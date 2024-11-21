The best audiobooks to unleash your main character energy, free with Amazon Music

These 10 audiobooks on Amazon Music will have you walking the streets like the main character you are—headphones on, world off. Oh, and the first 3 months are free!

63643

Up until recently, I was a hardback purist—the type who swore by the weight of a physical book and pretended that loving the smell of a book spine was a valid personality trait. But after one too many attempts to cram Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life into my emotional support bumbag, I caved in and gave audiobooks a go. Game. Changer.

Now, I stroll the streets of London, headphones on, channelling unmatched ‘yes, I’m the main character’ energy. And trust me, you can too.

Amazon Music now offers Audible audiobooks—and the best part? You can snag 3 months free to dive into some epic, main character-worthy listens. Here are 10 picks guaranteed to make your life feel like a scene straight out of a Hollywood film.

1) Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve by Drew Afualo

Who better to kick things off than TikTok queen Drew Afualo? The content creator’s book Loud—part memoir, part manual—has been celebrated by Gen Z women as an unapologetic rallying cry to embrace authenticity and obliterate the patriarchy.

Stream this audiobook on Amazon Music, and you’ll never second-guess your shine again.

2) The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

Is there anything that screams main character energy more than the ability to send your husband up into the attic and receive a new and improved version at will? I don’t think so. In this stunning debut, author Holly Gramazio takes readers on a hilarious and slightly turbulent journey.

For anyone potentially feeling stuck in a rut in the dating game, this audiobook will remind you that you are the prize.

3) Dune by Frank Herbert

Some might argue that Paul Atreides from Dune is the OG main character. Paul, a mysterious and coy warrior, oozes main character energy because he is ultimately the chosen one—wielding immense power while facing huge challenges and trying to figure out who he really is.

Plus, any character brought to life by our favourite manic pixie boy Timothée Chalamet deserves your attention.

4) I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeanette McCurdy

Jeanette McCurdy’s powerful memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died is arguably one of the most impactful releases of the past decade. In the audiobook, the former Nickelodeon star explores her extremely complex relationship with her abusive mother who died in 2013 from cancer.

It’s raw, emotional, and undeniably main character energy. Listen for free on Amazon Music and get ready to feel everything.

5) I’m a Fan by Sheena Patel

I’m a Fan is chaos, delusion, and obsession rolled into one masterpiece. Sheena Patel’s unnamed narrator will have you questioning your own choices—while making you feel like the ultimate antihero.

This is a must-listen for anyone ready to embrace their inner delulu. I know you’re out there.

6) Just Kids by Patti Smith

Patti Smith: singer, poet, icon. Her memoir Just Kids chronicles her relationship with fellow creative Robert Mapplethorpe, offering a front-row seat to the Bohemian New York art scene.

This audiobook is perfect for those dreamy tube rides where you pretend you’re in a Phoebe Bridgers song, gazing out the window like the protagonist of an indie film.

Stream it for free on Amazon Music and step into Patti’s world.

7) What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci is a national treasure, and I’d like to personally thank Felicity Blunt for bringing him over to the UK and letting us enjoy him in all his splendour. Only a few people on this planet possess just enough pizzazz to spark my culinary interest. Tucci is one of those people.

@stanley.tucci While writing my new book What I Ate in One Year (:and Related Thoughts) I had some truly unforgettable meals, like these oysters with shallot-butter and breadcrumbs we made in France last summer. Perfection. @Gallery Books @Simon & Schuster @penguinukbooks ♬ original sound - Stanley Tucci

What I Ate in One Year is the perfect next addition to this list because, let’s be real, which profession gives off main character energy more than being a chef?

8) My Autobiography by Alex Ferguson

While I won’t claim to be a sports expert, I do know one thing: Sir Alex Ferguson isn’t only a football legend, he’s a blueprint for determination. This is an audiobook to listen to when you need some good old Scottish motivation.

His memoir is brimming with wisdom on grit, leadership, and knowing how to own the room—and it’s free with Amazon Music.

9) Butter by Asako Yuzuki

Butter was released in February 2024 and has since become one of the most impressive novels released this year, prompting important conversations regarding Japanese culture, fatphobia, and indeed our, at times, toxic relationship with food.

butter by asako yuzuki — you have left me stunned and thinking, again, about food. how it is more than something you eat, how it forms conversation and bonds, and how it molds your desires as well as a kind of clarity about yourself. not all of them good, but that's okay. pic.twitter.com/5jMp3YTxu8 — abi (@shieldheartb) August 12, 2024

Manako Kajii’s hobby of feeding and then mercilessly killing men radiates main character energy in ways I simply can’t describe. This audiobook should be one of the first you stream on Amazon Music. Do it, and thank me later.

10) Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Last but certainly not least is another one of my all-time favourites and a book that I think works better in audio form. Queenie, as aptly described by SCREENSHOT Staff Writer & Editorial Assistant Abby Amoakuh, is “a celebration of Black women and an invitation to not let their healing and relationship to themselves be dictated by other people.”

Listen on Amazon Music for free, and remember: main character energy starts with loving you.