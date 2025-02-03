Culture
Trevor Noah under fire for immigration jokes at the 2025 Grammys amid mass deportation operation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Feb 3, 2025 at 01:46 PM

Trevor Noah under fire for immigration jokes at the 2025 Grammys amid mass deportation operation
Trevor Noah is no stranger to hosting big events, and his reputation as a sharp, politically-minded comedian often works in his favour. But at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the presenter’s humour didn’t land as expected, sparking backlash from both viewers and attendees.

While this wasn’t Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys—he did so the previous year to great praise—his jokes about politics during the opening monologue left many disappointed. One line, in particular, stirred controversy when Noah joked that Grammy voters were “13,000 members of the Recording Academy and 20 million illegal immigrants.” The comment, likely aimed at mocking the Trump administration’s hardline immigration stance, didn’t go over well. Grammy winner Doechii, who took home the award for Best Rap Album, was seen onscreen visibly rolling her eyes at the highkey distasteful comment.

But the backlash didn’t stop there. Noah followed up with a comment about Shakira, calling her “the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony”. This was another joke that many felt crossed the line, making light of offensive stereotypes and a tense political situation during an event meant to celebrate artistic achievements.

After Noah’s jokes, Shakira won Best Latin Pop Album and delivered an emotional speech, shouting out to all her “fellow brothers and sisters,” and reflecting on the tough political times they’ve been facing.

Now, let’s be clear: Noah has made a name for himself with political humour, often aiming at right-wing politicians and policies with sharp, satirical wit. While his comedy is praised for tackling tough issues, these Grammy jokes felt out of place—especially considering the timing, with the US currently facing one of the largest mass deportations in history.

Despite the comedian’s long-standing career as a commentator, this year’s Grammys reminded us that politically charged humour doesn’t always land, especially in such a high-profile, celebratory setting. So, yes, long story short, Noah, you definitely missed the mark on this one.

At a time when millions of migrants have been deported in the past year and families continue to be separated, Noah’s jokes about immigration felt out of touch. While the ICE raids that many feared would occur in sanctuary cities after Trump’s inauguration largely didn’t materialise, the policies put in place have nonetheless set the stage for widespread immigration crackdowns, leaving many vulnerable to deportation.

When so many people’s lives are being affected by the very issues being joked about, it’s clear that not every joke hits, especially when it feels out of place at a major event like the Grammys.

