Culture
>

Internet culture

Under The Influence podcast tried to publicly diss Drew Afualo and instantly regretted it

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Oct 17, 2024 at 01:39 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Under The Influence podcast tried to publicly diss Drew Afualo and instantly regretted it
62585

If there were a TikTok royal court, you best believe that Drew Afualo would be the people’s queen (with Brittany Broski coming in a close second). Known internationally as a tour de force in the influencing world, a New York Times bestselling author, and a certified boss, Afualo’s unapologetic boldness and charisma have arguably had a lasting impact on an entire generation of women. So, the question is: what prompted a group of podcast boys to brazenly bash and drag the content creator?

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. As all of you probably know by now, I consider defending the girlies very seriously. As a 25-year-old girly who’s spent most of her life being told to quieten down, being able to exist in the same universe as Afualo—a woman who’s built a career off of being loud—is an indescribable privilege. So, let’s just say that when I saw a group of little boys using their five minutes of fame to shame her, I got a teensy bit furious. And so did the rest of my FYP.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Afualo (@drewafualo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Drew Afualo (@drewafualo)

Don’t worry boys, I’ll make sure to take my calmest, most demure approach to this topic, so you don’t have to label me as some hysterical, hormonal, female… Kisses!

What is the ‘Under The Influence’ podcast?

The Under The Influence podcast has been around for over two years now, with the first episode airing back in December 2021, and is hosted by a group of four friends, who each week have conversations about life, relationships, and family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Under The Influence (@undertheinfluence.show)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Under The Influence (@undertheinfluence.show)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Under The Influence (@undertheinfluence.show)

Most of their conversations revolve around the romantic lives of each member of the group, with teaser clips providing classic podcast juicy soundbites. And while I’d never heard of this show until a few days ago, what I’ve seen so far hasn’t exactly turned me into a fan. Their YouTube channel has just over 280,000 subscribers and the podcast’s Instagram page has approximately 250,000 followers.

What did the ‘Under The Influence’ boys say about Drew Afualo?

A recent Under The Influence podcast clip went viral after netizens spotted the group make some seriously derogatory comments about TikToker Drew Afualo. First, one of the members mispronounced the creator’s last name, referring to her as Drew Afloofalo. To say that this was inappropriate and disrespectful is an understatement.

Afualo is a very proud Samoan woman and has spoken about her heritage multiple times before. Watching the clip felt a lot like how it feels to still see commentators, reporters, and politicians mispronounce Kamala Harris’ name. Learning a few syllables really shouldn’t be this tricky boys.

And it’s fair to say that netizens didn’t respond well to this cringe attempt at a diss:

@hshcvh04

greenscreen im tired of these asian podcasts yall are setting us back asian asianamerican aapi drewafualo podcast podcastclips podcasts women men korean influencer content contentcreator ~

♬ original sound - Hshcvh
@amelia.nguy3n

#duet with @Anita #drewafualo this podcast setting asians back yet another 50 years #undertheinfluence #asian #asianrepresentation

♬ original sound - Anita

Oh and just wait, it gets worse.

@crystalizedtae

#stitch with @🪽 will like to see what exuse they make for this #drewafualo #drew #podcast #podcastclips #undertheinfluence

♬ original sound - alexia rocha
@capnkenknuckles

Under the influence do yall know yall have 30 minutes???? #fypage #blackgirltiktok #blacktiktokcommunity #fyp #blacktiktok #undertheinfluencepodcast #jknews #drewafualo #podcasts #podcastsoftiktok #blackwomenoftiktok

♬ original sound - 🖤Princesskendoll🖤

Let’s be clear girlies, not every podcast is going to appeal to every listener—this, I can accept. What I can’t accept is a group of boys disrespecting a woman who they’ve never met by not only purposely mispronouncing her last name but then also going on to insinuate that she is the female version of a “red pill man.”

For context, the origins of a “red pill man” come from Keanu Reeves’ film The Matrix. In the film, Laurence Fishburne offers Reeves a choice: “You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.” Now, the rabbit hole, in this scenario is the manosphere, a place where men go to feed on toxic and hateful rhetoric about their supposed plight and the evil nature of women.

What the Under The Influence boys were trying to do here is claim that because Afualo has built an empire off of calling out weak men, she has subsequently taught an entire generation of women to “hate all men.” Indeed, the podcasters found it ironic that the influencer herself was engaged, considering she naturally dissuades all girls from wanting to get married themselves.

Afualo doesn’t hate all men—but I mean, if she did, could you blame her? What she does in her videos is ruthlessly roast sexists and encourage young girls and women to embrace who they truly are, without fear of how their character might be perceived by a man. Screw killing them with kindness, Drew just straight up kills them.

@drewafualo

hahahahahahahahahaha 🤞🏽

♬ original sound - Game of Thrones - Game of Thrones

None of us of course should’ve worried that the podcasters’ comments would phase Afualo. As per usual, she took it in her stride:

@drewafualo

yeah unfortunately, i didnt see ur podcast that gets no views!!!! my b!!!!! LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO

♬ original sound - 𝔑𝔬𝔟𝔩𝔢 𝔖𝔱𝔬𝔦𝔠 𓂀
@drewafualo

I appreciate your patience, team 🤞🏽 LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO

♬ original sound - Drew Afualo

So, this is both a reminder and a warning. Do not even try to come for Miss Afualo because if you do, you’re going to end up seriously regretting it.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Fight me: Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy appearance was more productive than any presidential debate

By Charlie Sawyer

Unpacking the Chappell Roan drama, from toxic fandoms to political missteps

By Charlie Sawyer

What does Brazil’s X ban mean for Elon Musk and his fellow tech bros?

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

What does Brazil’s X ban mean for Elon Musk and his fellow tech bros?

By Charlie Sawyer

Texas’ far-right political movement is on the rise, now wanting to introduce death penalty for abortion patients

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

The return of 2012’s most divisive shoe: Why wedge sneakers are making a comeback in 2024

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Release date, cast list, and more: everything you need to know about The Last of Us season 2

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump versus Joe Biden: how will the candidates’ approach to student loans impact votes?

By Charlie Sawyer

Dakota Fanning reveals she was asked lots of inappropriate questions when she was a child star

By J'Nae Phillips

Well-read, intelligent, and nonchalant: The rise of the lit girl aesthetic on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Are tradwives out? How Levi Coralynn is spearheading the rise of provider women

By Abby Amoakuh

Here is what really happened between Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour in Dublin

By Abby Amoakuh

Sex scenes in Netflix’s It’s What’s Inside pose questions about sexual consent during body-swapping

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s Monster season 2 tackles one of the most gruesome murder cases in history

By Charlie Sawyer

4 important reasons why Blake Lively being controversial shouldn’t surprise anyone

By Abby Amoakuh

How Republicans are slowly but surely excluding trans people from the US presidential election

By Abby Amoakuh

Move over Tom Cruise, TikTok blind item hints at Sabrina Carpenter becoming Scientology’s new face

By Abby Amoakuh

Harris Dickinson and Nicole Kidman’s horny Babygirl trailer bound to divide viewers

By Abby Amoakuh

Jeanne du Barry movie director blasts Johnny Depp for inappropriate behaviour on set

By Abby Amoakuh

Why is step-incest so sexy right now? We asked actual step-siblings to find out

By Charlie Sawyer

Misogyny to be labelled as extremism in the UK as Labour ramp up national security review

By J'Nae Phillips

How witchcore and whimsigoth are empowering Gen Z’s feminine mystique this Halloween

By Abby Amoakuh

It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover’s long history of controversies and problematic behaviour