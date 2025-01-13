Conspiracy theorists claim Los Angeles wildfires were started on purpose to make way for SmartLA 2028 agenda

Commencing on 7 January 2024, wildfires have been plaguing Los Angeles for just under a week now. The death toll currently sits at 24, with authorities warning of further explosive fire growth and California Governor Gavin Newsom describing the fires as the “worst disaster in US history.” Some citizens have responded to the devastation by mobilising their community and providing crucial relief and resources to victims of the catastrophe. Others have taken to social media to spread outlandish conspiracy theories about how the fires were purposefully started to transform LA into a ‘smart city’ ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

As per usual, the primary proponents of this conspiracy theory are right-wing conservatives. And, while this conversation is trending on social media and deserves our attention, it’s crucial not to get too distracted and to continue centering the victims of this horrific tragedy. With that in mind, let’s unpack this story together.

What is a smart city?

A smart city is an urban development that uses technology and innovation to optimise the efficiency of services and create a sustainable environment that improves the quality of life of its inhabitants.

According to the European Commission, a smart city goes beyond the use of digital technologies for better resource use and less emissions. It means smarter urban transport networks, upgraded water supply and waste disposal facilities, and more efficient ways to light and heat buildings. This would also include a more interactive and responsive city administration and safer public spaces.

A good example of a smart city would be The Line in Saudi Arabia. This supposedly groundbreaking eco-city was first launched back in 2021, and by the time of completion (expected to be in 2030) promises to have no roads, cars, or emissions, run entirely on renewable energy, and preserve 95 per cent of the land for surrounding nature. However, it’s important to note that The Line also faces numerous criticisms and challenges. Unstable building designs, carbon footprint, privacy issues, and ecological concerns all jeopardise the project.

Smart cities have also been compared to 15-minute cities, however the two concepts differ slightly. A 15-minute city, while using technology as a tool, is more geared towards creating urban spaces wherein all daily necessities and services can be easily reached by a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or public transit ride from any point in the city.

What is SmartLA 2028?

In December 2020, officials released plans for SmartLA 2028—a concise smart city strategy which laid out a vision for the future of Los Angeles. Utilising advanced technology, residents would experience a better quality of life and (bonus points) the entire city would be ready to go by the time the 2028 Summer Olympics rolled around.

But now, with wildfires raging across LA, many have likely presumed that plans for SmartLA will need to be put on hold for the time being. Unless, of course, this was the plan all along… Here’s where the conspiracy theories come in.

Many netizens on X, formerly Twitter, have pointed out the coincidence of the fires causing so much devastation just as the city was in preparation to restructure for SmartLA 2028. Indeed, one user stated: “How does LA plan on turning their city into a ‘Smart City’ by 2028? They’d have to do something crazy like burn down entire neighborhoods in order for that to happen. Jeez that would be some wild Right Wing conspiracy sh*t for that to happen. That would never happen.”

How does LA plan in turning their city into a “Smart City” by 2028?

They’d have to do something crazy like burn down entire neighborhoods in order for that to happen.

The SmartLA 2028 theory has been quickly gaining traction online, however, there have of course been other individuals calling this claim ludicrous:

Once again, it’s crucial to remember exactly what matters in this situation. Thousands of people have already lost their homes and it’s likely thousands more will. Focusing on helping those individuals is 100 per cent more important than feeding into these dangerous and baseless rumours.