Kamala Harris’ next genius move: Leveraging husband Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter to win over young voters

From Kamala Harris leveraging her husband, Doug Emhoff, through thirst trap merch to Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to bomb Mexico, here’s everything you missed this week in the US presidential race.

Welcome back to the latest edition of our weekly recaps, where we keep you updated on everything interesting ahead of the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. This week, we’re honing in on presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, how she’s using her husband, Doug Emhoff, in thirst trap merch to win further the votes of young voters, as well as how her stepdaughter might play a pivotal role in her campaign. Oh, and we’re also going to talk about Donald Trump’s wild statement that he’s keen to blow up Mexico…

Kamala Harris is not only the first Black woman in US history to run for president, but she’s also the first candidate to run such a fun and captivating campaign. The latest proof of that? Having Megan Thee Stallion perform at one of her campaign’s rallies. “Let’s get it done, hotties!” said the Texas rapper as she kicked off her performance to a crowd of 10,000 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Megan Thee Stallion went on to tell the crowd that the US is “about to make history with the first Black female president.” The Grammy winner performed four songs: ‘Girls in the Hood’, ‘Mamushi’, ‘Body’, and ‘Savage’. Introducing her track ‘Body’, she encouraged the audience, saying: “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies—and if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

Atlanta rapper Quavo also showed up for Harris, praising her for taking a stand against gun violence. Quavo, who started the Rocket Foundation in 2022 after his nephew and fellow rapper Takeoff was tragically shot and killed, shared his personal connection to the issue: “You can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it. One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business.” Quavo’s support highlights how Harris’ campaign resonates with younger generations, especially those concerned about gun violence.

.@QuavoStuntin: You can't understand the struggles of gun violence if you're not in the field or in the heart of it. One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she's always standing on business pic.twitter.com/dUO0Ws503j — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion join a long list of music industry supporters for Harris, including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, and British singer Charli XCX. After current US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Harris emerged as the Democratic frontrunner, Charli XCX referenced her latest hit album, declaring on social media that “Kamala IS brat.” But that’s only one of many tricks Harris has in her sleeve when it comes to winning the hearts of young voters…

Who is Kamala Harris’ Gen Z stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff?

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, has made waves as a model, knitter, and art school graduate. Known for her vibrant Instagram presence, Emhoff stood up against JD Vance’s 2021 comments dismissing Harris as a “childless cat lady.” She swiftly responded: “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?”

Cole, 29, and Ella are the children of the US second gentleman Doug Emhoff from his previous marriage. Ella called Vance’s remarks “baseless” and praised Harris as “loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present.” She affectionately refers to Harris as “Momala” and describes her family as a “three-person parenting squad,” supportive of her unique interests and style.

Ella Emhoff is also known for her creative pursuits, including a knitting club she launched in New York. Her distinctive fashion sense, showcased at Joe Biden’s inauguration and the Met Gala, has earned her a reputation as a “knitting diplomat” and a rising star in the modelling world.

Kamala Harris campaign polls out a line of Doug Emhoff thirst trap merch

In a unique twist, Kamala Harris’ campaign is leveraging her husband, Doug Emhoff, as a surprising new face for the campaign—literally. Emhoff, the second gentleman, became an unexpected thirst trap after a decades-old photo of him went viral. The internet couldn’t get enough of the youthful shot, prompting the campaign to roll out a line of merchandise featuring the image.

“Kamala’s campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff posted on X, sharing links to buy mugs, tank tops, T-shirts, and stickers with the photo. Originally posted in April 2020, the image of a young, tanned Emhoff in a baby blue Laguna Beach T-shirt took the internet by storm. Honestly? We’re obsessed.

Kamala's campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it: https://t.co/t57XrbiNsv — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) August 1, 2024

Donald Trump says he will bomb Mexico

Last but certainly not least, something that could have probably been featured in a dystopian episode of The Boys, Donald Trump recently proposed to bomb Mexico. Yes, you read that right—he really said that during a recent Fox News interview. Despite the gravity of such a proposal, it has received surprisingly little media attention.

Given his history and the radical nature of his current proposals (like blanket tariffs and mass deportations), we must scrutinise and address these plans seriously. Ignoring them risks underestimating the profound and potentially disastrous impacts a second Trump term could bring.

And that’s a wrap on this tumultuous week! Stay tuned for next week, where we’ll see how these intriguing developments continue to unfold. Until then, keep your eyes peeled and your playlist ready—politics and pop culture are proving to be a captivating combo!