’s current theme of “trying and desperately failing to diss Harris in public,” the VP also replied to a comment made by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a recent Trump rally. At the event, the politician stated that Harris’ lack of biological children means she “doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.” And in absolute boss form, the presidential candidate effortlessly responded: “I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who are not aspiring to be humble.”

Why are people mad that Kamala Harris went on ‘Call Her Daddy’?

The people angriest about Kamala Harris’ appearance on Call Her Daddy are, of course, primarily conservatives, many of whom have criticised the VP for associating herself with a “sex podcast.” These right-wingers accused the politician of selfishly choosing to spend her time on self-promotion instead of actively helping support victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton—two environmental disasters affecting thousands of people in Florida right now.

LEFT: Kamala Harris recording an interview on the sex podcast "Call Her Daddy."



RIGHT: Hurricane victims pleading with their government to HELP after losing their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.



That tells you all you need to know about Kamala's priorities. pic.twitter.com/sQH2k9jVsW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Kamala Harris on Call Her Daddy while people were dying and losing everything in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/NAUlAeRFBl — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) October 6, 2024

So, let’s fact-check this last claim really quickly, shall we? Shortly after it was revealed that Cooper was going to be doing the interview with the VP, the influencer posted a vlog-style TikTok documenting the lead-up to the conversation. However, as made clear within the podcast host’s social media posts, Harris had to postpone the interview due to the fact that she was needed on the East Coast to help make decisions regarding the hurricanes.

Next, we should probably address the fact that it wasn’t solely right-wing conservatives who took issue with this collaboration. A number of Cooper’s loyal followers—I’m presuming some of which are not staunch Trump supporters—reacted negatively to the news, commenting that the show had always been non-political and that this move was “disappointing.”

Is the criticism stemming from the fact that Cooper is featuring a politician on her podcast? Is it because it was Harris? Or is it just because people have never properly given Cooper her dues as a legitimate journalist within this industry? I have a feeling it’s a combination of all three.

There were of course a lot of people who applauded this interview and took the time to marvel at how far Cooper has come over the past few years. Irrespective of political affiliation, earning the right to interview a presidential candidate and current VP is objectively a win for girlies everywhere.

The way Alex Cooper has grown from being a sort of Barstool sorority girl personality archetype to owning her show, signing 60 then 125 million dollar deals with distributors, and growing into someone doing well done interviews with the likes of Kamala Harris should be applauded. — Tony (@TonyTheKraken) October 7, 2024

You do you Alex, and I’ll be here supporting you.