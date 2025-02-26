Donald Trump shares ignorant AI-generated video of what Gaza would look like under his rule

Images courtesy of X

The video, which has horrified thousands of people, also included moments such as Elon Musk eating some delicious food, a small child holding a Donald Trump balloon, and money falling from the sky.

Less than a week ago, the White House’s official X account posted a video titled “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight”, which showed shackled immigrants being boarded onto a flight, shocking netizens and leaving us all in a state of despair. Now, things have progressed to even darker levels. Today, Wednesday 26 February, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video to his social media platform TRUTH Social depicting his vision for the future of Gaza.

According to Sky News, the video, which was captioned “Gaza 2025… What’s Next?” depicted a war-torn Gaza transformed into a Middle Eastern paradise, with golden beaches, expansive skyscrapers, and smiling faces.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has posted this AI video and song on Truth Social, claiming to show the “future” of the Gaza Strip, I’m seriously at a loss for words right now. pic.twitter.com/cMOyzkM5PM — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 26, 2025

The AI-generated video, which has horrified thousands of people, also included moments such as Elon Musk gorging on delicious food, a small child holding a Donald Trump balloon, and money falling from the sky. In another segment of the clip, Trump could be seen lounging in the sun and sipping cocktails with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The arrogance coupled with the disrespect for the people of Gaza right now is palpable.

To add insult to injury, an AI-generated song also played in the background. The lyrics went: “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear: Trump Gaza’s finally here. Trump Gaza’s shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

Sky News reported that the original video, shared initially in early February, had been posted by an account with no apparent links to the White House’s official social media.

Irrespective of this, Trump has made it explicitly clear that he has “big plans” for the future of Gaza. Recently, the president revealed that he believes the US could “take over” and “own” Gaza, resettling its population in the process, as reported by the BBC. Insisting that Palestinians will need to live elsewhere while the takeover process takes place, Trump has suggested that Gaza could become the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

President of the United States posts video of him taking over Gaza with his statue for worship, dollars raining, Trump Gaza as centrepiece as he & Netanyahu chill at the beach. Ethnic cleansing rebranded as a real estate deal. Colonialist White Supremacist Zionism. Pure Evil. pic.twitter.com/uJIk7FLykE — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) February 26, 2025

Let’s not forget, it’s been reported that over 47,000 people have died in Gaza, with a further 111,000 injured. Thousands of families have had to flee, displaced from their homes due to the conflict. There is mass famine plus a severe lack of humanitarian aid available to those still there. It is a dire, dire situation. Regardless of whether or not Trump’s recent statements about Gaza are simply part of a bigger political strategy, it’s disgusting to witness.

To see this video so eagerly shared by the current President of the United States should be a reminder to all of us just how terrifying his administration truly is—and the threat it poses to the future and safety of entire communities.