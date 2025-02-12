Culture
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl dancer Zül-Qarnain Nantambu sets record straight on viral protest

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Feb 12, 2025 at 01:22 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl dancer Zül-Qarnain Nantambu sets record straight on viral protest stunt
During Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl Halftime show, one backup performer danced out of line: Zül-Qarnain Nantambu stood on a car used as a prop during the rapper’s performance and held up a flag with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it. Needless to say that the protester was promptly grabbed and removed from the field. Now, the 41-year-old is speaking up to set the record straight about his viral stunt.

@nfl

THEY NOT LIKE US (pt. 1) #KendrickLamar #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl @Apple Music @Roc Nation

♬ original sound - NFL
@trending_news_updates

Part 16: Did anybody notice the man with the gaza/palestine flag •*. Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance on February 9, 2025, at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome was a historic event, marking the first time a solo hip-hop artist headlined the halftime show. Introduced by Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam, Lamar delivered a powerful 13-minute set featuring hits like "Humble," "DNA," and "Not Like Us." He was joined by guest artists SZA, who performed "Luther" and "All the Stars," and producer Mustard. The performance concluded with a surprise appearance by tennis legend Serena Williams. Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl 2025 Half Time Show performance #kendricklamar #superbowl2025 #halftimeshow #superbowlperformance #drakebeef #flyeaglefly #philadelphia #sameulljackson #serenawilliams #foryoupagе #creatorsearchinsights #fyp #trendingnow #viral

♬ original sound - Latest News Updates

On Sunday 9 February, 400 hired dancers moved in a coordinated rhythm to Lamar’s music, all dressed in red, white, and blue to signify the state of political polarisation in the US.

However, Nantambu reached into his pocket instead and pulled out a flag with “Sudan” and “Gaza” with two hearts written on it.

The performer started sprinting across the field and shortly afterwards he was wrestled to the ground by security as the crowd watched.

Of course, the stunt captured national attention and turned the 41-year-old into an overnight, viral star.

“I don’t want to attribute any of that to [Lamar] because he didn’t know anything about that,” Nantambu told the Daily Mail, clarifying that his protest had nothing to do with the rapper.

Nantambu also stated that his protest wasn’t explicitly “political” but more so to “show solidarity with the people suffering over there.”

“We live a life of luxury in comparison to what they’re going through,” the 41-year-old told the tabloid.

“I wanted to show that we all are united, and they are loved. They are loved here by believers. They are prayed for here by believers. And we’re in solidarity and unity with them, praying for the betterment of that situation,” he continued.

Still, the National Football League (NFL) felt less pleased about Nantambu’s provocative stunt.

In a statement to NBC, a spokesperson for the League said: “We commend security for quickly detaining the individual who displayed the flag. He was a part of the 400-member field cast. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent. The individual will be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.”

It looks like Nantambu won’t see a Super Bowl field from close up anytime soon. However, it’s fair to say that he still managed to enshrine himself into the history of the event with his impactful protest.

