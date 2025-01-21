From immigration to gender identity, Trump’s orders threaten an exclusionary future for the US

On 20 January 2025, Donald Trump officially had his first day back in the White House. The new president wasted no time in signing a barrage of executive orders, some of which instantly ignited controversy and sparked heated debates across the nation. Estimated to sit around the 100 mark, these orders represent a bold attempt to reshape American policies—from gender identity to border control, climate change, and more.
So, following one of the most controversial inauguration days in history, let’s break down some of the most shocking measures Trump has just rolled out.
Donald Trump’s first executive action was a massive rollback of Joe Biden-era policies. The president vowed to revoke nearly 80 executive actions, signalling an immediate shift from the prior administration’s priorities. This included everything from COVID relief measures to environmental initiatives, such as Biden’s clean energy agenda. It was a clear signal that Trump plans to reset the federal government’s course, undoing what he calls “destructive and radical” policies.
Perhaps the most dramatic move of all was Donald Trump’s mass pardon of 1,500 individuals involved in the 6 January Capitol riot. Unsurprisingly, Trump declared the rioters “hostages” and followed through with his campaign promise to grant clemency to those convicted in the attack. The sweeping pardon covers almost everyone arrested in connection with the insurrection and also directs the Attorney General to drop all pending cases. This has naturally sparked strong reactions, particularly from those who view the insurrection as an assault on democracy.
Donald Trump is once again declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. His order includes controversial measures like designating criminal cartels as terrorist organisations, suspending refugee resettlement, and challenging automatic citizenship for children born on US soil.
One of the most extreme parts of the order is the deployment of US troops to support border agents, echoing his first-term rhetoric on immigration. Trump’s blunt language—stating that the US “cannot absorb large numbers of migrants”—reminds us that border control will be one of his administration’s top priorities.
Donald Trump’s executive orders on gender and diversity are among the most polarising of his first-day actions. In a bold proclamation, he declared that the US government would officially recognise only two genders: male and female.
Trump’s executive orders explicitly define sex as an “immutable biological classification,” banning federal documents from listing gender beyond this binary. This policy would impact passports, visas, and other federal paperwork, all of which would now only allow male or female options. Additionally, Trump banned federal funds from being used to promote “gender ideology” and dismantled Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the government. For many, these moves are seen as a direct assault on LGBTQIA+ rights and progress toward gender inclusivity.
Donald Trump’s return to the White House also means a return to his signature “drill, baby, drill” stance on energy. Declaring a “national energy emergency,” he quickly signed an executive order to maximise fossil fuel production. It’s essentially a love letter to the oil and gas industries, reversing Biden’s climate-focused policies. One of the most controversial steps was Trump’s immediate withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, a move that he had previously attempted in his first term.
“We will drill, baby, drill,” he declared, reiterating his belief that the US should not sacrifice its energy interests while accusing China of polluting with impunity.
In a move that surprised many, Trump signed an executive order pausing the TikTok ban. The 90-day reprieve drew attention, especially considering Trump’s previous crusade to ban the Chinese-owned app. The fact that he allowed TikTok to remain operational for now raises questions about the motives behind his previous push to limit the application’s use in the US. Alongside this, Trump signed another order aimed at curbing what he describes as “political bias” in social media. This executive order instructs the federal government to investigate and potentially regulate the content moderation practices of major tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Critics argue that this could lead to government overreach and restrict free speech under the guise of protecting it.
In perhaps one of the more absurd moves, Trump signed an executive order to rename two geographic landmarks: the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali. He wants the Gulf of Mexico to be officially rebranded as the “Gulf of America” and Mount Denali reverted to its former name, “Mount McKinley.”
In a scene that could be straight out of a Tyler Perry movie, Reverend Lorenzo Sewell launched his own cryptocurrency token, $Lorenzo, urging his followers to invest in Jesus. In a video on X, Sewell passionately called on supporters to buy the token to fund his ministry’s projects, including transportation, housing, education, and medical services. “We need to make politics manifest,” Sewell proclaimed, framing the crypto push as part of a divine mission to fulfil God’s vision. Sure… His fiery plea, which mixed prayer and investment, sparked mixed reactions online, with some calling it their “favourite prayer over America.”
Elon Musk’s recent Nazi salute at a public event shocked many, especially Gen Z, who quickly took to social media to condemn the gesture as dangerous and irresponsible. Young people, particularly on platforms like Twitter and TikTok, expressed outrage, accusing Musk of normalising extremist symbols and ideologies. But I suppose there is nothing new about that.
Some online users have pointed out old footage linking Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, to a troubling past. In 1940, Haldeman was arrested for leading Technocracy, Inc., a fascist group that aimed to replace governments with a system controlled by engineers and scientists. Sound familiar?
Musk’s current ambitions—pushing for a few elites to colonise Mars while promoting widespread microchipping of humanity—seem to echo this technocratic, authoritarian vision. And just to put a cherry on the cake, further investigation into Haldeman’s background also suggests his alignment with apartheid-era politics in South Africa.
For Gen Z, Musk’s salute and Trump’s policies are more than just isolated incidents—they represent a broader cultural battle. With climate change, gender rights, and social justice at the forefront of their concerns, many young people feel that these actions reflect a dangerous regression. Their voices, amplified through social media, are challenging both figures and demanding accountability, showing that this generation is ready to fight back against what they see as harmful ideologies and policies that threaten their future.
Are we really witnessing the dawn of a new societal order, or is this the unravelling of everything we’ve worked for? The clock’s ticking, and the consequences of ignoring this may be far more devastating than we can imagine.