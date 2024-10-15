MAGA pushes wildest conspiracy theory yet about Tim Walz ahead of US presidential election

Although the claim is absolutely bonkers—like most things springing from the minds of MAGA followers—it has successfully taken off on multiple social media platforms.

With the help of X (formerly Twitter) and at least one news aggregator, MAGA conspiracy theorist @DocNetyoutube is working on disseminating the unsubstantiated claim that Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz sexually assaulted a minor while working as a teacher and football coach. Although the claim is absolutely bonkers—like most things springing from the minds of MAGA followers—it has successfully taken off on multiple social media platforms and cast scrutiny onto the Governor of Minnesota.

On Sunday 14 October 2024, X user @DocNetyoutube posted several alleged screenshots of communications between himself and Walz’s anonymous victim. However, due to their questionable authenticity, the account’s posts all got red-flagged.

“Last night, I was given a statement from the victim of Tim Walz to release this morning. I must tell you; the victim has never told me of his intent to bring Tim Walz to court,” the famous blogger explained in a tweet with which he shared the anonymous victim’s statement. He noted that the letter was shared via email.

It outlines the story of a young person who went to a concert with Walz and his wife Gwen while the couple were teachers at the same Nebraska school. It is alleged that Walz groomed and molested the victim between the ages of 14 and 18.

Last night, I was given a statement from the victim of Tim Walz to release this morning. I must tell you; the victim has never told me of his intent to bring Tim Walz to court. I assume this means trying to seek legal recourse, if possible, in a criminal court.



I also have seen… pic.twitter.com/KbGDOiiKBF — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 14, 2024

Keen-eyed Washington Post journalist Will Summers immediately took to X to debunk this supposed evidence of wrongdoing as false.

MAGA-land had been eagerly awaiting sordid allegations against Tim Walz today, reported by internet personality "DocNetYoutube."



But the release has already been undermined by the appearance of a cursor in a witness's key emails— suggesting DocNetYoutube wrote it himself. pic.twitter.com/HB89d8QNag — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 14, 2024

“[T]he release has already been undermined by the appearance of a cursor in a witness’ key emails—suggesting DocNetYoutube wrote it himself,” Summers highlighted.

Upon closer inspection, many netizens started to spot other mistakes within the letter that indicated that it was fabricated to elicit outrage.

Hours later, most posts sharing this alleged bombshell were slapped with a community note, warning users that they were looking at an item of disinformation.

Who wrote this victim statement? Was it AI?

It’s far too mechanical for a human being. Wanna know how I know? I ran it through AI. I compared it to your tweets. You didn’t write it. You are more emotional in your everyday tweets and responses. AI agreed a victim didn’t write it… https://t.co/wntitEh7az pic.twitter.com/lDMGahcAom — B1TCHEVAPORATE (@B1TCHEVAPORATE) October 14, 2024

That Tim Walz took a student to a concert is also a well-known fact that was previously covered by The New York Times in August. After an anonymous gay student confided in them, the couple took them to an Indigo Girls concert, a rare queer-friendly event in the area.

The individual in question has already come forward as Todd Almond, a performer from Nebraska.

The fact that Republicans are spreading a false conspiracy theory of Tim Walz being a pedo KNOWING there isn’t any credible evidence is so disgusting.



They’re trying to weaponize child sexual abuse, while simultaneously ignoring the court cases against their own candidate. — Pxie 🇵🇷🥥🌴 (@pxielovee) October 14, 2024

The MAGA conspiratorial account tried to claim that the media was “trying to get out in front of this story.” Yet, the most recent X posts show that outside of his circles of the internet, this explanation isn’t quite landing.

The kid Gwen and Tim Walz took to that Indigo Concert literally identified himself last month.



Todd Almond. A writer/performer from Nebraska.



Just did an interview.



Everything @DocNetyoutube has revealed is completely manufactured. pic.twitter.com/HLVaOT0OmK — Cooper (@justcuuper) October 14, 2024

Here’s a post from the account that started the fake Walz allegations/conspiracy theory (@DocNetyoutube) where he actually says something true: pic.twitter.com/wVgAtjomaA — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 14, 2024

Of course, baselessly calling Walz a groomer is nothing new. American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality Laura Loomer has previously spread similar allegations against the Democratic VP candidate: “There’s a reason why he shakes his wife’s hand and panders to the gay community, and it’s not because he’s awkward… It will all come out,” she wrote on X in August.

Wait till reporters start asking the gay bar owners in Minnesota about Tim Walz.



There’s a reason why he shakes his wife’s hand and panders to the gay community, and it’s not because he’s awkward…



It will all come out.@GovTimWalz pic.twitter.com/4uvMYDb8DG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 8, 2024

All that being said, Laura Loomer and DocNetyoutube’s fraction of the internet has been called out for churning racism and homophobia, alongside weaponising child sexual abuse to make false and defamatory statements about members of the opposition. In other words, even most conservatives can’t stand these freaks.