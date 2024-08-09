Demi Lovato lines Up Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, and others for shocking Child Star documentary

Demi Lovato makes her directing debut with Child Star, a revealing documentary about growing up in the spotlight. The film will feature insights from a range of notable figures, including JoJo Siwa, Drew Barrymore, and many others.

Demi Lovato is returning to her Disney roots, but this time not as the child star we once knew. Instead, she’s stepping behind the camera as the director of Child Star, an eagerly awaited documentary set to premiere on Hulu on 17 September 2024. According to ABC News, the streaming service, owned by the same company that launched Lovato’s career, “will also explore how children are propelled to superstardom at a young age and how their rise to fame, fortune and power affect their futures.”

The 90-minute documentary takes a deep dive into the ups and downs of growing up under the intense spotlight of Hollywood. The documentary will also feature an impressive lineup of interviewees, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Alyson Stoner, Lovato’s co-star from Camp Rock.

Lovato will also open up about her personal experiences in the upcoming documentary. “There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” Lovato said in a statement.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the former Disney star shared: “I’m so proud to make my directorial debut with this documentary that sheds light on the complexities of child stardom, a topic that is very close to my heart,” She then continued: “I want to thank our cast for being so vulnerable with their stories and our contributors for sharing their knowledge to help push the conversation forward. I hope viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and pressures faced by young people in the industry so we can achieve our goal of creating a safer and more supportive environment for future generations of young talents in entertainment, social media and beyond.”

The Camp Rock star, however, isn’t taking on this directorial challenge alone. She has joined forces with Nicola Marsh, a seasoned documentarian recognised for her work on Netflix’s Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story. With Marsh’s expertise in capturing complex narratives and Lovato’s personal connection to the subject, the duo is poised to deliver a powerful and insightful exploration of child stardom.

Marsh brought valuable experience to the project, especially when it came to exploring themes of fame and identity. Reflecting on the subject, she told Hollywood Reporter: “It was a real peek of what it was like to handle meteoric fame in childhood and all the pressures that come along with that. It looks so fun and glamorous on the outside but actually it’s really challenging to be forming your identity as a kid while also commodifying yourself.”

The production of Child Star was led by OBB Media founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner, who previously worked with Lovato on her 2021 documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Ratner, alongside Scott Ratner, Miranda Sherman, Kfir Goldberg, and Lovato herself, produced the film. Marsh, along with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Jen McDaniels, and James Shin, served as executive producers, while Glenn Stickley took on the role of co-executive producer.

The project was first announced in early 2023, though at the time, the list of potential interviewees was still under wraps. The final roster spans multiple generations and projects, offering a diverse look at the child star experience. Additionally, the documentary features insights from activists, representatives, and journalists, providing a well-rounded perspective on the topic.

Ratner, who has built a strong partnership with Lovato over the years, added, “We’re so grateful to Hulu for giving this project a platform, and to all the child stars who participated in this project and helped us pull back the curtain of this world. Without their vulnerability and trust, we wouldn’t have been able to tell this story.”

Interestingly, the documentary arrives at a time when the entertainment industry is under intense scrutiny, with several revealing documentaries coming to light this year.

This wave of exposés recently included Quiet on Set, a highly anticipated docu-series that premiered on 17 March 2024. The series exposed the extensive abuse behind the scenes of many beloved Nickelodeon shows, presenting a damning investigation into former Nickelodeon figure Dan Schneider. It featured harrowing testimonies from actors who endured abuse while working at the network, leaving fans and netizens in complete shock.

With Child Star now on the horizon, Lovato’s documentary is set to add to this critical conversation. By offering an insider’s perspective, it promises to be both illuminating and emotionally impactful, further exploring the complexities of child stardom in an era marked by intense scrutiny.

As we approach the release date, there’s hope that this documentary will provide deeper insights into the challenges these young stars faced throughout their careers, further enriching the conversation around child stardom and the pressures that come with it.