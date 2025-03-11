What is the mermaid eating parties conspiracy theory, and why are TikTokers now obsessed with it?

Image by In2thesoul from TikTok

TikTok is abuzz with a wild new conspiracy theory: elite dinner parties where rich people allegedly feast on mermaids. Sparked by a viral video in March 2025, the tale of an ex-con fisherman capturing mythical creatures for the wealthy elite has taken social media by storm.

66636

Another week, another delulu moment brought to you by our amazing netizens… and this time, it’s about mermaid-eating parties. Yes, you heard that right. I’m not making this up! Mermaid eating is the latest viral sensation taking over TikTok, and it’s both wild and hilarious.

The theory gained traction in March 2025 after TikToker @Jlee2.07 posted a video of an ex-con fisherman who allegedly caught mermaids for a secret elite dinner party where they ate the fantastical creatures for research purposes… or whatever. The theory took off like wildfire, with other conspiracy TikTokers diving into it, some skeptical and others just rolling with it.

One TikTok user even claimed to have been contacted by someone who participated in one of these bizarre Hollywood-style rituals. According to her, she was told that this man was invited to a dinner for the “kings of lost civilizations,” from history to present, where mermaids were served as the main course. She described the mermaids in the most eerie way, saying their torsos were similar to humans—slender arms, delicate collarbones, and pale faces frozen in serene stillness—but with scales covering their bodies, shimmering in blue-green hues. It basically gave The Little Mermaid, but it was for dinner. Underneath their ribs, the flesh was “preciously cut,” revealing marble-like meat. Yikes.

Who started these rumors?

So, here’s how it all began. On 4 March 2025, TikToker @Jlee2.07 posted a video recounting a story about a guy named Landon. Landon had just been released from prison, got kicked out of his house, and was struggling to find work. His cousin Travis got him a job on an East Coast fishing boat, but what Landon didn’t know was that this boat wasn’t your average fishing operation. It was run by a man named Captain Burgess, and they were allegedly hunting mermaids.

In this video, Landon learns that his cousin’s fishing charter has been taken over by this shady new crew, and they’re on a mission to catch a very special kind of fish for a big paycheck.

Landon’s curiosity grows when Travis shows him a room full of massive tanks resembling fish tanks. When Landon asks what they’re for, Travis mysteriously replies, “Big pay-day.” Later that evening, Captain Burgess asks Landon to sign an NDA. Suspicious much?

Fast forward to when the crew arrives at a port and takes the mermaid to a warehouse. And guess what? This warehouse is set up like a high-end restaurant. The wealthy clientele reportedly has high-tech radars to track mermaids, and one of them even eats the mermaid (or so the story goes). They compare it to a hibachi restaurant, with people gathered around to watch the “main course” being prepared.

The Conspiracy grows

A second video came out on 5 March 2025 with even more mermaid drama. This time, the story focuses on the second mermaid Landon allegedly caught. She was “a fighter,” the TikToker says, and things got really weird. I know what you’re thinking. Weirder than eating mermaids? Bring it on: apparently, the crew also catches regular fish as a cover-up but focuses mostly on mermaids. They even have special equipment to track them down, and when they catch the second mermaid, things take a turn.

During the struggle to contain the mermaid, she supposedly scratched one of the crew members, who was named Luke. At one point, her fingers even got slammed in the tank lid, causing them to get damaged. They then find a “bigger buyer” on a remote island—who is not your average military person, but part of a secret “black-ops” agency. They even make a big deal about the mermaid’s finger regenerating. Spooky.

Landon is, unsurprisingly, fed up with the whole thing and wants to quit, but Travis says, “Not happening, buddy.” And, of course, the next mermaid gets captured for another wealthy client. This theory has become a full-blown conspiracy, and people just can’t get enough of it. One more video hits, and suddenly, it’s all anyone can talk about.

So, what’s the deal with mermaid eating parties?

While this whole “mermaid eating” concept has been circulating in fiction for years (hello, Mermaid Saga anime, where eating mermaid flesh makes you immortal), the TikTok conspiracy definitely takes it to another level. The idea that ultra-wealthy elites are having secret parties where they eat mythical creatures like mermaids while entertaining the most bizarre and elaborate backstories has captured a lot of attention.

But seriously, at this point, it’s all getting a little too much. Sure, it’s a fun, wild, over-the-top story, but let’s not forget that it’s just a viral conspiracy theory, likely meant to entertain and rake in some views.

So, how about we all just take a breather from social media and maybe read a nice book instead of being sucked into these absurd conspiracy theories? Just a thought.