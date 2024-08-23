Democratic National Convention 2024: The Obamas bring the house down and Gus Walz proudly cries

This week we’ll be focusing on the Democratic National Convention (DNC), particularly Barack Obama’s very pointed joke about Donald Trump, the response to Tim Walz’s son Gus crying and the absence of pro-Palestinian speakers at this year’s convention.

61059

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly recaps! That’s right, we’re back again to keep you updated on everything interesting ahead of the upcoming 2024 US presidential election.This week we’ll be zooming in on the most important guests, speeches, and events at this year’s Democratic National Convention (DNC), which took place this week from 19 August until 22 August 2024. Next to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz formally accepting their Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominations, a lot has transpired at the three-day political spectacle. So, let’s dig into it.

Michelle Obama fires up DNC crowd with Black jobs joke?

As expected Barack and Michelle Obama made a glorious return to their home state of Illinois and held back-to-back speeches at the convention.

Michelle’s speech was well-received among Democrats and quickly began circulating on social media, particularly for her subversions of Trump’s infamous “black jobs” term. The former president first used the term in the televised TV debate with the former nominee Joe Biden to refer to unemployment he allegedly lowered for the Black and African American population by creating more jobs for them than any other president. Totally bonkers by the way.

The new term was immediately ridiculed across the internet.

“I want to know, who’s going to tell him?” asked Michelle Obama in her speech. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” The zinger provoked laughter and cheering throughout the convention centre.

“Who’s gonna tell him the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” - Michelle Obama pic.twitter.com/tGFvVGMzpO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2024

I couldn’t be more thrilled to be here at the @DemConvention to support @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz. Watch now https://t.co/I8zSESh12Z — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 21, 2024

Of course, Barack Obama also took the opportunity to take some hits at Trump:

“He is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” the former president said in his speech.

Obama: Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes pic.twitter.com/WGwNOFinHK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2024

However, in his allusion to crowd sizes, Barack moved both of his hands close together and then slightly apart, as to insinuate that Trump might really be obsessed with the size of something else…

Did he just make a penis joke? — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) August 21, 2024

That was a dick joke, right? Barack Obama just did a dick joke. Lol — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) August 21, 2024

That Barack Obama literally did a dick joke about Trump last night, shows that "when they go low, we go high is officially over." But we are funny with it. Keep it up. It is working, y'all. https://t.co/a4aId2IkfM — Beth Thorpe (@BethinLouavul) August 21, 2024

Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches highlight how the rhetoric around Trump has shifted between the Biden and Harris campaigns. Instead of painting Trump as bad for democracy, the Harris campaign is more focused on depicting him as a weird, incoherent and self-interested fraudster.

And, according to the internet, this fun, light-hearted and more easily digestible approach is definitely working.

Did Tim Walz’s son Gus just win the nation’s heart?

As the Minnesota governor Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic nomination for vice-president on Tuesday night, the crowd roared and cheered towards the end of the speech which has been dubbed as a pep talk to the nation.

His son Gus was particularly moved and started crying and shouting “That’s my dad,” at the stage.

The family quickly bolted to the stage to give Walz a huge hug and the whole overt and heartwarming display of affection has also reached viral heights.

Of course, this made Gus a target for right-wing attacks. However, the majority of the internet wasn’t tolerating the attempt to belittle and insult a 17-year-old being proud of his dad.

What kind of monster are u to attack a 17 year-old, special needs kid for expressing love for his dad?



Gus Walz is neurodivergent, has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings.



Leave him the… pic.twitter.com/XqIVxaf0Sh — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 22, 2024

It doesn't matter if Gus Walz is 7, 17, or 27.

It doesn't matter if he has autism, adhd, or is the most neurotypical person alive.



Being proud of your dad is normal.

Crying is normal.

Being so proud of your dad that you cry is ASPIRATIONAL.



Toxic masculinity is such a plague. — Turnt Wooldridge (@twooldridge) August 22, 2024

Gus Walz’s reaction last night doesn’t need justification. It doesn’t matter if he’s neurodivergent.



Men can cry. Men can show emotion.



His reaction to his father’s speech was absolutely beautiful. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fkR6Cj74oP — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) August 22, 2024

I hope to inspire my kids so much that when they see me speak of the dreams and passion I have for my country they are moved to tears like Gus Walz was. @Tim_Walz has dedicated his life to service and has clearly exceeded in being an excellent, supportive, and loving father every… — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 22, 2024

It feels like the Democrats have finally found their stride with a campaign that is more focused on good vibes, potentially contributing to Harris’ lead in polling.

Ilhan Omar joins pro-Palestinian protesters outside of Democratic National Convention centre

And to round things up, we have Ilhan Omar joining a pro-Palestinian protest outside. The congresswoman sat with members of the Uncommitted Movement, a nationwide campaign that began in Michigan and has won over 30 delegates.

The movement aims to use the party process to pressure Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to broker an end to the war in Gaza.

“We are learning that Israeli hostages’ families will be speaking from the main stage. We strongly support that decision and also strongly hope that we will also be hearing from Palestinians who’ve endured the largest civilian death toll since 1948,” one of their recent X (formerly Twitter) statements read.

STATEMENT: Uncommitted delegates urge the Democratic Party to reject a hierarchy of human value by ensuring Palestinian voices are heard on the main stage. We are learning that Israeli hostages’ families will be speaking from the main stage. We strongly support that decision and… — Uncommitted National Movement 🌺 (@uncommittedmvmt) August 21, 2024

The post and Omar’s decision to join the protest gained a large amount of traction because no pro-Palestinian or Palestinian American speaker was invited to the DNC.

The decision was condemned by many prominent Democrats and particularly young voters.

Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment.



To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The @DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity. https://t.co/bxk8wk63oK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 22, 2024

Must-read from Ta-Nahesi Coates on those left out of the #DNC's diversity displays:



"No Palestinian American is scheduled to address the convention from the main stage. I suspect this is because of what such a speaker might feel compelled to say."



https://t.co/f0r07cvNZI — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) August 21, 2024

And that’s what you missed this week. See you next time for more news and hopefully more jabs at Trump’s expense.