Culture
>

Internet culture

Did Meta just force everyone to follow Donald Trump and JD Vance on Instagram?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jan 22, 2025 at 01:01 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Did Meta just force everyone to follow Donald Trump and JD Vance on Instagram?
65357

Following the transfer of power on Monday 20 January 2025, there also seemed to be a pretty disturbing transfer of social media accounts. In other words, the world woke up today to discover that the US government has handed over the official Instagram profiles of the Vice President of the United States and the President of the United States to the new administration. This means that if you had previously been following Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on Instagram, you will now be following JD Vance and Donald Trump, effective from the inauguration. Bummer.

A lot of confused netizens woke up to find that they were now following two of the most controversial politicians in American history on both Instagram and Facebook. So they quickly took to social media to share their outrage and confusion.

Many began to suspect that Meta was making its users auto-follow the Trump government, giving rise to conspiracy theories about Mark Zuckerberg’s growing closeness with the new administration.

Others suspected that Vance and Trump were potentially buying followers.

Why else would Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), and the official Feminist account be following them all of a sudden? The math wasn’t mathing, so the internet naturally suspected foul play.

It even reached the point where stars like Demi Lovato came forward to address this odd change on their social media accounts.

“I have unfollowed this guy twice today. Shady f*cking business Meta,” Lovato wrote in their stories.

Shortly after this, a long list of celebrities and vocal netizens started to unfollow the new administration and hit the “blocked” button, just to make sure it would stick.

“Had to block them in order to make sure I was nowhere near that. Sharing in case this is happening to your account as well,” singer Gracie Abrams shared on her story.

Of course, the president and VP already made some drastic changes to their accounts. The profile pictures are changed, a range of new images have been uploaded, and the bios have been changed.

For instance, Trump’s bio is now features with his new tagline: “The Golden Age of America Begins Right Now.” Meanwhile, Vance’s new official account introduces him as: “50th Vice President of the United States. Christian, husband, father. Proud to serve the American people with President Donald J. Trump.”

So, if you saw any of your friends or favourite celebrities follow the new US administration on Instagram or Facebook, don’t panic. They likely haven’t suddenly converted to MAGA Republicanism.

Instead, this is just a formality of the transfer of power and an informal reminder of who will be in charge for the next four years. Sigh, at least AOC is still a Democrat.

Popular Reads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Usha Vance? The divisive wife of Republican VP candidate JD Vance

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump’s arraignment: what does it mean and how will it impact his 2024 Presidential bid?

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump’s arraignment: what does it mean and how will it impact his 2024 Presidential bid?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Donald Trump supporters attack daughter Ivanka Trump following night out with Kim Kardashian

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump warns of chaos and bedlam if his name is kept off the US presidential election ballot

By Charlie Sawyer

Kai Trump emerges as President Trump’s most influential social media ally

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ShxtsNGigs face major backlash: When will comedians stop targeting Black women for cheap laughs?

By Charlie Sawyer

BrewDog co-founder James Watt’s problematic past resurfaces amid work/life balance controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Airbnb joins forces with domestic abuse charity to offer safe, free housing for survivors

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TikTok’s airport tray aesthetic trend says a lot about Gen Z’s quest for control and creativity

By Malavika Pradeep

Pose 28, toxic themes and Lana lore: Exploring Gen Z’s obsession with Roblox’s Dress To Impress

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Woman who protested hijab law in Iran by stripping in public has disappeared after violent arrest

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Can you copyright an aesthetic? Two influencers go to court over clean girl trend

By Abby Amoakuh

What does 304 mean? We explain the secret code that’s breaking TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

This year’s Golden Globe’s gift bag is worth $1 million, including a wine tasting and weekend getaway

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Laura Loomer, the right-wing conspiracy theorist threatening Donald Trump’s campaign?

By Abby Amoakuh

MAGA-themed fashion show goes viral as netizens discover it’s not a joke

By Abby Amoakuh

Katy Perry responds to backlash after working with alleged abuser on Woman’s World

By Abby Amoakuh

Jacob Elordi divides the internet with new beard and long hair, setting off different theories

By Abby Amoakuh

Meet Laura and Becky, the women hunting and exposing cheaters live to thousands on TikTok

By Charlie Sawyer

Man, 81, sentenced to 6 months in prison for trying to create giant hybrid species of wild sheep

By Charlie Sawyer

What is the pink tote lid moment TikTok trend that’s exposing Gen Z’s mothers’ toxic behaviour?