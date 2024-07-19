Jake Paul puts full weight behind Donald Trump with $10,000 donation to the Republican’s campaign

Both Jake and Logan Paul have been extremely vocal in their support for Donald Trump in recent weeks, with the controversial YouTubers using their platforms to back the Republican candidate.

We’re back with our another one of our weekly recaps, covering everything you need to know about the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. This week, it’s all about the Republican National Convention (RNC) that was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 15 July to 18 July 2024. Following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a recent rally, Republicans went full-throttle in an attempt to show their love and adoration for the former president. In other news, one particularly controversial YouTuber made his political inclination clear.

So, from the most viral RNC moments to Trump’s newest Gen Z supporter, let’s unpack all of the juiciest moments from the past week.

Donald Trump supporters wear fake ear bandages at RNC

While it’s not exactly unusual for Trump supporters to act bizarrely or express themselves in unhinged ways, it was still somewhat surprising to see so many Republicans at the RNC sporting what looked to be fake ear bandages—a clear nod to the recent ear injury Trump sustained during the attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday 13 July.

Shortly after the attempt on his life was made, Trump was captured momentarily raising his fist to the sky and shouting “fight,” a rallying cry that is now being adopted by supporters and has raised concerns regarding potential future violence, or indeed a repeat of the 6 January 2021 riot on the Capitol.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai brings the house down at RNC

One of the most viral moments from the RNC was when Trump’s granddaughter Kai made a speech on the main stage at the convention. The 17-year-old was incredibly resolute in her support for her grandfather and referred to him fondly throughout the speech.

According to USA Today News, Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who divorced in 2018. The teenager is the eldest of Donald Trump’s ten grandchildren and has been in the public eye from a young age.

During her speech, Kai told the crowd that she wanted to “share a side of [her] grandpa that people don’t often see.”

“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” she continued.

Other notable attendees included model and TV star Amber Rose, who gushed over Trump as she declared that the left-wing media were at fault for spreading lies about the former president. Also present was controversial comedian and actor Russell Brand and wrestling star Hulk Hogan.

Jake Paul donates $10,000 to Trump campaign

One month ago, Trump appeared on controversial YouTuber Logan Paul’s podcast IMPAULSIVE and it seems as though his brother, Jake Paul, might have gotten a little jealous.

It was recently reported that the fellow YouTuber and boxer gave $10,000 to Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee in early June.

Paul has been more and more vocal recently about his support for Trump, saying in an interview with Fox News that he’d likely be voting for Trump come November, though he said that decision “doesn’t have to do with Democrat or Republican.”

“It’s about which president is going to fight for us and who is going to represent us the best way possible. That’s really what the young people in America want. We want solutions, we don’t want all this marketing, we don’t want the B.S. put in front of us,” the YouTuber continued.

And he isn’t alone, tons of other major influencers have been sharing their apparent support for the former president. Shortly after the assassination attempt, content creator Bryce Hall shared an image of the Republican with his fist raised and captioned the post “This is my president.”