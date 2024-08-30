3 of the most sexist things Republicans said about Kamala Harris this week

As Kamala Harris and Tim Walz laid out their vision for the presidency in an important and significant TV interview, Republicans resorted to a barrage of crude and sexist attacks.

61169

Welcome back to the latest edition of our weekly recaps, where we keep you updated on everything interesting and significant ahead of the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. This week, we wanted to highlight the persistent misogyny and sexism in this electoral race. Some things truly never change.

As Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz sat down for their first major TV interview with CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss their plans for the presidency, Republicans were busy making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Instead of engaging in substantive policy discussions, they resorted to attacking Harris with remarks so crass they wouldn’t even be tolerated in a locker room.

While we don’t want to bring further attention to these three men, showcasing their idiocy and complete lack of original thought is rather enjoyable. So, without further ado, here are three of the most sexist things Republicans have said about Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Donald Trump’s claims Kamala Harris “slept her way into power”

Donald Trump, never one to shy away from a personal attack, took a particularly low blow at Harris this week, claiming that the VP “slept her way into power” by dating former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s.

Trump’s remark wasn’t just an insult to Harris, it was a sweeping generalisation that diminishes the accomplishments of women everywhere. By perpetuating this outdated and harmful stereotype, Trump continues to contribute to the toxic environment that women in politics are forced to not only tolerate but actively navigate. It’s not just disrespectful, it’s dangerous, and it completely undermines the legitimacy of women’s roles in leadership.

JD Vance tells Kamala Harris she can “go to hell”

Not to be outdone, Trump’s running mate JD Vance added fuel to the fire with his own offensive remark. In response to an incident where a member of his campaign verbally abused a cemetery official at Arlington National Cemetery, Vance told Harris to “go to hell.” This comment came right after a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 service members who lost their lives in Kabul, making it not only sexist but also profoundly insensitive.

“Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened. And she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up? She can go to hell” JD Vance stated.

Fox presenter Jesse Watters takes sexism to a new level

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters took this week’s sexism to another level when he decided to make lewd comments about what would happen if Harris became president. During an American talk show The Five episode, Watters suggested that “the generals would have their way with [Harris]” in the Situation Room. But he didn’t stop there. The presenter also went on to claim that men who vote for women have “mommy issues” or are simply seeking approval from other women.

Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, chimed in to defend the vice president, stating: “There are plenty of concerns out there, but Kamala being ‘manhandled’ in the Situation Room is definitely not one of them.”

There are many things to worry about, but Kamala being manhandled in the situation room is not one of them. https://t.co/EGmp5KfpGI — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) August 27, 2024

These comments are not isolated incidents, they reflect a broader issue within certain sectors of the Republican Party and conservative media. The attacks on Harris are not just politically motivated—they are deeply rooted in both sexism and racism.

Meanwhile, as these sexist remarks were being flung around, Harris and Walz were focused on discussing the issues that truly matter to the American people. In their first major TV interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, the Democratic nominees laid out their vision for the future. They discussed their plans to address the economy, healthcare, and climate change—issues that have a direct impact on the lives of millions of Americans. They emphasised the importance of unity and working together to solve the challenges facing the nation.

The difference between the two sides couldn’t be more stark. On the one hand, you have a team that is focused on the issues, committed to making positive changes, and willing to engage in serious, substantive discussions about the future of the country. On the other hand, you have individuals who are more interested in tearing down their opponents with sexist, baseless attacks. It’s a stark reminder of how much work still needs to be done to ensure that women in politics are treated with the respect they deserve.

Misogyny is alive and well in some corners of American politics, and it’s up to all of us to call it out when we see it. As we move closer to the election, it’s crucial that we stay focused on the issues that truly matter and refuse to be distracted by the kind of ugly, sexist rhetoric that has no place in our political discourse.