Why are people claiming that Mark Zuckerberg killed JonBenét Ramsey and Jeffrey Epstein?

On Tuesday 7 January 2025, it was reported that Meta is ending its longstanding fact-checking program to introduce a community notes scheme, similar to the one that Elon Musk integrated into X, formerly Twitter. Some hailed the decision as a win for free speech while others condemned the choice, in anticipation of an avalanche of misinformation that is going to hit Facebook and Instagram. But a select few jokesters opted for a third option. Clearly under the impression that it was best to give Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a taste of his own medicine, a group of users began spreading the completely made up rumour that the CEO himself committed the infamous murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

Who is JonBenét Ramsey?

JonBenét Ramsey was an American child beauty queen, who was killed at age six in her family’s home in Colorado. Her murder remains one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in American history and has been the subject of several true crime documentaries, countless podcasts, books and an upcoming series starring Melissa McCarthy.

Now the notorious case that involves kidnapping, a suspicious ransom note, and worldwide media attention has become fodder for one of the wildest conspiracies of this year—and it’s only January—with users clearly wanting to take a swipe at “anti-factchecker” Mark Zuckerberg.

But is there any truth to it? I suppose that without appropriate fact checking we will never know. Where was Zuckerberg on 26 December 1996? There are questions that demand answers, at least to those gullible enough to believe every strange thing they read online.

However, the young girl’s death is not the only suspicious death users are trying to tie Zuckerberg too. Oh no, according to these new claims, he could also be responsible for the deaths of Jeffrey Epstein, and President John F. Kennedy.

Other posters simply went for the good old fashioned fake news that Zuckerberg tragically passed away.

Some even thought it was likely that after 13 years of a marriage to Priscilla Chan, the businessman married his forever crush, Emmy Award winner Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye. I hope they’ll live happily ever after.

Either way, it seems like the internet is discovering the silver lining in a controversial move that might reshape the dynamics on Facebook and Instagram completely.

