Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

TikToker Leo Skepi has posted a controversial video to his page imploring people to protect themselves and be mindful of anyone who might use the wildfires as a cover to commit crime.

Wildfires are currently raging across parts of Los Angeles, with tens of thousands of residents being forced to flee their homes. The death toll has risen to 10 and with a further 200,000 citizens under evacuation warning, it’s likely that the catastrophe will continue to unfold. And with this one threat occupying headlines and consuming people’s attention, creators are now taking to TikTok to warn communities of an even more pernicious danger.

On 9 January 2024, influencer Leo Skepi posted a video to his page imploring people to protect themselves and be mindful of anyone who might use the wildfires as a cover to commit crimes. Skepi stated: “If you survived the fire congrats, this is round two, threat two. Threat number one was the fire, it’s slowing down, great, do not relax. This is game time. Human beings are the apex predator.”

“Nobody is responding to crimes right now, everything is going to be covered and overlooked by this fire. People are already breaking into businesses, breaking into houses, harming other people, unaliving other people,” he continued.

Skepi goes on to say: “This is about to become a fight for resources. All these homeless people have been waiting for their moment. This is their time to shine, they’re already breaking into houses, businesses, stealing—people are setting more fires.”

The influencer also encouraged women to “stick together” and do whatever means necessary to keep safe and protect themselves.

The video currently has over seven million views, with thousands of users commenting and applauding Skepi for raising awareness. There also appears to be an immense amount of fear, with one netizen writing “Why did this give me chills? This straight up sounds like The Purge.”

It is true that following a disaster such as this, crime tends to spike. Research conducted on crime after earthquakes for example showed that in the case of personal crimes, earthquakes increased assault by 14 per cent and in the case of property crimes, they increased vandalism by 8 per cent.

However, while bringing attention to potential danger or threat is valid, painting the entire homeless population of LA as criminals waiting to pounce is both insensitive and incorrect. And while reports have shown a rise in looting it’s arguable that Skepi’s call to action might cause more harm than good.

“Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.” Officials say 20 looting-related arrests have been made as wildfires in LA continue to burn. More: https://t.co/AFZGons71f pic.twitter.com/yyQOso6Zdt — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 9, 2025

One other thing that is important to emphasise is that the mainstream media coverage regarding these fires is also somewhat contentious. A number of A-list celebrities—including names such as Paris Hilton and Jeff Bridges—have been deeply affected by the wildfires, sharing on social media videos of their homes burnt to the ground. This is, of course, devastating. However, there will undoubtedly also be thousands of people affected by the fires who do not have the financial means to rebuild their homes.

@parishilton I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces. 😢💔 This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.💔 What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭 And yet, in this pain, I know I’m incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. 🥹 That’s the most important thing, and I’m holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives.🥺🙏 To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness—you’ve reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world.🥹 Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. ❤️ And to everyone going through this same pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before. Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it’s the love we share that truly matters. I’m sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now.🥺🙏 ♬ take a moment to breathe. - normal the kid

Irrespective of intention, it’s important to always remember how certain discussions or warnings might be perceived and how they might force a narrative that will result in even greater numbers being at risk of harm.