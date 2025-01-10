Culture
>

Internet culture

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jan 10, 2025 at 12:42 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires
65004

Wildfires are currently raging across parts of Los Angeles, with tens of thousands of residents being forced to flee their homes. The death toll has risen to 10 and with a further 200,000 citizens under evacuation warning, it’s likely that the catastrophe will continue to unfold. And with this one threat occupying headlines and consuming people’s attention, creators are now taking to TikTok to warn communities of an even more pernicious danger.

On 9 January 2024, influencer Leo Skepi posted a video to his page imploring people to protect themselves and be mindful of anyone who might use the wildfires as a cover to commit crimes. Skepi stated: “If you survived the fire congrats, this is round two, threat two. Threat number one was the fire, it’s slowing down, great, do not relax. This is game time. Human beings are the apex predator.”

“Nobody is responding to crimes right now, everything is going to be covered and overlooked by this fire. People are already breaking into businesses, breaking into houses, harming other people, unaliving other people,” he continued.

@leoskepi

♬ original sound - Leo Skepi

Skepi goes on to say: “This is about to become a fight for resources. All these homeless people have been waiting for their moment. This is their time to shine, they’re already breaking into houses, businesses, stealing—people are setting more fires.”

The influencer also encouraged women to “stick together” and do whatever means necessary to keep safe and protect themselves.

The video currently has over seven million views, with thousands of users commenting and applauding Skepi for raising awareness. There also appears to be an immense amount of fear, with one netizen writing “Why did this give me chills? This straight up sounds like The Purge.”

It is true that following a disaster such as this, crime tends to spike. Research conducted on crime after earthquakes for example showed that in the case of personal crimes, earthquakes increased assault by 14 per cent and in the case of property crimes, they increased vandalism by 8 per cent.

However, while bringing attention to potential danger or threat is valid, painting the entire homeless population of LA as criminals waiting to pounce is both insensitive and incorrect. And while reports have shown a rise in looting it’s arguable that Skepi’s call to action might cause more harm than good.

One other thing that is important to emphasise is that the mainstream media coverage regarding these fires is also somewhat contentious. A number of A-list celebrities—including names such as Paris Hilton and Jeff Bridges—have been deeply affected by the wildfires, sharing on social media videos of their homes burnt to the ground. This is, of course, devastating. However, there will undoubtedly also be thousands of people affected by the fires who do not have the financial means to rebuild their homes.

@parishilton

I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. 😢💔 This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.💔 What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭 And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. 🥹 That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives.🥺🙏 To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness—you’ve reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world.🥹 Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. ❤️ And to everyone going through this same pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before. Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it’s the love we share that truly matters. I’m sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now.🥺🙏

♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid
@realwhitneycummings

LA fire update 💔

♬ original sound - WhitneyCummings

Irrespective of intention, it’s important to always remember how certain discussions or warnings might be perceived and how they might force a narrative that will result in even greater numbers being at risk of harm.

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Seoul Halloween tragedy: Here is some advice that could save your life in a crowd crush

By J'Nae Phillips

The goth girl glow-up: How Jenna Ortega’s helping Gen Z rethink this dark aesthetic

By Alma Fabiani

Don’t gatekeep your clothes anymore, join Traid’s Closet Clear-Out Challenge

By Charlie Sawyer

Who TF Did I Marry TikTok saga is being turned into a TV show by White Lotus star

By Abby Amoakuh

MAGA-themed fashion show goes viral as netizens discover it’s not a joke

By Abby Amoakuh

How mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado tricked the world with hidden 2-year weight loss transformation

By Erika Mané

Why bleach your brows when you can shave them off entirely? Unpacking Gen Z’s favourite beauty trend 

By Charlie Sawyer

The best audiobooks to unleash your main character energy, free with Amazon Music

By Abby Amoakuh

The Menendez brothers star in new documentary to hit back at Ryan Murphy’s Monsters

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

TV host Andy Cohen faces cancellation over substance abuse, harassment, and exploitation allegations at Bravo

By Charlie Sawyer

With the West turning a blind eye to the Taliban’s brutal oppression, Afghan women show their defiance

By Charlie Sawyer

Why are singles in Spain putting upside down pineapples in their shopping carts?

By Abby Amoakuh

Megan Thee Stallion sues blogger for posting deepfake porn of her on behalf of Tory Lanez

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What Disney, Netflix, and Uber are hiding in their Terms of Service

By Abby Amoakuh

Internet users dig up old clips of Yung Filly following the YouTuber’s arrest in Australia

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tampons contain arsenic, lead, and other toxic metals, study confirms

By Charlie Sawyer

How Florida’s hurricanes could sway the presidential election. And what officials are doing to keep voters safe

By Charlie Sawyer

Women are having their images stolen from Vinted and posted on misogynistic websites

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is beer bathing? The latest viral wellness trend popping up in spas across the UK

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

German island to scrap controversial Christmas tradition of hitting women brutally with cow horns