Everything you need to know about Trump’s state visit, including that Epstein projection on Windsor Castle

Everything you need to know about Trump’s state visit, including that Epstein projection

US President Donald Trump is on a state visit in the UK—and people aren’t happy about it. There have been marches through central London and Epstein projections on Windsor Castle in protest.

Donald Trump is back in the UK on a state visit, and people aren’t happy. Many have taken to the streets of London in protest, and a political campaign group projected an image of him and Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle.

His second term as President of the US has been met with backlash, with several of his most controversial actions so far including escalating trade tariffs, cancelling climate grants, and introducing a tougher stance on immigration. It has even resulted in singer Bad Bunny deciding not to tour the US due to fears of ICE arrests at his concerts.

Now, Trump is on a second state visit to the UK, with the first being in July of this year, and while it’s been reported that he’s called the UK “a very special place,” and he is a big supporter of the royal family, the welcome mat hasn’t necessarily been rolled out in return by many in the UK. There have been multiple acts of protest ahead of and during Trump’s visit.

Images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys confirmed to the Guardian that it was responsible for projecting an image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle, where Trump is expected to stay.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the tower projection, which the group has called “Orwellian” and “ridiculous.” They were arrested on suspicion of “malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor” and remained in custody, Thames Valley Police said, according to the BBC.

The stunt saw several images of Trump and Epstein projected onto a tower while a soundtrack questioning the relationship between the two men was played on a speaker. A letter the US president allegedly sent to Epstein was also projected onto the castle, as well as pictures of Epstein’s victims, news clips about the case, and police reports.

The UK is protesting against Trump’s state visit

The projection came after another Epstein-related protest in the form of a giant picture of the two men unveiled outside Windsor Castle. “Trump’s supporters are tearing themselves apart over the Epstein files. Now he’s hoping to escape it all to have tea with the King,” said a spokesperson for Everyone Hates Elon, which is responsible for the action. They added that the group intends to “make sure Epstein haunts” the President wherever he goes.

On Wednesday 17 September, there were various marches and demonstrations across the capital, with protestors holding placards stating: “Trump, your politics stink.” “The tyrant who came to tea.” Activists also put up posters and stickers near Westminster that say: “The enemy doesn’t arrive by boat, he arrives by private jet.”

@greenpeaceuk 🚨Activists rebrand Westminster to protest Trump's state visit to the UK. While ordinary families struggle with the cost of living crisis, Trump and his fossil fuel obsessed backers continue to destroy our planet and burn its resources. A handful of Trump backing Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in billions while the rest of us pay the price of rising energy bills, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters. The truth is that the real threat to our future isn't migrants seeking safety from conflict and climate chaos - it's the corporations whose reckless destruction and endless consumption is fuelling chaos around the world. Share this everywhere if you want to upset Trump. Time to name the real enemy of the people and our planet. ♬ Losing Control - Pat Winter

Trump’s UK stay has been called “unprecedented,” as no other US President has been invited for a second state visit. Second-term presidents are usually offered a tea or lunch with the monarch instead. But AP News reported that the “invitation for the second state visit from the king was hand-delivered by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February during a meeting at the White House.”

The BBC wrote that Trump said the trip’s main purpose was to see “my friend” King Charles, and it’s due to end on Thursday 18 September.