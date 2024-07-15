Was the alleged assassination attempt on Trump staged? Conspiracy theorists think so

mage by DAVID MAXWELL/EPA-EFE/ from Shutterstock

Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania has ignited a surge of online conspiracy theories, with many questioning its authenticity and claiming it was staged.

59654

On Saturday 13 July 2024, former US President Donald Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump sustained a bullet wound to his ear during the attack, which also resulted in the deaths of a spectator and the gunman, and left two others critically injured.

The assailant, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired multiple shots from an elevated position on a factory roof about 150 metres from where Trump was speaking. Crooks, a registered Republican, was shot dead by security forces at the scene.

In a dramatic display, Trump was seen ducking to the ground amid the gunfire and was quickly shielded by Secret Service agents. However, despite his injury, Trump pumped his fist in the air as he was escorted offstage to a waiting armoured vehicle, with the crowd chanting “USA” and “fight.”

Trump with his fist up saying fight and the crowd chanting USA, is the most badass political moment of my life ..!!



pic.twitter.com/E7yyFo1Hsv — Umamaheswar Sharma (@vssharma556) July 14, 2024

The crowd’s reaction struck many observers as bizarre, with some users on X questioning the surreal nature of the scene. One user commented: “The whole thing was bizarre. The people witnessing the shooting chanting ‘USA, USA, USA’ immediately after? The Trump fist pumps yelling ‘FIGHT’? Like it’s the most normal thing on a Saturday afternoon?”

A shooter came and shot trump and it hit his ear because it had blood on it. The shooter missed most of the shots like HOW DO YOU MISS?! The real question is was this staged? pic.twitter.com/1TekdLV2H8 — Strangesword69 (@strangesword69) July 13, 2024

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers, stating: “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.” He expressed resilience and defiance and extended his condolences to the other victims and their families.

Following the incident, social media platforms, particularly X, saw a surge in conspiracy theories. Users began posting videos of the shooting and speculating about the event. Theories ranged from alleged security failures to claims that the attack was staged.

Some users also questioned how Crooks managed to reach the roof without getting noticed, and why he wasn’t stopped sooner.

However, it’s been reported that the FBI is currently investigating the incident as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination attempt. Federal agents are working to uncover a motive and have executed several warrants, seizing Crooks’ devices and examining his communications prior to the rally. Despite these efforts, details about Crooks’ motivations and the exact circumstances leading to the attack remain limited at this time.

President Joe Biden, who spoke with Trump following the attack, condemned the shooting, declaring: “There is no place in America for this kind of violence.”

As the investigation unfolds, the proliferation of misinformation and conspiracy theories persists.

The prevailing questions on social media and in public discourse are: ‘How will this event reshape the political landscape leading up to the next election?’ and ‘What implications does this hold for Trump’s campaign?’ Well, as Trump conveyed to The New York Post when reflecting on the aftermath: “A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen. They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”