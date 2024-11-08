Politics
Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson to leave US amid rumours of his ties to Trump administration

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Nov 8, 2024

Elon Musk’s trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson to leave US amid rumours of his ties to Trump administration
After Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, many women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community expressed fear over his regressive policies. Remember when he paved the path for Roe v. Wade to be overturned and instituted bans on trans people in the military? Well, a lot of marginalised people aren’t exactly hyped for round two. And one of these unhappy souls is Elon Musk’s 20-year-old transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson who has been an outspoken champion of transgender rights for quite some time now.

This article is going to delve into not only the most recent news regarding Wilson’s reaction to Trump’s win but also the extremely layered and complicated relationship she has with the X CEO, MAGA-enthusiast, and overall nutcase that is Musk.

Who is Vivian Jenna Wilson?

Vivian Jenna Wilson is the transgender daughter of tech billionaire Elon Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk, a Canadian author of contemporary fantasy novels. Her mother kept her father’s last name on account of their children, following their divorce in 2008. Wilson, however, adopted her mother’s surname, when she legally changed her name in 2022 to reflect her gender identity. This was the first clue that things weren’t exactly rosy between her and her dad…

The family divide isn’t particularly surprising, considering that Musk consistently shares anti-LGBTQIA+ views on X, formerly Twitter. In July this year, Musk also announced plans to move the headquarters of X and SpaceX out of California, after the state passed a new law that explicitly prohibits school districts from outing trans students to their parents.

Walter Isaacson, Musk’s biographer, claimed in his book that Musk’s venture into right-wing politics “were partly triggered” by Wilson coming out. Since then, the two have been estranged.

Musk has frequently blamed the ‘woke mind virus’ for the rift with his daughter and refuses to call her by her new name or indeed respect her gender identity.

“Kamala [Harris] supports states being able to take minor children and perform sex change operations, take them away from their parents, perform sex change operations, and send them back home,” Trump said at one of his rallies in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Indeed this year, the tycoon surprised everyone by becoming an integral part of Trump’s re-election campaign to the White House. Now, there are even rumours that he could play a role in Trump’s administration.

What did Vivian Jenna Wilson say about Donald Trump’s victory?

Scared and devastated by what a Trump win could mean for LGBTQIA+ rights, Wilson took to Meta’s Threads platform after the election results came in:

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” she began.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon. ‘Blame this demographic, blame that demographic’ No. Blame the f*cking politicians and oligarchs who caused this to happen. Direct your anger towards them,” one of her follow-up posts read.

