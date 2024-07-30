Culture
>

Internet culture

Post-rally photo of Donald Trump without ear bandage sparks speculation on X

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jul 30, 2024 at 01:02 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Post-rally photo of Donald Trump without ear bandage sparks speculation on X
60154

Former White House photographer, Pete Souza, has deleted his account on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) after receiving backlash over a controversial post about former US President Donald Trump’s ear. The post, which featured a photo of Trump’s ear supposedly taken after a shooting at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, led to intense criticism and accusations of promoting a conspiracy theory.

In the post, Souza questioned the extent of Trump’s wound from the 13 July 2024 rally shooting. He shared a photo taken by Alex Brandon of the Associated Press (AP) of Trump boarding his plane and urged users to look “closely” at the former president’s ear, which was allegedly struck by a bullet. Souza wrote: “Look closely at the ear that was ‘hit’ by a bullet from an AR-15 assault rifle.”

Just to give you a little reminder, Souza’s career has been marked by his ability to capture significant and intimate moments, providing a unique perspective on the presidency. He is best known for his work as the chief White House photographer during former President Barack Obama’s administration. Souza has also published a book titled Obama: An Intimate Portrait, featuring over 300 of his most iconic photographs of Obama.

However, his recent involvement in the controversy surrounding Trump’s ear injury highlights the challenges and consequences of engaging in political discourse on social media.

Following the shooting, Trump was seen wearing a bandage over his right ear. However, in the photo shared by Souza, Trump’s ear appeared unbandaged and unscathed. This post quickly drew criticism and sparked widespread speculation, with many people noticing the seemingly uninjured appearance of the politician’s ear. Some critics claimed that the photo was taken at a different time, while other supporters of Souza’s post argued that the image raised valid questions about the extent of Trump’s injury, fueling further debate.

The controversy grew so much that netizens started to create an X hashtag, #FreePeteSouza, in response.

Souza then shared another photo from New York Times photographer Doug Mills, taken at the same time and place, to support his claim: “Doug is one of Trump’s favourite photographers and has publicly called him ‘my genius photographer.’ So I thought the MAGA world would at least believe Doug Mills. They didn’t,” Souza wrote on Instagram.

The backlash intensified, with many comments turning ugly and targeting both Souza and Mills. The former, who is accustomed to receiving negative comments, expressed concern that his post had exposed Mills to hateful messages. “Not cool,” he wrote, explaining his decision to deactivate his X account.

Souza also clarified that X owner Elon Musk did not remove him from the platform, despite some users suggesting otherwise. He stated that he received a text from The New York Times asking if he had a comment about being kicked off X. “It was time to respond. I have so much more I want to say about the state of social media, but for now, I want to make it clear that I was not kicked off Twitter. I kicked myself off,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

As of now, the FBI has confirmed that Trump was grazed by a bullet, not shrapnel or glass, as some had speculated. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, left one person dead and wounded three others, including Trump.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Anonymous hits back along with the George Floyd protestors and threatens Trump

By Alma Fabiani

Here’s what happened at Trump’s rally, how it turned into a deadly riot and what will happen to Trump

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump launches Bible as election newcomer Literally Anybody Else enters the presidential race

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump launches Bible as election newcomer Literally Anybody Else enters the presidential race

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theories were bound to happen

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z women in their boysober phase are embracing the delights of audio porn

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok creator posts viral video revealing controversial history connected to James Charles’ new song

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

It’s time we finally address the racist and problematic nature of Lululemon and its founder

By Charlie Sawyer

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for shocking two word response to Palestine protester

By Abby Amoakuh

Move over rat girl summer, TikTok celebrates the hot rodent boyfriend trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lingerie brand Honey Birdette under fire for incredibly tone-deaf campaign tied to Israel-Gaza war

By J'Nae Phillips

From blokecore to shirred jerseys, football’s girl-coded makeover holds a deeper message

By Abby Amoakuh

Tar in a bottle: Youthforia slammed by beauty influencers for dark foundation shade

By Louis Shankar

Labour continues transphobic Tory legacy by backing UK ban on puberty blockers for trans youth

By Charlie Sawyer

Meta faces backlash from Instagram users over new political content limitation feature

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake responds to his nudes being leaked just hours ago

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tripping through J.Lo-land: Unpacking the singer’s most insane project yet

By Abby Amoakuh

MGK opens up about miscarriage with Megan Fox after couple’s short-lived break-up

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

New footage shows man dragging Yazmeen Williams’ body in sleeping bag using motorised scooter

By Charlie Sawyer

How to become a sugar baby: Everything you need to know about pursuing a safe sugar lifestyle

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Former Love Island contestant busted in £53 million cocaine smuggling operation