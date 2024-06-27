Ariana Grande under fire from victim’s families for confessing that her dream dinner guest would be Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana Grande is facing serious backlash after revealing in a recent podcast interview that she once considered infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer her ‘dream dinner guest.’

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims recently condemned singer Ariana Grande for showing an interest in meeting the infamous serial killer. During an appearance on the podcast Podcrushed, hosted by Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley, the pop star revealed that early in her career she told a group of young fans that Dahmer—who brutally murdered and dismembered 17 men over 13 years—was her ideal dinner guest.

This revelation deeply upset the loved ones of Tony Hughes, a deaf, non-verbal victim whom Dahmer killed in 1991. Hughes’ mother, Shirley, shared her distress with TMZ, explaining that Grande’s comments were hurtful and made her emotional. Shirley found it especially disturbing that the singer laughed during the podcast about her fascination with Dahmer.

The mother of the victim wants the singer and the general public to understand the very real pain that families of Dahmer’s victims endure whenever his name is brought up: “To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people.”

Hughes’ sister, Barbara, echoed similar sentiments, expressing her concern that Grande’s comments glamorise Dahmer. Barbara emphasised that such remarks are insensitive to the victims’ families, who continue to grapple with the horrors inflicted by the serial killer and shared that she believes the Wicked star should apologise to set the record straight for her fans, underscoring that it’s not right to idolise or trivialise a man who committed such heinous acts.

Grande has not been the only one to face backlash for her comments about Jeffrey Dahmer. In fact, Ryan Murphy, the creator of the Netflix series Dahmer–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, also encountered significant criticism.

One user stated on X: “The fact that “Dahmer” on Netflix was created by Ryan Murphy—a white gay man with a history of engaging in exploitative and fetishising representations of queer people of colour—should tell you everything you need to know.”

The fact that “Dahmer” on Netflix was created by Ryan Murphy—a white gay man with a history of engaging in exploitative and fetishizing representations of queer people of color—should tell you everything you need to know.



(more in thread below). — Dr. Frank Leon Roberts (@DrFrankRoberts) September 24, 2022

Another netizen added: “I get a bit of an ick when I think too much about how many of these horror shows Ryan Murphy has done, even his “fictional” ones are very rooted in real life and taken from very real serial killers. Especially hearing the family of Dahmer’s victims weren’t consulted.”

I get a bit of an ick when I think too much about how many of these horror shows Ryan Murphy has done- even his “fictional” ones are VERY rooted in real life & taking from very real serial killers. Especially hearing the family of Dahmers victims weren’t consulted. — ✨ Elliott ✨ (@elliott_gr) September 24, 2022

Murphy defended his project by stating that extensive research was conducted and efforts were made to contact the victims’ families and friends, though they received no responses.

Surely, a part of human nature finds the macabre and the minds of terrible criminals intriguing. This curiosity can stem from a desire to understand the darkest aspects of humanity or to feel a sense of safety by learning about such dangers from a distance. However, there’s a fine line between being intrigued and being insensitive.

Grande’s comments, while perhaps intended to be provocative or humorous, fail to acknowledge the profound suffering of Dahmer’s victims and their families.