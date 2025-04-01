Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre becomes centre of conspiracy theories after revealing she has days to live

Amid the speculation and conspiracies, Giuffre’s untimely death, if it comes to that, should not be reduced to gossip and conspiracy but recognised and mourned as an unfortunate tragedy.

On Monday 31 March 2025, it was reported that one of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew’s most vocal accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has only days left to live, after being involved in a fatal car crash. The 42-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, revealing that a school bus driver hit her car while driving 110km per hour, under a picture of her severely bruised face. The announcement left the world in shock, leaving netizens to express their condolences and fuelling conspiracy theories about the advocate’s impending passing.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year. I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes (…). Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all xx Virginia.”

One of Giuffre’s representatives confirmed to The Independent the severity of her condition and stated that the anti-rape advocate was grateful for all the well-wishes she was receiving.

For context, Giuffre became a known public figure in 2021, when she launched a civil suit against Jeffrey Epstein, in which she alleged that he had forced her to have sex with Queen Elizabeth’s second son, Prince Andrew, on at least three occasions. The American-Australian campaigner was reportedly 17 years old when these sexual interactions took place. The Prince, on the other hand, was 41. She claimed that she had been paid $15,000 for having sex with the Duke of York, during one of these interactions.

Considering the many conspiracy theories that shrouded the undertakings and subsequent suicide of prolific child sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, it was probably inevitable that people started to suspect foul play in Giuffre’s unexpected accident.

Was Virginia Giuffre’s car crash a genuine accident?

Within hours, social media platforms and Reddit threads were flooded with conspiracy theories about the accuser’s untimely passing.

“Is this a big coincidence or is it part of a much larger scheme to silence her?” TikTok user Ebeebiebby provocatively asked in a video clip. “Jeffrey Epstein, who could have confirmed or refuted her claims, is dead. Mysteriously. She now, in a matter of days, will be dead. Car hit her (…). What do you reckon? Was it just a coincidence?”

The majority of people in the comment section certainly seemed sceptical, noting that the crash seemed “fishy.” They accused the royal family of orchestrating a hit to prevent further allegations from surfacing.

“Years later, his accuser Virginia Giuffre gets struck by a school bus—on a Sunday?” someone questioned in the comment section.

Another netizen proclaimed: “Nothing called coincidence when it comes to the Royal Family. The only normal one is Harry, that’s why he gets such a fight from the others.”

“They are not even trying to hide this sh*t anymore, wake up people.”

Why are people thinking Virginia Giuffre’s accident is staged?

Still, many keen-eyed observers were suspicious of the fact that the picture showed no breathing tubes, signs of kidney dialysis and that Giuffre appeared to be wearing her jewellery under care in an ICU unit.

Others also argued that ‘four days to live’ was an unusual verdict for a doctor to give. This motivated the most vicious of netizens to suspect that the accident was an elaborate April Fool’s joke or ploy for attention from a woman, who should have never been believed in the first place.

It was a brilliant show of just how misogynistic and deplorable the internet can be.

This Virginia Giuffre story is bananas.

– She does not appear to be receiving dialysis, a must for kidney failure

– There are no corroborating reports of a bus crash causing injury to anyone

– Lady Hervey is accusing her of lying because the FBI is about to arrest Virginia.… pic.twitter.com/9zmiqnpbIH — Sarah Delore (@sarah_delore) April 1, 2025

Virginia Giuffre, a trafficking survivor, is fighting for her life after a serious crash. Lady Hervey responded: “KARMA.” I once debated her on TV—her victim-blaming was relentless. Misogyny isn’t just a man’s game. pic.twitter.com/MOSfG7zHfz — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 1, 2025

Why is Princess Diana trending?

Interestingly, multiple netizens started to liken Virginia Giuffre’s car crash to Princess Diana’s unexpected passing in a traffic collision in Paris on 31 August 1997.

@iamelizabethita Virginia Giuffre is in the hospital after an ‘unusual car crash’? Y’all ain’t learned NOTHING since Princess Diana. The math is mathing a little too hard… 👀🙏🏾 ♬ Law & Order - Mike Post

Queen Elizabeth’s last dying wish come true today when Virginia Roberts Giuffre was mysteriously hit by a Bus,

Like so many of Elizabeth’s enemies in the past! pic.twitter.com/ckk1DV2egV — HRM Camilla (Parody) (@HrmQueene) April 1, 2025

Appalling news about Virginia Giuffre. The second high profile woman who was seen as problematic to the Royal family to tragically succumb to a car crash. pic.twitter.com/aYdfWcuMmq — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 31, 2025

Similarly to Giuffre’s impending death, the event gave rise to multiple conspiracy theories about the Princess having known secrets the Royal Family wanted to keep hidden. This made Giuffre appear like another ‘enemy’ of the institutions who ‘mysteriously’ died in a car crash.

Why are people thinking Donald Trump is involved?

Many pointed out that Epstein died on 10 August 2019, when Donald Trump was still President. Giuffre’s near-fatal crash was quickly linked to Trump’s return to office.

Trump is a known associate of Epstein, who is also listed on the flight logs to Epstein Island—a place where many of his assaults reportedly took place.

As the key figure in the Epstein scandal, people started to assume that the accident might have been orchestrated by the president to terminate a key witness and prevent the release of further files connected to the scandal. Consequently, #releasetheEpsteinfiles started to trend again on X, formerly Twitter.

How very strange that the Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre / Virgina Robert’s has been involved in an horrific accident and has days to live yet the Epstein list still hasn’t been released by Trump. — Sean B (@Sean_Boon) March 31, 2025

Amid the speculation, what remains certain is that a key advocate in the fight against sexual violence is battling life-threatening injuries. Giuffre’s untimely death, if it comes to that, should not be reduced to gossip and conspiracy but recognized and mourned as an unfortunate tragedy.