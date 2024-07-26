Kamala Harris might win US presidential election thanks to Brat Summer, Beyoncé, and the Swifties

This week we’ll be taking a critical look at Kamala Harris, the opportunities for her presidential campaign and her narrowing gap to Republian frontrunner Donald Trump in the polls.

To say that this week in US politics has been eventful would be an understatement. And as it comes to a close, we’re back with another edition of our weekly recaps, covering everything you need to know about the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. This week’s recap will be all about the presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, challenges and opportunities for a victory in November, of course, how all of this relates back to Brat summer.

Vice President Kamala Harris secured enough delegates to become Democratic nominee

Less than two days after incumbent President Joe Biden announced that he wasn’t seeking reelection and instead would be supporting the newly-launched bid of his Vice-President Kamala Harris, Harris secured enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey.

By Monday 22 July, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally. No other candidate was named by a delegate, making it clear that Harris’ lead cannot be challenged anymore.

Biden’s withdrawal and his VP’s candidacy ended weeks of uncertainty around the sitting President’s mental fitness and ability to lead the Democrats towards another win in the presidential elections in November.

The message of Harris’ new campaign is loud and clear: Democracy is at stake, so Democrats unite. The high-profile endorsements she has received so far from the Clintons, Obamas, and Party royalty, such as Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom, have reiterated that. Yet, some progressive critics have also noted that Harris’ surprise candidacy and storm victory highlighted the fragility of American democracy.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Discontent within the Democratic Party

When Biden decided to withdraw from the presidential race, his choice was met with relief of many but still disregarded the millions of primary voters who had chosen him to take on the batton and face Trump in November. Harris, on the other hand, wasn’t even listed on the primary ballot. Instead, her name was tossed into the race at the last minute in what some critics have described as a backroom deal. However, as more delegates and high-profile politicians continue to rally behind her, any prospect of a competitive nomination process has disappeared.

On the day Biden decided to step down, 21 July, the editorial board of the Washington Post even called on the Democratic party to embrace an open convention to vote for a new nominee. Yet, it’s obvious that this won’t come to fruition.

“Apparently it’s time to read the room and march in lockstep,” Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid wrote about the open debate around the future of the Democratic Party and the best path towards defeating Trump.

According to Hamid, a lot of members within the Party seem to have taken a “by any means necessary” stance on defeating Trump, which is suffocating opposition and critical discourse around Harris’ nomination. David Polansky responded that this climate was also visible in progressive media outlets which are now releasing “a tremendous amount of propaganda dressed up as analysis” to support this choice.

With less than four months left till November, it makes sense that Harris and her party had to move fast if there was supposed to be any time left for campaigning. However, politics is supposed to be chaos, in the words of Shadi Hamid, because democracies are supposed to be fought for and not imposed.

Who is Kamala Harris and what does she stand for?

Harris is a 59-year-old politician and attorney from Oakland, California. Her mother is Indian American and her father is Jamaican American, making her the first woman of colour to be the Democratic frontrunner in the history of the United States.

The attorney is sternly and unapologetically pro-choice, a long-standing supporter of the LGBTQAI+ community, and anti-gun. So, she’s basically a responsible person or, in the eyes of most Republicans, a woke radical liberal.

Harris’ allyship to multiple marginalised communities has earned her the support from human rights groups, LGBTQAI+ celebrities and several political figures.

Global pop sensation Beyoncé also allowed the candidate to use her 2016 hit ‘Freedom’ from the critically acclaimed album Lemonade for her first official campaign video.

Moreover, recently, Charli XCX shared her support for the VP by tweeting “Kamala is brat”, referencing the singer’s last album that launched a movement now known as Brat summer.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The Vice President’s social media savvy campaign immediately jumped on the trend and incorporated the album’s style in their branding. Oh also, in case you need to explain Brat summer to your parents, it’s all about being loud, unruly and taking what you want brat style while listening to Charli XCX of course.

Biden HQ rebranded as Kamala HQ. The Brat banner image is gonna get the most attention but honestly it's the "providing context" bio that killed me 😂 pic.twitter.com/yZWhazdOsf — Alyssa Franke (@AlyssaFranke) July 22, 2024

Greg Gutfeld: "Do you really want brats to run this country? They already do enough damage"



Jessica Tarlov: "You don't understand the essence of brat summer" pic.twitter.com/t8ycQJDboT — Ari Drennen 🍏🌴 (@AriDrennen) July 23, 2024

According to The Cut, Harris’ campaign is already making progress with a voting block that is coveted yet insurmountable for most politicians. I am of course speaking about the Switifies.

I feel like us U.S swifties should mass organize and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous project 2025 would be to help get people's butts down to the polls in November 😭 like if we don't want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes — 🪩 eME!rald 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🍉 iso eras tour tickets (@hushmirrorball) July 21, 2024

It showed that the Democratic frontrunner was aiming to build a voterbase where Biden had been trailing: Gen Zers.

And their enthusiasm for Harris’ youthful style and language in showing in the polls. Harris is currently closing Biden’s gap to Trump, showing that she is only behind by 2 points (47 percent to 45 percent) in contrast to the 6 points (49 percent to 43 percent) Biden was lacking during his campaign, according to Newsweek.

More interestingly, a CNN poll released on Wednesday found that Harris is surprisingly gaining some of Trump’s supporters, though the former president continues to hold a lead overall.

Harris’ candidacy has reinvigorated the fight for the presidency and is definitely giving us something to look forward to in terms of potential collaborations and alliances with other Gen Z icons. So, stay tuned for the next recap and stay Brat.